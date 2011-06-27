Estimated values
1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,034
|$4,616
|$5,473
|Clean
|$2,693
|$4,108
|$4,874
|Average
|$2,011
|$3,093
|$3,676
|Rough
|$1,329
|$2,078
|$2,478
Estimated values
1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder SL 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,149
|$4,956
|$5,934
|Clean
|$2,795
|$4,411
|$5,284
|Average
|$2,088
|$3,321
|$3,985
|Rough
|$1,380
|$2,231
|$2,686
Estimated values
1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,729
|$19,215
|$22,730
|Clean
|$11,299
|$17,102
|$20,242
|Average
|$8,438
|$12,876
|$15,266
|Rough
|$5,578
|$8,650
|$10,290
Estimated values
1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,743
|$16,922
|$20,266
|Clean
|$9,536
|$15,061
|$18,048
|Average
|$7,122
|$11,339
|$13,611
|Rough
|$4,708
|$7,617
|$9,175
Estimated values
1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,507
|$2,567
|$3,141
|Clean
|$1,337
|$2,285
|$2,797
|Average
|$999
|$1,720
|$2,109
|Rough
|$660
|$1,156
|$1,422