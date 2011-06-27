  1. Home
Used 2018 Volvo S90 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(25%)1(25%)
3.3
4 reviews
Best care I have ever owned

FastEddy, 02/08/2018
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
I have owned Mercedes, Infiniti, BMW, Cadillac and many other brands. This Volvo is the BEST I have every owned. Great value for the money and more luxurious in my opinion than any of its competitors. I am averaging 150 miles per gallon over the first 1,000 miles of driving. My model is a 2018. Car is almost 9 months old and it has performed beautifully so far with incredible gas mileage in the city of over 150mpg and 32mpg on the highway.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Really pleased with the S90 T8

Ali Parvaneh, 10/13/2018
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
I wanted a plug-in hybrid or an electric car. The T8 has met my expectations on the one month I've owned it.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Gave back to dealer

WV Florida, 01/28/2020
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
Within past 12 months I had my S90 T8 in for service three times for rear suspension collapsing onto the back tires. Happened the 4th time this weekend and gave car back to dealership under Lemon law. This vehicle is not safe.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Terrible rental car

Bill, 03/05/2020
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
I have one a S90 T8 for a week from hertz.. I should have taken it back while I was still in the garage at the air port. It has 12,700 miles and already has a new set of tires on the front. The seats are showing a lot of wear, with the perforated part looking thin. Several of the plastic buttons feel thin and cheap. I was shocked to read the wood trim is actually wood. Feels like plastic. I dont know what this is, maybe the electric part charging itself, but this car has a constant drone sound that is really annoying. Even when the engine is on, you can hear it. We just came back from dinner and I am ready to take it to the local Hertz agency in the morning. Way to expensive of a car to be annoyed with. I have a BMW at home and there is no comparison.

