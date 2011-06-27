  1. Home
2022 Volvo XC40 T4 Momentum Specs & Features

More about the 2022 XC40
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.6/454.4 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower187 hp @ 4700 rpm
Torque221 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Packages
Protection Package +$340
Protection Package Premier +$510
Climate Package +$750
Advanced Package +$1,650
Premium Package +$2,400
In-Car Entertainment
250 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Eyeglass Holder +$80
Harman Kardon Premium Sound +$800
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.0 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Laminated Panoramic Moonroof w/Power Sunshade +$1,475
Front and Rear Mud Flaps +$185
Protective Grille Steel +$480
Trunk Spoiler +$395
Load Bars +$345
Illuminated Tailgate Plate +$530
Foldable Trailer Hitch +$1,245
20" 5-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels +$1,000
Hands-Free Power Tailgate +$200
21" 5-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tires +$3,315
19" 5-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels +$800
Exterior Styling Kit +$2,100
Dimensions
Angle of approach21.7 degrees
Angle of departure30.4 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3625 lbs.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight4761 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height65.3 in.
Length174.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.5 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.1 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Stone
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Fusion Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Pebble Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Blonde, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/55R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
