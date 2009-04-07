Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Polished road manners, swank interior, genuine off-road capability, lengthy standard equipment list, torquey and fuel-efficient turbodiesel V6.
Sponsored cars related to the Touareg 2
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- fuel efficiency
- safety
- value
- wheels & tires
- appearance
- acceleration
- off-roading
- road noise
- driving experience
- technology
- maintenance & parts
- interior
- lights
- oil
- spaciousness
- seats
- electrical system
- emission system
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my second Touareg replacing a 2005 V-6 with a 2009 V-6 TDI after an incident with a adult beef cow. The solid durability, safety and handling features are critical for preventing personal injury in an emergency. The handling features of the Touareg makes for stress reduction when driving on ice and unplowed roads in remote rural areas. Clean diesel technology results in a quiet engine with excellent acceleration when needed. It also has much improved fuel economy over the V- 6 gasoline engine.
Somehow, VW was able to combine a rugged, extremely off-road capable SUV, with a luxury "Audi-like" sports sedan -- and named it Touareg. Do I need say more? My Touareg TDI has exceeded my expectations and has never had anything other than very minor issues such as needing to replace a light bulb now and then. No mechanical problems in 9 years of ownership. The TDI has all the get-up-and-go you will ever need and handling is smooth and sporty. If you need just one vehicle that will take you camping in the boondocks or to a black tie event in the big city, the Touareg will not disappoint. As with any fine automobile, the Touareg needs to receive its scheduled maintenance and owners should remain engaged in the care and feeding of this outstanding conveyance. Treat it as you would a valued friend, and it will take care of you in return.
This is the best suv I have ever driven. Looks sporty and sophisticated. I get compliments where ever I drive. This car is the best handling suv I have ever driven and the engine has plenty of get up and go when I Punch the gas. The heavy weight of the vehicle gives you a better handling feeling. I wish the gas mileage was better. And the back seats are hard to fold down.
The is my second VW Touareg and the build quality and handling remains as good as ever. I now have 20inch "Ayers Rock Wheels" and the car sticks to the road like a lizard even on sharp turns. The engine has a refined but throaty roar and the beauty of this car is that its comfortable on city roads as it is off road.
Features & Specs
|V8 FSI 4dr SUV AWD
4.2L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|350 hp @ 6700 rpm
|VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|280 hp @ 6200 rpm
|V6 TDI 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Diesel
|N/A
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Touareg 2 a good car?
Is the Volkswagen Touareg 2 reliable?
Is the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2?
The least-expensive 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 is the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,300.
Other versions include:
- V8 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $48,900
- VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,300
- V6 TDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $42,800
What are the different models of Volkswagen Touareg 2?
More about the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2
Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 Overview
The Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 is offered in the following submodels: Touareg 2 SUV, Touareg 2 Diesel. Available styles include V8 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and V6 TDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A).
What do people think of the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2009 Touareg 2 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 Touareg 2.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2009 Touareg 2 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2?
Which 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2009 Touareg 2s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,981 and mileage as low as 148759 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2.
Can't find a new 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Touareg 2 for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,781.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,222.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Related Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles