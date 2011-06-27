Estimated values
2019 Toyota Yaris XLE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,684
|$15,173
|$17,059
|Clean
|$13,435
|$14,902
|$16,739
|Average
|$12,939
|$14,360
|$16,099
|Rough
|$12,443
|$13,819
|$15,459
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,623
|$13,986
|$15,712
|Clean
|$12,394
|$13,736
|$15,417
|Average
|$11,936
|$13,237
|$14,828
|Rough
|$11,479
|$12,737
|$14,239
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,515
|$12,923
|$14,700
|Clean
|$11,307
|$12,692
|$14,424
|Average
|$10,889
|$12,231
|$13,873
|Rough
|$10,471
|$11,770
|$13,321
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,895
|$13,286
|$15,045
|Clean
|$11,679
|$13,049
|$14,762
|Average
|$11,248
|$12,574
|$14,198
|Rough
|$10,816
|$12,100
|$13,634
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,965
|$13,291
|$14,969
|Clean
|$11,748
|$13,054
|$14,688
|Average
|$11,314
|$12,580
|$14,126
|Rough
|$10,880
|$12,105
|$13,565