Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited SUV Consumer Reviews
Absolutely capable - 2018 VW Tiguan Limited
I purchased this car back in August 2019. It was a year old with 13,000 miles on the odometer. I was cross-shopping this with a similarly equipped '18 Kia Sportage. Ultimately, I chose the VW due to the 6-year bumper-to-bumper warranty (that is fully transferable), Roadside Assistance, spare tire (the Kia had a stupid fix-a-flat kit), and lower insurance premium ($50 less a month versus the Kia). How I would rate it: -Ride/Suspension: 5/5. Surprisingly comfortable and composed on Florida's pockmarked roads. Suspension feels tight as a drum. -Handling: 4/5. Highway feel is effortless but around town it can feel a bit cumbersome and light. -Interior: 4/5. Great interior materials and trim pieces, even though it is an older interior from VW. -Engine/Transmission: 3.5/5. Engine sounds gruff at low speeds but is eerily silent on the highway. Transmission is a bit quick to shift at low speeds and sometimes dawdles if there is not enough input from the driver. But when it's right, it's right. One of the better 6-speeds. -Fuel Economy: 3.8/5. I'll preface this by saying I spend about 65% of my time on the highway. On the highway I can expect to get 29-30 MPG consistently and in the city I can get around 22. Combined I am averaging almost 27-28 MPG on premium fuel (the only drawback). Overall, yes, the new one is a lot more exciting but it looks bloated in my opinion. The Limited works just fine for me and I have the peace of mind with the warranty and service intervals that are better than most of the competition (10k miles for oil changes).
The Little Crossover that Can (Nearly)
I selected this model because I wanted a small vehicle that could still handle well in all weather conditions and offered a modest towing capacity. So far, the Tiguan Limited has been the perfect fit within my price range. Note that I haven't owned the car long enough to know much about its reliability and long-term performance. I can say some things about it, from my first month of ownership: The best thing is having extra power when I need it (with the sports-boost mode, I no longer fear merging or matching traffic speeds). The crossover size fits nicely in my garage and provides ample storage for my small family. Although the car is not as stylish as other small SUVs, I managed to get mine in blue (very rare for the Limited), and that's given it a bit more charm. My biggest complaints are the seats and the air conditioning -- mine has the cloth interior and it's very scratchy. Also, the seats may not be comfortable for people under a certain height. The problem with the AC is the vents have almost no pivot range. It's practically impossible to get airflow where you want it.
Tiguan Gas Guzzler
Everything is great, except for the gas mileage. Braking is a little weak. Kids love it. Comfort for normal sized adults.
