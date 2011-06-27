Used 2018 Volvo S90 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

I have owned Mercedes, Infiniti, BMW, Cadillac and many other brands. This Volvo is the BEST I have every owned. Great value for the money and more luxurious in my opinion than any of its competitors. I am averaging 150 miles per gallon over the first 1,000 miles of driving. My model is a 2018. Car is almost 9 months old and it has performed beautifully so far with incredible gas mileage in the city of over 150mpg and 32mpg on the highway.

Bill , 03/05/2020 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

I have one a S90 T8 for a week from hertz.. I should have taken it back while I was still in the garage at the air port. It has 12,700 miles and already has a new set of tires on the front. The seats are showing a lot of wear, with the perforated part looking thin. Several of the plastic buttons feel thin and cheap. I was shocked to read the wood trim is actually wood. Feels like plastic. I dont know what this is, maybe the electric part charging itself, but this car has a constant drone sound that is really annoying. Even when the engine is on, you can hear it. We just came back from dinner and I am ready to take it to the local Hertz agency in the morning. Way to expensive of a car to be annoyed with. I have a BMW at home and there is no comparison.