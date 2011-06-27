  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Blazer
  4. Used 1997 Chevrolet Blazer
  5. Appraisal value

1997 Chevrolet Blazer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,064$1,611$1,881
Clean$954$1,444$1,692
Average$733$1,110$1,313
Rough$511$775$934
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,094$1,941$2,368
Clean$980$1,740$2,130
Average$753$1,337$1,652
Rough$526$935$1,175
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,189$1,978$2,374
Clean$1,065$1,773$2,135
Average$818$1,363$1,657
Rough$571$952$1,178
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$966$1,751$2,147
Clean$866$1,569$1,931
Average$665$1,206$1,498
Rough$464$843$1,066
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,205$1,866$2,196
Clean$1,080$1,673$1,975
Average$829$1,286$1,532
Rough$579$899$1,090
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,240$1,941$2,290
Clean$1,112$1,740$2,060
Average$854$1,337$1,598
Rough$596$935$1,137
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,167$1,892$2,255
Clean$1,045$1,696$2,028
Average$803$1,303$1,574
Rough$560$911$1,119
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,229$2,002$2,388
Clean$1,102$1,794$2,147
Average$846$1,379$1,666
Rough$591$964$1,185
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,254$1,966$2,321
Clean$1,124$1,762$2,087
Average$863$1,354$1,619
Rough$602$947$1,152
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,104$1,724$2,032
Clean$989$1,545$1,827
Average$760$1,187$1,418
Rough$530$830$1,008
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Chevrolet Blazer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $866 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,569 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Blazer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $866 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,569 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $866 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,569 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 Chevrolet Blazer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 Chevrolet Blazer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Chevrolet Blazer ranges from $464 to $2,147, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Chevrolet Blazer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.