Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,346$12,882$15,032
Clean$8,712$12,000$13,980
Average$7,444$10,236$11,876
Rough$6,175$8,472$9,772
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,443$17,152$20,015
Clean$11,599$15,977$18,615
Average$9,910$13,629$15,813
Rough$8,222$11,280$13,012
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,722$16,158$18,856
Clean$10,927$15,051$17,536
Average$9,336$12,839$14,897
Rough$7,745$10,626$12,258
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,786$10,796$12,626
Clean$7,258$10,057$11,742
Average$6,201$8,579$9,975
Rough$5,144$7,100$8,208
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,826$15,299$17,423
Clean$11,024$14,251$16,203
Average$9,419$12,156$13,765
Rough$7,814$10,062$11,326
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,354$19,784$23,088
Clean$13,380$18,430$21,472
Average$11,432$15,721$18,241
Rough$9,484$13,012$15,009
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,245$11,364$13,262
Clean$7,686$10,586$12,334
Average$6,567$9,030$10,478
Rough$5,448$7,474$8,621
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,170$14,018$16,359
Clean$9,480$13,058$15,214
Average$8,100$11,139$12,925
Rough$6,720$9,219$10,635
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,929$15,065$17,580
Clean$10,188$14,033$16,350
Average$8,705$11,971$13,889
Rough$7,221$9,908$11,428
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,632$16,411$18,722
Clean$11,775$15,288$17,412
Average$10,061$13,040$14,791
Rough$8,347$10,793$12,171
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,729$16,167$18,867
Clean$10,934$15,060$17,546
Average$9,342$12,847$14,906
Rough$7,750$10,633$12,265
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,692$11,981$13,982
Clean$8,102$11,160$13,004
Average$6,923$9,520$11,047
Rough$5,743$7,879$9,090
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,298$20,043$22,943
Clean$14,260$18,671$21,337
Average$12,184$15,927$18,126
Rough$10,108$13,182$14,915
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,236$19,160$21,568
Clean$14,203$17,849$20,059
Average$12,135$15,225$17,040
Rough$10,067$12,601$14,021
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,298$10,755$12,258
Clean$7,735$10,018$11,400
Average$6,609$8,546$9,684
Rough$5,483$7,073$7,969
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,735$12,039$14,049
Clean$8,142$11,215$13,066
Average$6,957$9,566$11,099
Rough$5,771$7,918$9,133
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,533$11,761$13,725
Clean$7,954$10,956$12,764
Average$6,796$9,346$10,843
Rough$5,638$7,735$8,922
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,380$12,928$15,087
Clean$8,743$12,043$14,031
Average$7,471$10,273$11,920
Rough$6,198$8,502$9,808
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,889$16,386$19,122
Clean$11,082$15,264$17,784
Average$9,469$13,020$15,107
Rough$7,855$10,777$12,431
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,532$13,535$15,373
Clean$9,817$12,608$14,298
Average$8,388$10,755$12,146
Rough$6,959$8,901$9,994
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,551$14,425$16,192
Clean$10,767$13,438$15,059
Average$9,199$11,462$12,793
Rough$7,632$9,487$10,526
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,103$14,315$16,281
Clean$10,350$13,335$15,142
Average$8,843$11,375$12,863
Rough$7,336$9,415$10,584
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,735$10,962$12,330
Clean$8,142$10,211$11,467
Average$6,957$8,710$9,741
Rough$5,771$7,209$8,016
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,084$10,379$11,785
Clean$7,536$9,669$10,961
Average$6,439$8,247$9,311
Rough$5,342$6,826$7,661
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,459$15,793$18,430
Clean$10,681$14,712$17,141
Average$9,126$12,549$14,561
Rough$7,571$10,387$11,981
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,676$7,823$9,129
Clean$5,290$7,288$8,490
Average$4,520$6,216$7,213
Rough$3,750$5,145$5,935
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,462$13,042$15,220
Clean$8,820$12,149$14,155
Average$7,536$10,363$12,025
Rough$6,252$8,577$9,894
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,650$14,680$17,132
Clean$9,928$13,675$15,933
Average$8,482$11,665$13,535
Rough$7,037$9,654$11,137
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,258 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,057 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,258 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,057 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,258 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,057 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $5,144 to $12,626, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.