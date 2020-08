Miller Honda - Winchester / Virginia

Located 39 miles away from Ashburn , VA

LOCAL TRADE, AS-IS NO WARRANTY. 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V Black ClearcoatThis 2006 Black Clearcoat Mercury Mountaineer Premier AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Recent Arrival! At Miller's CrossPointe Motor Cars, you can find great deals on certified pre-owned models from some of the best-selling makes on the market. We have models from Chevrolet, Honda, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Toyota and so many more. We have fuel-efficient sedans and SUVs with spacious interiors. If you're in search of a pre-owned pickup, we have those too.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4M2EU48876UJ08350

Stock: 221019HA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020