Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,789
|$34,110
|$35,768
|Clean
|$32,369
|$33,674
|$35,299
|Average
|$31,528
|$32,803
|$34,360
|Rough
|$30,688
|$31,931
|$33,422
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,272
|$38,823
|$40,768
|Clean
|$36,794
|$38,327
|$40,233
|Average
|$35,839
|$37,335
|$39,163
|Rough
|$34,884
|$36,342
|$38,093
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,025
|$27,513
|$29,369
|Clean
|$25,691
|$27,161
|$28,983
|Average
|$25,024
|$26,458
|$28,213
|Rough
|$24,357
|$25,755
|$27,442
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,514
|$36,088
|$38,058
|Clean
|$34,071
|$35,627
|$37,559
|Average
|$33,187
|$34,704
|$36,560
|Rough
|$32,302
|$33,782
|$35,561
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,518
|$40,750
|$42,307
|Clean
|$39,012
|$40,230
|$41,752
|Average
|$37,999
|$39,188
|$40,642
|Rough
|$36,986
|$38,147
|$39,532
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,295
|$38,826
|$40,747
|Clean
|$36,817
|$38,330
|$40,212
|Average
|$35,861
|$37,338
|$39,143
|Rough
|$34,905
|$36,345
|$38,074
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,046
|$38,223
|$39,712
|Clean
|$36,571
|$37,735
|$39,191
|Average
|$35,622
|$36,758
|$38,149
|Rough
|$34,672
|$35,781
|$37,107
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,754
|$31,290
|$33,209
|Clean
|$29,372
|$30,890
|$32,774
|Average
|$28,610
|$30,090
|$31,902
|Rough
|$27,847
|$29,291
|$31,031
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,345
|$30,356
|$31,631
|Clean
|$28,969
|$29,968
|$31,216
|Average
|$28,217
|$29,192
|$30,386
|Rough
|$27,465
|$28,416
|$29,555
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,233
|$33,786
|$35,728
|Clean
|$31,820
|$33,354
|$35,259
|Average
|$30,994
|$32,491
|$34,321
|Rough
|$30,168
|$31,627
|$33,384
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,199
|$39,875
|$41,975
|Clean
|$37,709
|$39,365
|$41,424
|Average
|$36,730
|$38,346
|$40,323
|Rough
|$35,751
|$37,327
|$39,221
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,810
|$30,422
|$32,431
|Clean
|$28,441
|$30,034
|$32,006
|Average
|$27,703
|$29,256
|$31,155
|Rough
|$26,964
|$28,479
|$30,304
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,503
|$43,160
|$45,242
|Clean
|$40,971
|$42,608
|$44,648
|Average
|$39,907
|$41,505
|$43,461
|Rough
|$38,843
|$40,402
|$42,274
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna SE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,192
|$34,873
|$36,974
|Clean
|$32,766
|$34,428
|$36,489
|Average
|$31,916
|$33,536
|$35,519
|Rough
|$31,065
|$32,645
|$34,549
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,898
|$37,180
|$38,797
|Clean
|$35,438
|$36,705
|$38,288
|Average
|$34,518
|$35,755
|$37,270
|Rough
|$33,598
|$34,805
|$36,251
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,651
|$30,230
|$32,200
|Clean
|$28,284
|$29,844
|$31,777
|Average
|$27,550
|$29,071
|$30,932
|Rough
|$26,815
|$28,299
|$30,087
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,136
|$36,706
|$38,671
|Clean
|$34,686
|$36,237
|$38,164
|Average
|$33,785
|$35,298
|$37,149
|Rough
|$32,884
|$34,360
|$36,134
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,247
|$34,509
|$36,094
|Clean
|$32,821
|$34,068
|$35,620
|Average
|$31,969
|$33,186
|$34,673
|Rough
|$31,117
|$32,304
|$33,726