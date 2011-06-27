  1. Home
Used 1992 Volvo 240 Wagon Consumer Reviews

240 love

WOW!!! 240, 02/13/2010
WOW!!! 240, 02/13/2010

wow! I am on my second 240. mine is a 1989, and is has over 330,000 miles on it so far with no problems. The only thing I had to change in 20 years was the altenator, and the starter and these were changed in september of 2009. however, the car has developed an oil leak which is from the oil pan casket,with the exception of the aforementioned,repairs everything is factory original,excluding belts,hoses, brake pads,ignition wires and spark plugs- even the brake calipers are original. I drive this car every day to and from work and each day I fall more in love with this vehicle.WOW!!!

Report Abuse

Most Reliable Car

Volvo Convert, 05/22/2009
Volvo Convert, 05/22/2009

My wife and I inherited this car from her parents two years ago. Her family drove it for almost 10 years before giving it to us and this thing will not die. I had never driven a Volvo before this one and her family mostly owned them for safety reasons but the odometer has stopped at 202,000 miles and the car just keeps trucking along. I have really fallen in love with this car and will be sad to see it go (which very well maybe never). After somewhere around 240,000 miles with little to no maintenance I am officially sold on Volvo. If you are thinking about buying this car I wholeheartedly recommend it. It has truly amazed me.

Report Abuse

Built to last

Napo, 06/25/2009
Napo, 06/25/2009

This car is still holding up after all these years. The exterior has no rust, even after spending 3 years on the coast in Maine. A phenomenal car ~ I wish they still made them like this. We call her "The Tank". She's never been known for her creature comforts, but my boys have learned to drive in her, and I've always known they'd be safe.

Report Abuse

Takes a licking and keeps ticking

inthemula, 06/24/2004
inthemula, 06/24/2004

Good old reliable car. Built like a tank. Plain dependable transportation. Has no creature features found in most newer cars.

Report Abuse

u should have seen the other guy....

mysunnmoon, 07/13/2004
mysunnmoon, 07/13/2004

my husband and two small children were hit by another vehicle at 30mph...we got off with seat belt injuries and bumps and bruises...they towed the other vehicle away, and we drove away with front end damage..this car saved their lives..i wouldnt want them in anything else...

Report Abuse
