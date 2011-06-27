2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited Review
Pros & Cons
- Premium interior materials
- Cabin is quiet at highway speeds
- Limited cargo space and rear-seat legroom
- Subpar fuel economy
- Lackluster crash test results
- No high-tech accident avoidance features available
Which Tiguan Limited does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Volkswagen is selling two Tiguans for 2018. There's the fully redesigned Tiguan, which is bigger and has an available third-row seat and new safety features. Then there's the 2018 Tiguan Limited. Volkswagen is selling the old Tiguan alongside the new one and calling it the Limited.
Why get the old Tiguan Limited? Well, there's not much of a reason, actually. The new Tiguan is better in just about every regard. The main draw is the price. VW sells the Tiguan Limited at a lower price than the new model. Overall, however, we'd suggest going with the new Tiguan or one of the other top small SUVs out this year, such as the Chevrolet Equinox, the Honda CR-V or the Mazda CX-5.
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited models
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited comes in just one configuration. It's powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (200 horsepower, 207 pound-feet of torque) connected to a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.
Standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels, a 40/20/40-split sliding and reclining back seat, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information display, and a 6.3-inch touchscreen display.
Opting for the Premium package gets you keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, smartphone integration including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a cargo area cover. Seventeen-inch alloy wheels are also optional.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Tiguan Limited models:
- Antilock Braking System
- Prevents the locking up of the wheels and tires (skidding) even when maximum brake pressure is applied.
- Electronic Stability Control
- Helps keep the Tiguan Limited in control during situations of reduced traction, such as a slide or a fishtail.
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Protects the heads and upper bodies of front and rear occupants in instances of a side collision.
