Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Consumer Reviews
Reliablity is questionalble????!!!!!!
After the 3RD/ 31k miles service I noticed the engine light is on and I took it to the dealer, as per dealer diagnose result ' misfiring or cylinder misfiring'. I been following the manufacturer advice in terms of maintenance and using premium 91 gasoline. The adviser from the dealer(since the car is still under warranty, I took it to the dealer) blamed the ARCO premium 91 gasoline(verbally no written statement) and advised me to fix 'cylinder misfiring' which cost me $1,262. Which does not covered under manufacturer warranty. After 31k miles a major issue like this in the engine of VW I was shocked. I am wondering that's all VW can do in terms of manufacturing quality cars. In my experience the cars which are considered to be lower grade than VW are doing far better.....my last Honda Accord started giving major problems like this at 100,000 miles. ******************RIGHT NOW I REGRET MY PURCHASE OF VW TIGUAN*************************
The Tiger Iguana is the Heat! so I thought
Not sure why other review companies have given mixed bag of average scores...this SUV is the bomb! The acceleration, the comfort, steering, drive dynamics are all top shelf. If someone is seeking an urban cross over sized SUV, this is the one!!! I had a Forrester that was great, and plasticy. The solid driver confidence inducing ride is a joy. Very pleased with our decision. And after 3 years, having to replace the intake manifold, it cracked. Thank God for a service plan!
Quiet Comfort
Traded a Sportwagon TDI that I've had for 3 1/2 years due to poor accessibility and road noise, loved the mileage though. This vehicle achieved both with high marks. My trade offs were loss of fuel mileage (46 mpg) but achieved a basket full of other options and positive attributes that I think more than made up for the loss. The vehicle drives better than my sportwagon both in ride and cornering which was a surprise in the latter. The 4Motion is just flat out amazing compared to my two other current 4X4 vehicles, both Fords. The handling and breaking on snow and ice is far superior to both, F250 and Explorer. The back seating area is larger then the sportwagon but the overall cargo space is less. This was not important to as we have our rear seats down most of the time for our pooches, both large dogs.
An Overlooked Gem
Just got my 2015 Sel 4Mo, First off I got a great deal, money interest rate, great time to buy. We looked at some new ones on the market and so old. We just could not find anything that had the handling, the simplicity of controls and the bluetooth system. We looked at some that were a total distraction when it came to using the Nav etc. Now the Nav system in the VW has not been updated and will soon however if you are not an overly techy person and want a system that works, has one of the best sound systems (fender) excellent pick-up, comfort, Car-Net instant connect for help, directions Etc. GET THIS CAR! The CarNet is excellent. You can set it so you will know if someone exceeds MPH.
The Tiger that Guzzles
Updated Review after 10 months and 10k miles: My earlier review of this car remains unchanged. Its great at cruising speeds but horrible in city and stop & go traffic. The accelerator lag, the unsophisticated shifting of the transmission, and the fuel milage are still my strongest disappointments with this car. I'm surprised more owners are not complaining, since this model has been around since 2009. Here are few additional quarks: There are no USB ports. The cruise controls are on the blinker knob - not as convenient as on the steering wheel. It has an electronic parking brake that I rarely use because I'm nervous it will fail. The fuel door locking mechanism sticks and I need to pound on the door with my hand to release it - otherwise you can't open the fuel door! The first thing the info system does when it links to your phone is it starts playing the last song you were listening to in iTunes. And if you prefer listening to the radio, it requires you to push the radio button twice! Also it has 10 FM station presets but when using the station change button on the steering wheel, it selects the next station available station NOT the next PRESET station. On the plus side: I've had no drivetrain problems. It has a Siri type voice option that's convenient for making calls. And you can make and receive calls with the info system off. Unfortunately to me the stuff I don't like outweighs the stuff I do and I plan on selling it soon. If this car represents VW technology then I won't be considering them again. I bought this used Tiguan 8 weeks ago primarily as my commuter car - and for this purpose its been okay. The ride comfort, handling, visibility, and interior controls are great. It cruises nicely on the freeway; and with conservative driving I'm averaging around 30mpg, better then the advertised 26mpg. The engine is peppy when needed. So far no mechanical or electrical issues. But there are 2 things that have really disappointed me. From a standstill there is a brief lag (about 1 sec) between the time I step on the accelerator and the car reacts. And it happens often when shifting from 2nd to 3rd and from 3rd to 4th in slow moving traffic. Its produces a mini whiplash. Its incredibly annoying. My wife hates driving it. I took it to a dealer to ask if there was an adjustment or program tweak that could eliminate this - "sorry that's how they're made." The second thing is city driving - this car gulps premium gasoline. Shortly after purchasing it I took a 40 mile round trip drive on city streets in Los Angeles and it consumed 4 gallons of premium - that's 10mpg! No where near the rated 21mpg. I was shocked and since then I've been monitoring my street driving and the milage is unacceptable. My combined MPG is misleading cause I drive 80% on freeway. Buyers beware if you plan on driving city streets. It needs premium fuel and in Los Angeles that's expensive.
