Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Consumer Reviews

Reliablity is questionalble????!!!!!! Thazul. , 05/03/2018 S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful After the 3RD/ 31k miles service I noticed the engine light is on and I took it to the dealer, as per dealer diagnose result ' misfiring or cylinder misfiring'. I been following the manufacturer advice in terms of maintenance and using premium 91 gasoline. The adviser from the dealer(since the car is still under warranty, I took it to the dealer) blamed the ARCO premium 91 gasoline(verbally no written statement) and advised me to fix 'cylinder misfiring' which cost me $1,262. Which does not covered under manufacturer warranty. After 31k miles a major issue like this in the engine of VW I was shocked. I am wondering that's all VW can do in terms of manufacturing quality cars. In my experience the cars which are considered to be lower grade than VW are doing far better.....my last Honda Accord started giving major problems like this at 100,000 miles. ******************RIGHT NOW I REGRET MY PURCHASE OF VW TIGUAN************************* Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

The Tiger Iguana is the Heat! so I thought Charlie Bodine , 01/26/2016 SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Not sure why other review companies have given mixed bag of average scores...this SUV is the bomb! The acceleration, the comfort, steering, drive dynamics are all top shelf. If someone is seeking an urban cross over sized SUV, this is the one!!! I had a Forrester that was great, and plasticy. The solid driver confidence inducing ride is a joy. Very pleased with our decision. And after 3 years, having to replace the intake manifold, it cracked. Thank God for a service plan! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Quiet Comfort Rich Boren , 12/18/2015 SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Traded a Sportwagon TDI that I've had for 3 1/2 years due to poor accessibility and road noise, loved the mileage though. This vehicle achieved both with high marks. My trade offs were loss of fuel mileage (46 mpg) but achieved a basket full of other options and positive attributes that I think more than made up for the loss. The vehicle drives better than my sportwagon both in ride and cornering which was a surprise in the latter. The 4Motion is just flat out amazing compared to my two other current 4X4 vehicles, both Fords. The handling and breaking on snow and ice is far superior to both, F250 and Explorer. The back seating area is larger then the sportwagon but the overall cargo space is less. This was not important to as we have our rear seats down most of the time for our pooches, both large dogs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

An Overlooked Gem allinone , 04/13/2015 SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 21 of 24 people found this review helpful Just got my 2015 Sel 4Mo, First off I got a great deal, money interest rate, great time to buy. We looked at some new ones on the market and so old. We just could not find anything that had the handling, the simplicity of controls and the bluetooth system. We looked at some that were a total distraction when it came to using the Nav etc. Now the Nav system in the VW has not been updated and will soon however if you are not an overly techy person and want a system that works, has one of the best sound systems (fender) excellent pick-up, comfort, Car-Net instant connect for help, directions Etc. GET THIS CAR! The CarNet is excellent. You can set it so you will know if someone exceeds MPH. Report Abuse