Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,064
|$1,611
|$1,881
|Clean
|$954
|$1,444
|$1,692
|Average
|$733
|$1,110
|$1,313
|Rough
|$511
|$775
|$934
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,094
|$1,941
|$2,368
|Clean
|$980
|$1,740
|$2,130
|Average
|$753
|$1,337
|$1,652
|Rough
|$526
|$935
|$1,175
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,189
|$1,978
|$2,374
|Clean
|$1,065
|$1,773
|$2,135
|Average
|$818
|$1,363
|$1,657
|Rough
|$571
|$952
|$1,178
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$966
|$1,751
|$2,147
|Clean
|$866
|$1,569
|$1,931
|Average
|$665
|$1,206
|$1,498
|Rough
|$464
|$843
|$1,066
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,205
|$1,866
|$2,196
|Clean
|$1,080
|$1,673
|$1,975
|Average
|$829
|$1,286
|$1,532
|Rough
|$579
|$899
|$1,090
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,240
|$1,941
|$2,290
|Clean
|$1,112
|$1,740
|$2,060
|Average
|$854
|$1,337
|$1,598
|Rough
|$596
|$935
|$1,137
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,167
|$1,892
|$2,255
|Clean
|$1,045
|$1,696
|$2,028
|Average
|$803
|$1,303
|$1,574
|Rough
|$560
|$911
|$1,119
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,229
|$2,002
|$2,388
|Clean
|$1,102
|$1,794
|$2,147
|Average
|$846
|$1,379
|$1,666
|Rough
|$591
|$964
|$1,185
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,254
|$1,966
|$2,321
|Clean
|$1,124
|$1,762
|$2,087
|Average
|$863
|$1,354
|$1,619
|Rough
|$602
|$947
|$1,152
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,104
|$1,724
|$2,032
|Clean
|$989
|$1,545
|$1,827
|Average
|$760
|$1,187
|$1,418
|Rough
|$530
|$830
|$1,008