Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,346
|$12,882
|$15,032
|Clean
|$8,712
|$12,000
|$13,980
|Average
|$7,444
|$10,236
|$11,876
|Rough
|$6,175
|$8,472
|$9,772
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,443
|$17,152
|$20,015
|Clean
|$11,599
|$15,977
|$18,615
|Average
|$9,910
|$13,629
|$15,813
|Rough
|$8,222
|$11,280
|$13,012
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,722
|$16,158
|$18,856
|Clean
|$10,927
|$15,051
|$17,536
|Average
|$9,336
|$12,839
|$14,897
|Rough
|$7,745
|$10,626
|$12,258
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,786
|$10,796
|$12,626
|Clean
|$7,258
|$10,057
|$11,742
|Average
|$6,201
|$8,579
|$9,975
|Rough
|$5,144
|$7,100
|$8,208
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,826
|$15,299
|$17,423
|Clean
|$11,024
|$14,251
|$16,203
|Average
|$9,419
|$12,156
|$13,765
|Rough
|$7,814
|$10,062
|$11,326
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,354
|$19,784
|$23,088
|Clean
|$13,380
|$18,430
|$21,472
|Average
|$11,432
|$15,721
|$18,241
|Rough
|$9,484
|$13,012
|$15,009
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,245
|$11,364
|$13,262
|Clean
|$7,686
|$10,586
|$12,334
|Average
|$6,567
|$9,030
|$10,478
|Rough
|$5,448
|$7,474
|$8,621
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,170
|$14,018
|$16,359
|Clean
|$9,480
|$13,058
|$15,214
|Average
|$8,100
|$11,139
|$12,925
|Rough
|$6,720
|$9,219
|$10,635
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,929
|$15,065
|$17,580
|Clean
|$10,188
|$14,033
|$16,350
|Average
|$8,705
|$11,971
|$13,889
|Rough
|$7,221
|$9,908
|$11,428
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,632
|$16,411
|$18,722
|Clean
|$11,775
|$15,288
|$17,412
|Average
|$10,061
|$13,040
|$14,791
|Rough
|$8,347
|$10,793
|$12,171
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,729
|$16,167
|$18,867
|Clean
|$10,934
|$15,060
|$17,546
|Average
|$9,342
|$12,847
|$14,906
|Rough
|$7,750
|$10,633
|$12,265
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,692
|$11,981
|$13,982
|Clean
|$8,102
|$11,160
|$13,004
|Average
|$6,923
|$9,520
|$11,047
|Rough
|$5,743
|$7,879
|$9,090
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,298
|$20,043
|$22,943
|Clean
|$14,260
|$18,671
|$21,337
|Average
|$12,184
|$15,927
|$18,126
|Rough
|$10,108
|$13,182
|$14,915
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,236
|$19,160
|$21,568
|Clean
|$14,203
|$17,849
|$20,059
|Average
|$12,135
|$15,225
|$17,040
|Rough
|$10,067
|$12,601
|$14,021
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,298
|$10,755
|$12,258
|Clean
|$7,735
|$10,018
|$11,400
|Average
|$6,609
|$8,546
|$9,684
|Rough
|$5,483
|$7,073
|$7,969
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,735
|$12,039
|$14,049
|Clean
|$8,142
|$11,215
|$13,066
|Average
|$6,957
|$9,566
|$11,099
|Rough
|$5,771
|$7,918
|$9,133
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,533
|$11,761
|$13,725
|Clean
|$7,954
|$10,956
|$12,764
|Average
|$6,796
|$9,346
|$10,843
|Rough
|$5,638
|$7,735
|$8,922
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,380
|$12,928
|$15,087
|Clean
|$8,743
|$12,043
|$14,031
|Average
|$7,471
|$10,273
|$11,920
|Rough
|$6,198
|$8,502
|$9,808
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,889
|$16,386
|$19,122
|Clean
|$11,082
|$15,264
|$17,784
|Average
|$9,469
|$13,020
|$15,107
|Rough
|$7,855
|$10,777
|$12,431
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,532
|$13,535
|$15,373
|Clean
|$9,817
|$12,608
|$14,298
|Average
|$8,388
|$10,755
|$12,146
|Rough
|$6,959
|$8,901
|$9,994
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,551
|$14,425
|$16,192
|Clean
|$10,767
|$13,438
|$15,059
|Average
|$9,199
|$11,462
|$12,793
|Rough
|$7,632
|$9,487
|$10,526
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,103
|$14,315
|$16,281
|Clean
|$10,350
|$13,335
|$15,142
|Average
|$8,843
|$11,375
|$12,863
|Rough
|$7,336
|$9,415
|$10,584
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,735
|$10,962
|$12,330
|Clean
|$8,142
|$10,211
|$11,467
|Average
|$6,957
|$8,710
|$9,741
|Rough
|$5,771
|$7,209
|$8,016
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,084
|$10,379
|$11,785
|Clean
|$7,536
|$9,669
|$10,961
|Average
|$6,439
|$8,247
|$9,311
|Rough
|$5,342
|$6,826
|$7,661
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,459
|$15,793
|$18,430
|Clean
|$10,681
|$14,712
|$17,141
|Average
|$9,126
|$12,549
|$14,561
|Rough
|$7,571
|$10,387
|$11,981
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,676
|$7,823
|$9,129
|Clean
|$5,290
|$7,288
|$8,490
|Average
|$4,520
|$6,216
|$7,213
|Rough
|$3,750
|$5,145
|$5,935
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,462
|$13,042
|$15,220
|Clean
|$8,820
|$12,149
|$14,155
|Average
|$7,536
|$10,363
|$12,025
|Rough
|$6,252
|$8,577
|$9,894
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,650
|$14,680
|$17,132
|Clean
|$9,928
|$13,675
|$15,933
|Average
|$8,482
|$11,665
|$13,535
|Rough
|$7,037
|$9,654
|$11,137