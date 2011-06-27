Estimated values
1997 Mercury Tracer LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,170
|$1,803
|$2,142
|Clean
|$1,032
|$1,593
|$1,895
|Average
|$755
|$1,174
|$1,401
|Rough
|$479
|$755
|$907
Estimated values
1997 Mercury Tracer GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,106
|$1,748
|$2,091
|Clean
|$975
|$1,545
|$1,850
|Average
|$714
|$1,139
|$1,367
|Rough
|$452
|$732
|$885
Estimated values
1997 Mercury Tracer LS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,166
|$1,831
|$2,186
|Clean
|$1,028
|$1,618
|$1,934
|Average
|$752
|$1,193
|$1,430
|Rough
|$477
|$767
|$926