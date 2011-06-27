Estimated values
1999 Acura CL 3.0 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,645
|$2,646
|$3,192
|Clean
|$1,449
|$2,336
|$2,818
|Average
|$1,056
|$1,716
|$2,072
|Rough
|$663
|$1,097
|$1,325
Estimated values
1999 Acura CL 2.3 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,085
|$1,716
|$2,061
|Clean
|$955
|$1,515
|$1,820
|Average
|$696
|$1,113
|$1,338
|Rough
|$437
|$711
|$856