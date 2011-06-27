Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,160
|$1,690
|$1,959
|Clean
|$1,022
|$1,492
|$1,735
|Average
|$745
|$1,097
|$1,288
|Rough
|$469
|$702
|$840
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Bonneville SSE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,065
|$1,666
|$1,971
|Clean
|$938
|$1,471
|$1,746
|Average
|$684
|$1,082
|$1,296
|Rough
|$431
|$692
|$846
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$972
|$1,590
|$1,905
|Clean
|$856
|$1,405
|$1,688
|Average
|$624
|$1,033
|$1,253
|Rough
|$393
|$661
|$817
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Bonneville SSE 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,085
|$1,683
|$1,987
|Clean
|$956
|$1,486
|$1,760
|Average
|$697
|$1,093
|$1,306
|Rough
|$439
|$699
|$852