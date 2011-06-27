Estimated values
2011 Volvo C30 R-Design 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,144
|$7,835
|$9,769
|Clean
|$4,779
|$7,267
|$9,040
|Average
|$4,050
|$6,132
|$7,581
|Rough
|$3,320
|$4,997
|$6,123
Estimated values
2011 Volvo C30 T5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,628
|$6,253
|$7,427
|Clean
|$4,299
|$5,800
|$6,872
|Average
|$3,643
|$4,894
|$5,763
|Rough
|$2,986
|$3,988
|$4,655