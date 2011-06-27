Estimated values
1997 Volvo 850 T5 Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$640
|$1,270
|$1,612
|Clean
|$563
|$1,121
|$1,423
|Average
|$409
|$823
|$1,046
|Rough
|$256
|$525
|$668
Estimated values
1997 Volvo 850 R Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$871
|$1,497
|$1,836
|Clean
|$767
|$1,321
|$1,621
|Average
|$558
|$969
|$1,191
|Rough
|$349
|$618
|$761
Estimated values
1997 Volvo 850 R Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$898
|$1,538
|$1,886
|Clean
|$790
|$1,358
|$1,666
|Average
|$575
|$997
|$1,224
|Rough
|$359
|$635
|$782
Estimated values
1997 Volvo 850 T5 Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$766
|$1,318
|$1,619
|Clean
|$675
|$1,163
|$1,429
|Average
|$491
|$853
|$1,050
|Rough
|$307
|$544
|$671
Estimated values
1997 Volvo 850 GLT Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$732
|$1,301
|$1,612
|Clean
|$645
|$1,149
|$1,423
|Average
|$469
|$843
|$1,046
|Rough
|$293
|$537
|$668
Estimated values
1997 Volvo 850 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$633
|$1,268
|$1,612
|Clean
|$557
|$1,119
|$1,423
|Average
|$405
|$821
|$1,046
|Rough
|$253
|$524
|$668
Estimated values
1997 Volvo 850 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,238
|$1,612
|Clean
|$480
|$1,093
|$1,423
|Average
|$349
|$802
|$1,046
|Rough
|$218
|$511
|$668
Estimated values
1997 Volvo 850 GLT Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$661
|$1,277
|$1,612
|Clean
|$582
|$1,127
|$1,423
|Average
|$423
|$827
|$1,046
|Rough
|$265
|$527
|$668