Used 2018 Volvo XC60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XC60 SUV
T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,105*
Total Cash Price
$49,957
T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,239*
Total Cash Price
$51,416
T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,373*
Total Cash Price
$52,874
T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,361*
Total Cash Price
$36,465
T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,361*
Total Cash Price
$36,465
T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,298*
Total Cash Price
$41,205
XC60 Hybrid
T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,428*
Total Cash Price
$37,194
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,638*
Total Cash Price
$50,322
T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,495*
Total Cash Price
$37,924
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC60 SUV T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$5,643
|Maintenance
|$1,059
|$499
|$3,273
|$1,792
|$1,511
|$8,134
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,051
|$1,619
|$1,745
|$1,878
|$6,294
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,669
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,921
|Financing
|$2,687
|$2,160
|$1,600
|$1,000
|$362
|$7,809
|Depreciation
|$11,122
|$5,505
|$4,844
|$4,296
|$3,854
|$29,621
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,988
|$12,833
|$15,062
|$12,668
|$11,553
|$73,105
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC60 SUV T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$1,231
|$5,808
|Maintenance
|$1,090
|$513
|$3,368
|$1,844
|$1,555
|$8,371
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,081
|$1,667
|$1,796
|$1,933
|$6,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,747
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,006
|Financing
|$2,765
|$2,224
|$1,647
|$1,029
|$372
|$8,037
|Depreciation
|$11,446
|$5,665
|$4,986
|$4,422
|$3,966
|$30,486
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,601
|$13,207
|$15,502
|$13,038
|$11,891
|$75,239
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC60 SUV T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,266
|$5,973
|Maintenance
|$1,121
|$528
|$3,464
|$1,897
|$1,599
|$8,609
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,112
|$1,714
|$1,847
|$1,988
|$6,661
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,825
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,091
|Financing
|$2,843
|$2,287
|$1,694
|$1,059
|$383
|$8,265
|Depreciation
|$11,771
|$5,826
|$5,127
|$4,547
|$4,079
|$31,350
|Fuel
|$2,529
|$2,604
|$2,683
|$2,762
|$2,846
|$13,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,214
|$13,582
|$15,941
|$13,408
|$12,228
|$77,373
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC60 SUV T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$4,119
|Maintenance
|$773
|$364
|$2,389
|$1,308
|$1,103
|$5,937
|Repairs
|$0
|$767
|$1,182
|$1,274
|$1,371
|$4,594
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,948
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,132
|Financing
|$1,961
|$1,577
|$1,168
|$730
|$264
|$5,700
|Depreciation
|$8,118
|$4,018
|$3,536
|$3,136
|$2,813
|$21,621
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,320
|$9,367
|$10,994
|$9,247
|$8,433
|$53,361
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC60 SUV T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$4,119
|Maintenance
|$773
|$364
|$2,389
|$1,308
|$1,103
|$5,937
|Repairs
|$0
|$767
|$1,182
|$1,274
|$1,371
|$4,594
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,948
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,132
|Financing
|$1,961
|$1,577
|$1,168
|$730
|$264
|$5,700
|Depreciation
|$8,118
|$4,018
|$3,536
|$3,136
|$2,813
|$21,621
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,320
|$9,367
|$10,994
|$9,247
|$8,433
|$53,361
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC60 SUV T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$877
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$4,654
|Maintenance
|$873
|$411
|$2,700
|$1,478
|$1,246
|$6,709
|Repairs
|$0
|$867
|$1,336
|$1,440
|$1,549
|$5,191
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,201
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,409
|Financing
|$2,216
|$1,782
|$1,320
|$825
|$298
|$6,441
|Depreciation
|$9,173
|$4,540
|$3,996
|$3,544
|$3,179
|$24,432
|Fuel
|$1,971
|$2,029
|$2,091
|$2,153
|$2,218
|$10,462
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,312
|$10,585
|$12,423
|$10,449
|$9,529
|$60,298
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC60 Hybrid T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$4,201
|Maintenance
|$788
|$371
|$2,437
|$1,334
|$1,125
|$6,056
|Repairs
|$0
|$782
|$1,206
|$1,299
|$1,398
|$4,686
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,987
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,175
|Financing
|$2,000
|$1,609
|$1,191
|$745
|$269
|$5,814
|Depreciation
|$8,280
|$4,098
|$3,607
|$3,199
|$2,869
|$22,053
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,626
|$9,554
|$11,214
|$9,432
|$8,602
|$54,428
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC60 Hybrid T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,684
|Maintenance
|$1,067
|$502
|$3,297
|$1,805
|$1,522
|$8,193
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,058
|$1,631
|$1,758
|$1,892
|$6,340
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,688
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,942
|Financing
|$2,706
|$2,176
|$1,612
|$1,007
|$364
|$7,866
|Depreciation
|$11,203
|$5,545
|$4,880
|$4,328
|$3,882
|$29,837
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,142
|$12,926
|$15,172
|$12,761
|$11,638
|$73,638
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XC60 Hybrid T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$4,284
|Maintenance
|$804
|$379
|$2,485
|$1,360
|$1,147
|$6,174
|Repairs
|$0
|$798
|$1,229
|$1,325
|$1,426
|$4,778
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,026
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,217
|Financing
|$2,039
|$1,640
|$1,215
|$759
|$275
|$5,928
|Depreciation
|$8,443
|$4,179
|$3,677
|$3,261
|$2,926
|$22,486
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,933
|$9,742
|$11,434
|$9,617
|$8,770
|$55,495
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Volvo XC60 in Virginia is:not available
