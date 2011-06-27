Used 1990 Volvo 740 Consumer Reviews

Still Going Strong jiminlakewood , 02/25/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful At 270000 miles, it gets on down the road great. Had to replace the turbo and catalytic converter. But after that the car has been pretty low cost to maintain (about $0.035/mile). Still looks good, paint still shiny. Run Mobil 1 oil and Mobil synthetic transmission fluid. Report Abuse

1990 740 GLE Volvo wagon jfs , 10/19/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I am very sad to report that my beloved Volvo was in a front end crash last night. I loved that car! It was the best car that I have ever owned. I bought it from a mechanic in 2008. It has served me extremely well. It had over 300,000 miles, because I had to travel a good distance to my job (for almost a year.) I told my son that no matter how much money I had,I would buy a brand new Volvo! This car even protected me in this bad crash! I would recommend a used Volvo over any other used car. It required very little maintenance. I only had to do minimal upkeep (changing oil,filter,brakes(once),tires, etc.) It was an amazing car! I am so sad! I used all my available words in honor of my Volvo.

these cars never die terry44 , 07/16/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This is by far the most reliable car I have ever owned. I currently have 847,924 miles on it! That is not a misprint. Yes my Volvo is nearing one million miles and it still runs like brand new. The engine is strong with no signs of weakening even though I floor it at every stop light. The transmission shifts like brand new. The suspension is strong even though I fly over speed bumps. I am in love with these cars. Volvo is like a miracle car and I'm fortunate enough to have discovered them. They are also the safest cars on the road and very comfortable. The cargo in my wagon is huge. I love leaving new sports cars in the dust at stop lights with my 20 year old station wagon. Volvo for life!

1990 740 GL LG , 01/17/2016 GL 4dr Sedan 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my Volvo in 2005 with 190,000 miles on it and have driven it daily ever since, as well as a few long distance road trips. It handles very well and is very comfortable to drive. It now has 328,000 miles and is still running great! I have had regular maintenance done and replaced parts as they have worn out. It doesn't leak or burn any oil. The maintenance and repair costs have been low, but I have a very good Volvo mechanic. I don't ever want to sell my Volvo! I still have my 740 and have since bought two more Volvos. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value