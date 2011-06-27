  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 240
  4. Used 1992 Volvo 240
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

1992 Volvo 240 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volvo 240 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$723 - $1,767
Used 240 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

ABS is newly standard. GL model returns as top-of-the-line, and adds a sunroof and heated mirrors, among other items, over the base car. GL grille is chrome rather than matte black.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Volvo 240.

5(53%)
4(47%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Swedish Washer/Dryer
Mary,05/15/2006
As mentioned earlier, find a good local mechanic to fix this car and stay away from the dealer or prepare to be taken to the cleaners! You may run into oil leak troubles with this model. Mine's been leaking slowly for five years and five different mechanics have been unable to fix it except for very short stretches. I paid $4K for this car when it had 70K original miles. Not a bad deal but I've put at least $5K into it over six years so it's affectionately known as the $9,000 washer/dryer. This car isn't cheap to fix but overall it's been reliable (no major repairs and it's going on 209K miles)! The single most expensive repair bill was $1,300 for various items around 150K miles.
240 love
WOW!!! 240,02/13/2010
wow! I am on my second 240. mine is a 1989, and is has over 330,000 miles on it so far with no problems. The only thing I had to change in 20 years was the altenator, and the starter and these were changed in september of 2009. however, the car has developed an oil leak which is from the oil pan casket,with the exception of the aforementioned,repairs everything is factory original,excluding belts,hoses, brake pads,ignition wires and spark plugs- even the brake calipers are original. I drive this car every day to and from work and each day I fall more in love with this vehicle.WOW!!!
Most Reliable Car
Volvo Convert,05/22/2009
My wife and I inherited this car from her parents two years ago. Her family drove it for almost 10 years before giving it to us and this thing will not die. I had never driven a Volvo before this one and her family mostly owned them for safety reasons but the odometer has stopped at 202,000 miles and the car just keeps trucking along. I have really fallen in love with this car and will be sad to see it go (which very well maybe never). After somewhere around 240,000 miles with little to no maintenance I am officially sold on Volvo. If you are thinking about buying this car I wholeheartedly recommend it. It has truly amazed me.
600,000 and still running strong
dvonohlerking,09/21/2012
This car will not die on you if you take care of it.... well... even if you dont it probably still wont die... this car can go faster than you EVER need a car to go, and its fuel economy is amazing considering its a hunk of metal.( i get about 28 to the gallon) Best part. they sell for cheap! lots of people who get them, sell them simpely because they have a flat tire, a fuse blows, spark plugs get old, or they get a newer car. seriously changing your oil and occationally checking your fluids, is all this car seems to need.
See all 15 reviews of the 1992 Volvo 240
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
114 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
114 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1992 Volvo 240 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Volvo 240

Used 1992 Volvo 240 Overview

The Used 1992 Volvo 240 is offered in the following submodels: 240 Sedan, 240 Wagon. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Volvo 240?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Volvo 240s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Volvo 240 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Volvo 240.

Can't find a used 1992 Volvo 240s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo 240 for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,496.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,995.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo 240 for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,337.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,266.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Volvo 240?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo 240 lease specials

Related Used 1992 Volvo 240 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles