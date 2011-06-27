  1. Home
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,789$34,110$35,768
Clean$32,369$33,674$35,299
Average$31,528$32,803$34,360
Rough$30,688$31,931$33,422
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,272$38,823$40,768
Clean$36,794$38,327$40,233
Average$35,839$37,335$39,163
Rough$34,884$36,342$38,093
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,025$27,513$29,369
Clean$25,691$27,161$28,983
Average$25,024$26,458$28,213
Rough$24,357$25,755$27,442
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,514$36,088$38,058
Clean$34,071$35,627$37,559
Average$33,187$34,704$36,560
Rough$32,302$33,782$35,561
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,518$40,750$42,307
Clean$39,012$40,230$41,752
Average$37,999$39,188$40,642
Rough$36,986$38,147$39,532
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,295$38,826$40,747
Clean$36,817$38,330$40,212
Average$35,861$37,338$39,143
Rough$34,905$36,345$38,074
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,046$38,223$39,712
Clean$36,571$37,735$39,191
Average$35,622$36,758$38,149
Rough$34,672$35,781$37,107
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,754$31,290$33,209
Clean$29,372$30,890$32,774
Average$28,610$30,090$31,902
Rough$27,847$29,291$31,031
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,345$30,356$31,631
Clean$28,969$29,968$31,216
Average$28,217$29,192$30,386
Rough$27,465$28,416$29,555
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,233$33,786$35,728
Clean$31,820$33,354$35,259
Average$30,994$32,491$34,321
Rough$30,168$31,627$33,384
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,199$39,875$41,975
Clean$37,709$39,365$41,424
Average$36,730$38,346$40,323
Rough$35,751$37,327$39,221
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,810$30,422$32,431
Clean$28,441$30,034$32,006
Average$27,703$29,256$31,155
Rough$26,964$28,479$30,304
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,503$43,160$45,242
Clean$40,971$42,608$44,648
Average$39,907$41,505$43,461
Rough$38,843$40,402$42,274
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna SE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,192$34,873$36,974
Clean$32,766$34,428$36,489
Average$31,916$33,536$35,519
Rough$31,065$32,645$34,549
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,898$37,180$38,797
Clean$35,438$36,705$38,288
Average$34,518$35,755$37,270
Rough$33,598$34,805$36,251
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,651$30,230$32,200
Clean$28,284$29,844$31,777
Average$27,550$29,071$30,932
Rough$26,815$28,299$30,087
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,136$36,706$38,671
Clean$34,686$36,237$38,164
Average$33,785$35,298$37,149
Rough$32,884$34,360$36,134
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,247$34,509$36,094
Clean$32,821$34,068$35,620
Average$31,969$33,186$34,673
Rough$31,117$32,304$33,726
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Toyota Sienna on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,820 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,354 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sienna is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,820 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,354 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Toyota Sienna, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,820 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,354 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Toyota Sienna. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Toyota Sienna and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Toyota Sienna ranges from $30,168 to $35,728, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Toyota Sienna is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.