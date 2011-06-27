I am very sad to report that my beloved Volvo was in a front end crash last night. I loved that car! It was the best car that I have ever owned. I bought it from a mechanic in 2008. It has served me extremely well. It had over 300,000 miles, because I had to travel a good distance to my job (for almost a year.) I told my son that no matter how much money I had,I would buy a brand new Volvo! This car even protected me in this bad crash! I would recommend a used Volvo over any other used car. It required very little maintenance. I only had to do minimal upkeep (changing oil,filter,brakes(once),tires, etc.) It was an amazing car! I am so sad! I used all my available words in honor of my Volvo.

