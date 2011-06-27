  1. Home
Used 1990 Volvo 740 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG21no21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpgno19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/410.8 mi.0/0 mi.300.2/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG21no21
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm195 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm136 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower114 hp @ 5400 rpm162 hp @ 4800 rpm114 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.5 ft.32.5 ft.32.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.6 in.37.1 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Measurements
Length188.4 in.188.4 in.188.4 in.
Curb weight2996 lbs.3194 lbs.2996 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.39.3 cu.ft.16.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.4.1 in.4.1 in.
Height55.5 in.56.5 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.109.1 in.109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno75 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue/Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • White
  • Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Dark Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Medium Blue
  • Sand Beige
  • Midnight Blue
  • Wine Red
  • Beige Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Silver Beige Metallic
  • Shell White
