Used 2000 Volvo V40 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Best car I have ever owned
Solid, reliable, sporty and can fit everything either in it or on it. I purchased this car after a friend wrapped his Volvo around a telephone pole and walked away w/only a scratch or two. I was surprised to find out how nimble this little wagon is. Must get V rated tires, but it is worth it. Kept up w/maintenance schedule, and has run like a charm for 195,000 miles. Showing no signs of quitting soon. Highly recommend this car.
Love my Volvo Wagon
I love this wagon and sadly now looking at having to replace it soon. I drive a lot, have over 208,000 miles, and have had three to four minor crashes in this car. However, I have never been injured and walked away fine. Three times I have been rear ended and the next day, no neck pain or injury, I felt nothing. The first time I found out the frame was bent from the impact! This has been a great car for driving and on gas mileage, with a few issues, but overall I love it and it has served me well.
V40 No more Volvos for me
This vehicle has given me fits pretty soon after I bought it used. First malfunction was a front left coil spring broke and ruined a brand new snow tire. A year and a half later left rear coil spring broke. Just replaced my second ignition coil last week after engine ran very rough and check engine light came on. Also had to replace an acceleration sensor (can't remember the technical name for it) that was a $200.00 sensor. Pwr window buttons on the doors are all broken too. I expected better quality from a Volvo.
A great car, when it works.
Drives well, handles confidently and is exceptionally safe. Heated seats and leather interior are nice too. Gas mileage is generally good, and it's an attractive looking car. I've always liked my Volvo 240s so I thought this was a good bet. So what's not to like? over four years, a $700+ CV joint, $2400 top end, $500 radiator, $300 bearings, more burnt out electrical gadgets than a cheap chritmas tree (hope you like staring at the check engine light) and the price of 93 octane only gas. That is, of course excluding the performance tires and brake wear. Oh, and as previously mentioned, the cup holders and armrest for the driver on this model are less than helpful.
Get something else
After a year of quality control trouble with this fun to drive yet poor quality Mitsubishi masquerading as a Volvo, I sued Volvo. They are fighting it out in court, instead of letting me out of my lease. Nice guys, yeah!
Sponsored cars related to the V40
Related Used 2000 Volvo V40 Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner