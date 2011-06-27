  1. Home
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,860$41,928$43,253
Clean$40,084$41,131$42,425
Average$38,531$39,539$40,771
Rough$36,978$37,946$39,117
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,592$35,757$37,198
Clean$33,934$35,078$36,487
Average$32,620$33,720$35,064
Rough$31,305$32,361$33,642
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,649$28,271$29,043
Clean$27,124$27,734$28,488
Average$26,073$26,660$27,377
Rough$25,023$25,586$26,266
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,446$33,127$36,419
Clean$29,868$32,498$35,723
Average$28,711$31,239$34,330
Rough$27,554$29,981$32,937
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,444$41,828$45,986
Clean$37,714$41,034$45,106
Average$36,253$39,445$43,348
Rough$34,792$37,856$41,589
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,317$32,986$36,264
Clean$29,741$32,359$35,570
Average$28,589$31,106$34,183
Rough$27,437$29,853$32,797
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,382$47,250$48,333
Clean$45,501$46,353$47,409
Average$43,738$44,558$45,560
Rough$41,976$42,763$43,712
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,013$57,061$58,369
Clean$54,949$55,977$57,253
Average$52,820$53,810$55,021
Rough$50,692$51,642$52,788
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,347$37,713$39,402
Clean$35,657$36,997$38,648
Average$34,275$35,564$37,141
Rough$32,894$34,131$35,634
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,573$50,161$52,126
Clean$47,650$49,208$51,129
Average$45,805$47,303$49,135
Rough$43,959$45,397$47,142
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,273$40,554$44,584
Clean$36,565$39,783$43,731
Average$35,148$38,243$42,026
Rough$33,732$36,702$40,321
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,020$29,585$30,289
Clean$28,469$29,023$29,710
Average$27,366$27,899$28,551
Rough$26,263$26,775$27,393
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,087$47,969$49,068
Clean$46,193$47,058$48,130
Average$44,403$45,235$46,253
Rough$42,614$43,413$44,377
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,142$37,147$40,839
Clean$33,493$36,442$40,058
Average$32,196$35,031$38,496
Rough$30,898$33,620$36,934
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,537$48,399$53,143
Clean$43,691$47,479$52,127
Average$41,999$45,641$50,094
Rough$40,306$43,802$48,062
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,322$21,024$23,113
Clean$18,955$20,624$22,671
Average$18,221$19,826$21,787
Rough$17,487$19,027$20,903
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,929$31,475$34,604
Clean$28,379$30,877$33,942
Average$27,280$29,682$32,619
Rough$26,181$28,486$31,295
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,075$31,634$34,779
Clean$28,523$31,034$34,114
Average$27,418$29,832$32,783
Rough$26,313$28,630$31,453
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,264$39,999$40,916
Clean$38,518$39,239$40,134
Average$37,026$37,720$38,569
Rough$35,534$36,200$37,004
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,221$40,497$44,522
Clean$36,514$39,728$43,671
Average$35,099$38,190$41,968
Rough$33,685$36,651$40,265
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,434$39,641$43,581
Clean$35,742$38,888$42,748
Average$34,357$37,382$41,081
Rough$32,973$35,876$39,414
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,124 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,734 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,124 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,734 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,124 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,734 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $25,023 to $29,043, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.