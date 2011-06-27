Estimated values
2019 Honda Clarity Electric 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,681
|$28,245
|$30,273
|Clean
|$26,192
|$27,736
|$29,700
|Average
|$25,214
|$26,717
|$28,555
|Rough
|$24,235
|$25,697
|$27,409
Estimated values
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,318
|$25,877
|$27,888
|Clean
|$23,873
|$25,410
|$27,361
|Average
|$22,981
|$24,476
|$26,306
|Rough
|$22,089
|$23,542
|$25,251
Estimated values
2019 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,667
|$28,230
|$30,255
|Clean
|$26,178
|$27,720
|$29,682
|Average
|$25,201
|$26,702
|$28,538
|Rough
|$24,223
|$25,683
|$27,393
Estimated values
2019 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,927
|$41,164
|$42,841
|Clean
|$39,195
|$40,421
|$42,031
|Average
|$37,732
|$38,936
|$40,410
|Rough
|$36,268
|$37,451
|$38,790