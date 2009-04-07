  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Touareg 2

Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2

Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2
2009 Volkswagen Touareg-2 Exterior
2009 Volkswagen Touareg-2 Exterior
2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 Headlight
2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 Exterior
+57
(11)

Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2

MSRP$39,300
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Polished road manners, swank interior, genuine off-road capability, lengthy standard equipment list, torquey and fuel-efficient turbodiesel V6.

The 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 can handle off-road challenges while providing ample on-road comfort and a fairly luxurious interior. However, this expensive crossover SUV lacks the family-friendly features of its competition, so it's tough to recommend to a wide audience.

Vehicle overview

Carving out a niche is often seen as a good thing. But the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 occupies a niche that's more problematic than anything else. This is a premium SUV with true off-road chops, but it's too pricey for desert-dwelling nomads and not quite chic enough for the hedge-fund set.

When the Touareg "1" was introduced back in 2004, VW was new to the SUV game and wanted to make sure that its debut offering could hold its own against the likes of Land Rover. It was engineered on a crossover, car-based platform (like its costlier corporate sibling, the Porsche Cayenne), thereby making it an un-trucklike luxury SUV with a composed, comfortable ride. However, the combination of elevated ground clearance, a serious four-wheel-drive system and adjustable air suspension provided abundant "trail" cred for those buyers who might fantasize about fording streams and conquering rutted, rocky terrain.

But the original Touareg was never very popular, and last year's update to "Touareg 2" was more of a refresh than an actual redesign. Buyers of midsize or large crossover SUVs are going to be more concerned with getting the triplets to ballet class than getting to the trailhead, and for these, umvolks, the lack of third-row seating is a big drawback.

Those on the fence will look at the smallish second-row seating and cargo areas as well as the considerable curb weight (all that off-road capability adds bulk) and below-average fuel economy, and favor the superior packages offered by the competition. For 2009, however, the Touareg 2 gains an attractive new V6 turbodiesel option that slots between the standard gasoline V6 and the top-of-the-line V8 in terms of price. Replacing the enormous -- and enormously expensive -- V10 diesel, the V6 TDI offers a superior 407 pound-feet of torque while providing laudable fuel economy of 17 mpg city and 25 highway.

Even buyers who can look past the drawbacks of the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 are probably going to have issues with the price, which continues to exceed comparably equipped luxury SUVs such as the Acura MDX, Infiniti FX35 and Lexus RX 350. The 2009 Touareg 2 approaches the lofty Teutonic realm of the BMW X5 and the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, and although it has the upscale interior appointments and overall design attitude to play in that league, ongoing lackluster sales indicate that consumers just aren't biting.

Last year's Touareg 2 wasn't a true update to the first-generation Touareg, and the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 -- apart from the new diesel V6, a snazzier hard-drive-based entertainment and nav system -- represents a holding pattern that will continue until VW can figure out what to do with its oddball, unloved offering.

Volkswagen Touareg 2 models

The 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 is a midsize five-passenger SUV available in three trim levels that correspond to engine options: VR6, V6 TDI and V8. The VR6 comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, a sunroof, rear parking assist, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, 12-way driver and eight-way passenger power front seats with heat, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 10-speaker stereo with a CD player and satellite radio. The V6 TDI shares the VR6's equipment roster and adds a turbodiesel V6 under the hood. The Touareg 2 V8 trim level boasts a gasoline-fueled V8, 19-inch wheels, an adjustable air suspension, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, real wood trim, leather upholstery, a 12-way power passenger seat and driver memory functions. Most of its upgrades are available on the VR6 and V6 TDI as options.

Available on all trim levels is the Lux Plus Package, which includes keyless ignition/entry and a premium 10-speaker audio system. The Technology package adds a rearview camera, a hard-drive-based navigation system and an upgraded 11-speaker audio system. A locking rear differential is also available.

2009 Highlights

A few things change for the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2. VW has revised the navigation system (it's now hard-drive-based) and added adaptive cruise control and lane-change assist as options. Also, the distinctive V10 diesel-fueled engine has been replaced by a more reasonably priced 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6.

Performance & mpg

Whether you choose the VR6, V6 TDI or V8 Touareg 2, a six-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive and a low-range gear are standard. The VR6 name refers to the narrow-angle 3.6-liter V6 that makes 280 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. Fuel economy, at 16 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined, is below average for a V6-powered crossover. The V6 TDI features a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 good for 221 hp and a whopping 407 lb-ft of torque at just 2,250 rpm. As is typical of diesels, fuel economy is impressive at 17 mpg city and 25 highway. The V8 is a 4.2-liter unit that produces 350 hp and 324 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is 12/17/14 mpg with this engine. Properly equipped, the Touareg 2 can tow 7,700 pounds, more than many competitors.

Safety

Both 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 trim levels come with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, hill descent and incline roll-back control. Passive safety features include front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A newly available Safety package for both trim levels provides adaptive cruise control and lane-change assist.

In crash tests, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the Touareg a rating of five out of five stars for frontal- and side-impact protection.

Driving

Even if you never leave the pavement, the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 should satisfy. The VR6 and V8 engines, which were introduced for the 2008 model refresh, as well as the new V6 TDI, provide plenty of oomph. And you'll need that oomph if you hope to overcome the vehicle's considerable curb weight. For all-around performance and fuel economy, the midpriced V6 TDI would be our choice, but for shoppers on a budget, the marginally more fuel-efficient V6 should be satisfactory -- and those who go whole-hog with the V8 won't be disappointed. On the road, the Touareg's ride is smooth and stable. The SUV is also surprisingly agile around corners when equipped with the air suspension. Taken off-road, the Touareg amazes, negotiating steep passes and deep ruts normally reserved for rough-and-tumble Land Rovers.

Interior

The 2009 Touareg 2 boasts an upscale, elegant cabin. Most surfaces are soft-touch, and hard surfaces (lower dash, console, doors) feel smooth and substantial. Last year's outdated nav system has been replaced with a hard-drive-based unit. Build quality is excellent, too, while standard and optional equipment make for a genuine luxury vehicle. Unfortunately, the previously available heated rear seats and four-zone climate control have been dropped for 2009.

The 2009 Touareg 2 still skimps on space both for passengers and cargo, a serious negative. While many other midsize or large SUVs offer a third-row seat, the VW makes do without one, limiting passenger capacity to only five. And the second row is hardly commodious compared to those in many other models. Cargo capacity is 31 cubic feet with the rear seats up and a mere 71 cubic feet when they're folded. A humble Honda CR-V beats that.

Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Touareg 2 lease offers
2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 price drops
Shop used 2009 from $6,981

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2.

5 star reviews: 64%
4 star reviews: 18%
3 star reviews: 18%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 11 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • engine
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • safety
  • value
  • wheels & tires
  • appearance
  • acceleration
  • off-roading
  • road noise
  • driving experience
  • technology
  • maintenance & parts
  • interior
  • lights
  • oil
  • spaciousness
  • seats
  • electrical system
  • emission system
  • comfort

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, TDI V-6 2009
Riverman,

This is my second Touareg replacing a 2005 V-6 with a 2009 V-6 TDI after an incident with a adult beef cow. The solid durability, safety and handling features are critical for preventing personal injury in an emergency. The handling features of the Touareg makes for stress reduction when driving on ice and unplowed roads in remote rural areas. Clean diesel technology results in a quiet engine with excellent acceleration when needed. It also has much improved fuel economy over the V- 6 gasoline engine.

5 out of 5 stars, The Perfect SUV for My Needs and Lifestyle
George,
V6 TDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

Somehow, VW was able to combine a rugged, extremely off-road capable SUV, with a luxury "Audi-like" sports sedan -- and named it Touareg. Do I need say more? My Touareg TDI has exceeded my expectations and has never had anything other than very minor issues such as needing to replace a light bulb now and then. No mechanical problems in 9 years of ownership. The TDI has all the get-up-and-go you will ever need and handling is smooth and sporty. If you need just one vehicle that will take you camping in the boondocks or to a black tie event in the big city, the Touareg will not disappoint. As with any fine automobile, the Touareg needs to receive its scheduled maintenance and owners should remain engaged in the care and feeding of this outstanding conveyance. Treat it as you would a valued friend, and it will take care of you in return.

4.875 out of 5 stars, the best SUV
Charlestongrl,

This is the best suv I have ever driven. Looks sporty and sophisticated. I get compliments where ever I drive. This car is the best handling suv I have ever driven and the engine has plenty of get up and go when I Punch the gas. The heavy weight of the vehicle gives you a better handling feeling. I wish the gas mileage was better. And the back seats are hard to fold down.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Rock Solid Handling
KK,

The is my second VW Touareg and the build quality and handling remains as good as ever. I now have 20inch "Ayers Rock Wheels" and the car sticks to the road like a lizard even on sharp turns. The engine has a refined but throaty roar and the beauty of this car is that its comfortable on city roads as it is off road.

Write a review

See all 11 reviews

Used Years for Volkswagen Touareg 2
2009
2008

Features & Specs

V8 FSI 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
V8 FSI 4dr SUV AWD
4.2L 8cyl 6A
MPG 13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 6700 rpm
VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 6A
MPG 14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
V6 TDI 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
V6 TDI 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
N/A
See all Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Volkswagen Touareg 2 for sale
2009
2008

FAQ

Is the Volkswagen Touareg 2 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2009 Touareg 2 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volkswagen Touareg 2 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Touareg 2 gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg to 20 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Touareg 2 has 31.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Touareg 2. Learn more

Is the Volkswagen Touareg 2 reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Touareg 2 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Touareg 2. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Touareg 2's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2009 Touareg 2 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2?

The least-expensive 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 is the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,300.

Other versions include:

  • V8 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $48,900
  • VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,300
  • V6 TDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $42,800
Learn more

What are the different models of Volkswagen Touareg 2?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen Touareg 2, the next question is, which Touareg 2 model is right for you? Touareg 2 variants include V8 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and V6 TDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A). For a full list of Touareg 2 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2

Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 Overview

The Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 is offered in the following submodels: Touareg 2 SUV, Touareg 2 Diesel. Available styles include V8 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and V6 TDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

What do people think of the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2009 Touareg 2 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 Touareg 2.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2009 Touareg 2 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2?

Which 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2009 Touareg 2s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,981 and mileage as low as 148759 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2.

Can't find a new 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volkswagen Touareg 2 for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,781.

Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,222.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials

Related Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider