  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 740
  4. Used 1990 Volvo 740
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(42)
Appraise this car

1990 Volvo 740 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1992
1991
1990
Volvo 740 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$768 - $1,851
Used 740 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

740 GL gets driver airbag, and all 740s have new sheetmetal that closely resembles 760. New Generation III turbo engine is introduced.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Volvo 740.

5(60%)
4(38%)
3(0%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
42 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still Going Strong
jiminlakewood,02/25/2011
At 270000 miles, it gets on down the road great. Had to replace the turbo and catalytic converter. But after that the car has been pretty low cost to maintain (about $0.035/mile). Still looks good, paint still shiny. Run Mobil 1 oil and Mobil synthetic transmission fluid.
1990 740 GLE Volvo wagon
jfs,10/19/2010
I am very sad to report that my beloved Volvo was in a front end crash last night. I loved that car! It was the best car that I have ever owned. I bought it from a mechanic in 2008. It has served me extremely well. It had over 300,000 miles, because I had to travel a good distance to my job (for almost a year.) I told my son that no matter how much money I had,I would buy a brand new Volvo! This car even protected me in this bad crash! I would recommend a used Volvo over any other used car. It required very little maintenance. I only had to do minimal upkeep (changing oil,filter,brakes(once),tires, etc.) It was an amazing car! I am so sad! I used all my available words in honor of my Volvo.
these cars never die
terry44,07/16/2009
This is by far the most reliable car I have ever owned. I currently have 847,924 miles on it! That is not a misprint. Yes my Volvo is nearing one million miles and it still runs like brand new. The engine is strong with no signs of weakening even though I floor it at every stop light. The transmission shifts like brand new. The suspension is strong even though I fly over speed bumps. I am in love with these cars. Volvo is like a miracle car and I'm fortunate enough to have discovered them. They are also the safest cars on the road and very comfortable. The cargo in my wagon is huge. I love leaving new sports cars in the dust at stop lights with my 20 year old station wagon. Volvo for life!
1990 740 GL
LG,01/17/2016
GL 4dr Sedan
I bought my Volvo in 2005 with 190,000 miles on it and have driven it daily ever since, as well as a few long distance road trips. It handles very well and is very comfortable to drive. It now has 328,000 miles and is still running great! I have had regular maintenance done and replaced parts as they have worn out. It doesn't leak or burn any oil. The maintenance and repair costs have been low, but I have a very good Volvo mechanic. I don't ever want to sell my Volvo! I still have my 740 and have since bought two more Volvos.
See all 42 reviews of the 1990 Volvo 740
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
114 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
114 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1990 Volvo 740 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Volvo 740

Used 1990 Volvo 740 Overview

The Used 1990 Volvo 740 is offered in the following submodels: 740 Sedan, 740 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, Turbo 4dr Wagon, GL 4dr Sedan, 4dr Wagon, GLE 4dr Sedan, GLE 4dr Wagon, Turbo 4dr Sedan, and GL 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Volvo 740?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Volvo 740s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Volvo 740 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Volvo 740.

Can't find a used 1990 Volvo 740s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo 740 for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,913.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,313.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo 740 for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,347.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,369.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Volvo 740?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo 740 lease specials

Related Used 1990 Volvo 740 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles