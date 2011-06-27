Used 2001 Volvo S80 Consumer Reviews
Worst car I've ever owned!
This car spent more time at the repair shop than on the road. I've never spent so much money in the course of 3 months trying to fix a car! This car was nothing but problems from 75,000 miles and up. Problems such as: faulty sensors,transmission problems, coolant hose, overheating, radiator, massive oil leaks and oil pressure problems, fuel pump and so on. I always dreamed of owning a volvo simply because they are great looking cars and are safe as well, but after owning an s80 i think i wont be owning one ever again. These cars are extremely oil thirsty and constantly need brakes and rotors. I feel very disappointed with Volvo. I feel so relieved now that i sold my volvo, I used to be scared to even drive the car because every time i would drive it i felt like it was going to leave me on the side of the road. Avoid Volvo at all costs! I've owned nissans all my life and every single one of them made it past the 200k mark without major probems, I'm exited to know that i will be going back with NISSAN.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Did great in a crash
I bought this car for my 17 year old. It worked great, looked great and ran great until he was smashed hard from behind. The car absorbed the force incredibly. You can see from the damage how the design was made to absorb the forces and the head rests worked great in protecting the neck. he and his brother who was also in the car were not hurt, no whiplash or anything. The driver of the car that hit them was hurt the wreck was so bad.
only had etm problems
Just like few other Volvo's around this year I owned the throttle body went. Easy but a little pricey to fix ....other than that great vehicle ..its has 211k miles and still running strong I'll never own anything other than a volvo
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
250,000 miles and Still Going Strong
I recently purchased this as a second car from my dad (he put most of the miles on it during the last 12 years). Despite the age and miles, this car shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Over the past 12 years, we've never had to do any major mechanical repairs other than replace the heater core. It amazes me how smooth this car drives, even at 80 mph. I'm 26 and my friends (who are also in their twenties) copliment this car! As referenced by many others, this car has the GM transmission which does concern me, but it's still original at 250,000 miles, so I guess it can't be that bad! Plan on keeping this car for as long as I can......
Awesome car and awesome dealer
Great car, definitely a special car in the class of luxury automobiles industry. BMW and Mercedes do not match to the details that Volvo has put in to the design and develpoment of its cars. Great dealer. If you're in MA, visit Rob Delisle at Dalzell volvo. He's a very fair person to deal with. Very customer friendly.
Sponsored cars related to the S80
Related Used 2001 Volvo S80 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2019
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020