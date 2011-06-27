Used 1992 Volvo 240 Wagon Consumer Reviews

240 love WOW!!! 240 , 02/13/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful wow! I am on my second 240. mine is a 1989, and is has over 330,000 miles on it so far with no problems. The only thing I had to change in 20 years was the altenator, and the starter and these were changed in september of 2009. however, the car has developed an oil leak which is from the oil pan casket,with the exception of the aforementioned,repairs everything is factory original,excluding belts,hoses, brake pads,ignition wires and spark plugs- even the brake calipers are original. I drive this car every day to and from work and each day I fall more in love with this vehicle.WOW!!! Report Abuse

Most Reliable Car Volvo Convert , 05/22/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My wife and I inherited this car from her parents two years ago. Her family drove it for almost 10 years before giving it to us and this thing will not die. I had never driven a Volvo before this one and her family mostly owned them for safety reasons but the odometer has stopped at 202,000 miles and the car just keeps trucking along. I have really fallen in love with this car and will be sad to see it go (which very well maybe never). After somewhere around 240,000 miles with little to no maintenance I am officially sold on Volvo. If you are thinking about buying this car I wholeheartedly recommend it. It has truly amazed me. Report Abuse

Built to last Napo , 06/25/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is still holding up after all these years. The exterior has no rust, even after spending 3 years on the coast in Maine. A phenomenal car ~ I wish they still made them like this. We call her "The Tank". She's never been known for her creature comforts, but my boys have learned to drive in her, and I've always known they'd be safe. Report Abuse

Takes a licking and keeps ticking inthemula , 06/24/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Good old reliable car. Built like a tank. Plain dependable transportation. Has no creature features found in most newer cars. Report Abuse