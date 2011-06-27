Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Grand Am SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,055
|$1,682
|$2,026
|Clean
|$924
|$1,476
|$1,779
|Average
|$662
|$1,066
|$1,283
|Rough
|$399
|$655
|$788
Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Grand Am GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,106
|$1,735
|$2,082
|Clean
|$969
|$1,523
|$1,828
|Average
|$694
|$1,099
|$1,319
|Rough
|$419
|$676
|$810
Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,007
|$1,638
|$1,987
|Clean
|$882
|$1,438
|$1,744
|Average
|$631
|$1,038
|$1,258
|Rough
|$381
|$638
|$773
Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Grand Am GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,090
|$1,732
|$2,087
|Clean
|$955
|$1,520
|$1,831
|Average
|$684
|$1,098
|$1,321
|Rough
|$413
|$675
|$811