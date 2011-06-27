Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,860
|$41,928
|$43,253
|Clean
|$40,084
|$41,131
|$42,425
|Average
|$38,531
|$39,539
|$40,771
|Rough
|$36,978
|$37,946
|$39,117
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,592
|$35,757
|$37,198
|Clean
|$33,934
|$35,078
|$36,487
|Average
|$32,620
|$33,720
|$35,064
|Rough
|$31,305
|$32,361
|$33,642
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,649
|$28,271
|$29,043
|Clean
|$27,124
|$27,734
|$28,488
|Average
|$26,073
|$26,660
|$27,377
|Rough
|$25,023
|$25,586
|$26,266
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,446
|$33,127
|$36,419
|Clean
|$29,868
|$32,498
|$35,723
|Average
|$28,711
|$31,239
|$34,330
|Rough
|$27,554
|$29,981
|$32,937
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,444
|$41,828
|$45,986
|Clean
|$37,714
|$41,034
|$45,106
|Average
|$36,253
|$39,445
|$43,348
|Rough
|$34,792
|$37,856
|$41,589
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,317
|$32,986
|$36,264
|Clean
|$29,741
|$32,359
|$35,570
|Average
|$28,589
|$31,106
|$34,183
|Rough
|$27,437
|$29,853
|$32,797
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,382
|$47,250
|$48,333
|Clean
|$45,501
|$46,353
|$47,409
|Average
|$43,738
|$44,558
|$45,560
|Rough
|$41,976
|$42,763
|$43,712
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,013
|$57,061
|$58,369
|Clean
|$54,949
|$55,977
|$57,253
|Average
|$52,820
|$53,810
|$55,021
|Rough
|$50,692
|$51,642
|$52,788
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,347
|$37,713
|$39,402
|Clean
|$35,657
|$36,997
|$38,648
|Average
|$34,275
|$35,564
|$37,141
|Rough
|$32,894
|$34,131
|$35,634
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,573
|$50,161
|$52,126
|Clean
|$47,650
|$49,208
|$51,129
|Average
|$45,805
|$47,303
|$49,135
|Rough
|$43,959
|$45,397
|$47,142
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,273
|$40,554
|$44,584
|Clean
|$36,565
|$39,783
|$43,731
|Average
|$35,148
|$38,243
|$42,026
|Rough
|$33,732
|$36,702
|$40,321
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,020
|$29,585
|$30,289
|Clean
|$28,469
|$29,023
|$29,710
|Average
|$27,366
|$27,899
|$28,551
|Rough
|$26,263
|$26,775
|$27,393
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,087
|$47,969
|$49,068
|Clean
|$46,193
|$47,058
|$48,130
|Average
|$44,403
|$45,235
|$46,253
|Rough
|$42,614
|$43,413
|$44,377
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,142
|$37,147
|$40,839
|Clean
|$33,493
|$36,442
|$40,058
|Average
|$32,196
|$35,031
|$38,496
|Rough
|$30,898
|$33,620
|$36,934
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,537
|$48,399
|$53,143
|Clean
|$43,691
|$47,479
|$52,127
|Average
|$41,999
|$45,641
|$50,094
|Rough
|$40,306
|$43,802
|$48,062
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,322
|$21,024
|$23,113
|Clean
|$18,955
|$20,624
|$22,671
|Average
|$18,221
|$19,826
|$21,787
|Rough
|$17,487
|$19,027
|$20,903
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,929
|$31,475
|$34,604
|Clean
|$28,379
|$30,877
|$33,942
|Average
|$27,280
|$29,682
|$32,619
|Rough
|$26,181
|$28,486
|$31,295
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,075
|$31,634
|$34,779
|Clean
|$28,523
|$31,034
|$34,114
|Average
|$27,418
|$29,832
|$32,783
|Rough
|$26,313
|$28,630
|$31,453
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,264
|$39,999
|$40,916
|Clean
|$38,518
|$39,239
|$40,134
|Average
|$37,026
|$37,720
|$38,569
|Rough
|$35,534
|$36,200
|$37,004
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,221
|$40,497
|$44,522
|Clean
|$36,514
|$39,728
|$43,671
|Average
|$35,099
|$38,190
|$41,968
|Rough
|$33,685
|$36,651
|$40,265
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,434
|$39,641
|$43,581
|Clean
|$35,742
|$38,888
|$42,748
|Average
|$34,357
|$37,382
|$41,081
|Rough
|$32,973
|$35,876
|$39,414