Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg SUV Consumer Reviews
Too bad VW USA has decided to stop importing
When I discovered VW was discontinuing the Touareg for the USA, I traded my 2016 for a 2017. These are great cars with tremendous specs. The replacement Atlas is like going from a nice car to a pedestrian model. I’d never buy the Atlas, feels junky. VW has basically forced Touareg buyers into its luxury lines, either Porsche or Audi. VW is back to the Beetle philosophy and is segmenting the market.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My 3rd Touareg!
I owned 3 Tribeca Subaru and 1 Audi Q5; they were too small. The Touareg is just right; it doesn't bump my head on the lift gate. There is just my wife and me and for us it is a perfect fit. I was surprised at the good acceleration and disappointed with the low end torque since my two other Touaregs were the 3.0 diesels. I think the air resources agencies have an aim to get rid of diesels.
- Performance
The Amazing Touareg!
Just an amazing vehicle. Basically a re-badged Porsche Cayenne. The TDI gets 30+ MPG easy. Love Love Love this car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Perfect Car with Two Small Exceptions
After having this car for a year, no issues and my previous comments stand... This is my second Touareg after driving a 2005 into the ground. Huge improvements in interior luxury/features and acceleration. It's about the perfect car for my needs. Big enough to fit my family of five comfortably, though probably not for long drives. Impressive interior with very high quality parts and styling with beautiful huge oversized sunroof - looks like the Porsche Cayenne it is based on at almost half the price. Quick, steady acceleration for such a heavy car and great ride...I've been sneaking up to 80 or 85 mph accidentally a few times because it rides so smoothly. The two small issues are 1) no CD player (that is probably me resisting change) and 2) no USB port, just bluetooth. For the CD player there is a media port in the center console that I plugged in a portable CD player, but it's a bit cumbersome to use. For the USB I guess I can live with just the Bluetooth and an outlet, but you'd think they could drop a USB in the center console for easy charging. There's a regular outlet on the back of the console but it's not easy to access when driving. Maintenance and reliability are good so far - not a single issue in one year and 15,000 miles. Altogether this is an exceptional car that looks great, feels great, drives great and has about every feature you'd want. Highly recommend.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love the car...
This is my second Touareg, also owned a Cayenne. This is the biggest bang for the buck german SUV in my opinion. I looked a the Macan and Alfa's new SUV before purchasing another Cayenne. The Macan is sweet, but a little small feel to it and too many technology components - i had a fully loaded Audi A6 and i had issues with the tech. The Touareg is simply inside, much like the Alpha. However, the alpha is too new to the US market and the Touareg is tried and true. The look is classic and the drive for me is great, solid, secure, high, etc.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Touareg
Related Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner