Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited
Pros & Cons
- Premium interior materials
- Cabin is quiet at highway speeds
- Limited cargo space and rear-seat legroom
- Subpar fuel economy
- Lackluster crash test results
- No high-tech accident avoidance features available
Which Tiguan Limited does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Volkswagen is selling two Tiguans for 2018. There's the fully redesigned Tiguan, which is bigger and has an available third-row seat and new safety features. Then there's the 2018 Tiguan Limited. Volkswagen is selling the old Tiguan alongside the new one and calling it the Limited.
Why get the old Tiguan Limited? Well, there's not much of a reason, actually. The new Tiguan is better in just about every regard. The main draw is the price. VW sells the Tiguan Limited at a lower price than the new model. Overall, however, we'd suggest going with the new Tiguan or one of the other top small SUVs out this year, such as the Chevrolet Equinox, the Honda CR-V or the Mazda CX-5.
Volkswagen Tiguan Limited models
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited comes in just one configuration. It's powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (200 horsepower, 207 pound-feet of torque) connected to a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.
Standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels, a 40/20/40-split sliding and reclining back seat, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information display, and a 6.3-inch touchscreen display.
Opting for the Premium package gets you keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, smartphone integration including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a cargo area cover. Seventeen-inch alloy wheels are also optional.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Sponsored cars related to the Tiguan Limited
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- handling & steering
- visibility
- maintenance & parts
- towing
- value
- electrical system
- appearance
- oil
- fuel efficiency
- transmission
- seats
- climate control
- brakes
- wheels & tires
- interior
- engine
- warranty
- reliability & manufacturing quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased this car back in August 2019. It was a year old with 13,000 miles on the odometer. I was cross-shopping this with a similarly equipped '18 Kia Sportage. Ultimately, I chose the VW due to the 6-year bumper-to-bumper warranty (that is fully transferable), Roadside Assistance, spare tire (the Kia had a stupid fix-a-flat kit), and lower insurance premium ($50 less a month versus the Kia). How I would rate it: -Ride/Suspension: 5/5. Surprisingly comfortable and composed on Florida's pockmarked roads. Suspension feels tight as a drum. -Handling: 4/5. Highway feel is effortless but around town it can feel a bit cumbersome and light. -Interior: 4/5. Great interior materials and trim pieces, even though it is an older interior from VW. -Engine/Transmission: 3.5/5. Engine sounds gruff at low speeds but is eerily silent on the highway. Transmission is a bit quick to shift at low speeds and sometimes dawdles if there is not enough input from the driver. But when it's right, it's right. One of the better 6-speeds. -Fuel Economy: 3.8/5. I'll preface this by saying I spend about 65% of my time on the highway. On the highway I can expect to get 29-30 MPG consistently and in the city I can get around 22. Combined I am averaging almost 27-28 MPG on premium fuel (the only drawback). Overall, yes, the new one is a lot more exciting but it looks bloated in my opinion. The Limited works just fine for me and I have the peace of mind with the warranty and service intervals that are better than most of the competition (10k miles for oil changes).
I selected this model because I wanted a small vehicle that could still handle well in all weather conditions and offered a modest towing capacity. So far, the Tiguan Limited has been the perfect fit within my price range. Note that I haven't owned the car long enough to know much about its reliability and long-term performance. I can say some things about it, from my first month of ownership: The best thing is having extra power when I need it (with the sports-boost mode, I no longer fear merging or matching traffic speeds). The crossover size fits nicely in my garage and provides ample storage for my small family. Although the car is not as stylish as other small SUVs, I managed to get mine in blue (very rare for the Limited), and that's given it a bit more charm. My biggest complaints are the seats and the air conditioning -- mine has the cloth interior and it's very scratchy. Also, the seats may not be comfortable for people under a certain height. The problem with the AC is the vents have almost no pivot range. It's practically impossible to get airflow where you want it.
Everything is great, except for the gas mileage. Braking is a little weak. Kids love it. Comfort for normal sized adults.
I've had mine for about a year/8000k. Nothing bad has happened yet. This SUV has a 6 year warranty, so I'm not too worried about VW's spotty reliability record. Also a comfort is the tried and proven 2.0L turbo charged motor. VW has been using some iteration of this motor for a long time. The 6 spd. automatic transmission is Hungarian built with the rest of the SUV being made in Germany according to the sticker. The motor is strong, and the Tiguan limited 4motion seems much quicker and stable than many competitors. Getting to freeway speeds and slowing back down again is enjoyable and easy. At freeway speeds lane changes are nimble for an SUV. Since this is an AWD the mileage is not as good on some front wheel drive SUV's. VW estimates it at about 21 mpg. I see about 20, but I do drive a bit more aggressively. The body panels are a bit thin, but that is also common among modern cars. The AC doesn't get cold enough for my wife, but I think it is fine. Visibility is fair. The transmission in regular drive mode seems to shift too much for my liking, especially in traffic. ***18,000 mile update*** I've had this for a while longer so I thought I would update my review. Braking for an emergency stop takes too long, and the abs kicks in pretty quick. The Tiguan could benefit from wider tires, and bigger calipers, and rotors. The automatic transmission in regular driving mode makes me crazy so I almost always drive in sport mode. Absolutely never used less than premium fuel, and change your oil between 5000 miles, and 7500 miles, not 10,000 like the manual says, unless you want carbon fouling on the intake valves. I didn't realize that direct injection engines had such a problem with carbon build up. To combat this, I put Seafoam in the crank case about 100 miles before I plan on an oil change, and I run it through the fuel system. We'll see if that helps. I also only use premium fuel. The Tiguan is still very comfortable for my 5'11 315 pound wide body. I have a 54" waist, and 54" chest. My hips and shoulders still have plenty of room, and the seats don't hurt my back. I have 3 herniated discs, and 2 vertebrae that were fractured. They all give me trouble. Some have noted that there isn't much cargo space compared to other SUV's. That is true, but it isn't why I bought the Tiguan Limited. I bought it because I fit in it, and it was fun to drive, and it was comfortable. That is also why I didn't care about the comparably poor fuel mileage, which has stayed the same. I get about 21 mpg. At 18,000 miles everything still works and looks like new. The stereo speakers are broken in now, and sound tons better. They were a bit sharp before, but now have loosened up. The odd smell it had when it was new is also gone. I did have the cabin filter changed. I think that cleared it up. It would have 5 stars if it got better mileage, had a less shifty transmission, and stopped better under stress. I like the looks of the Tiguan Limited over the looks of the new Tiguan. I wish VW would not charge to fix the carbon build up problem since it is their engineering that causes it. From what I understand at around 60,000 miles if you have the carbon build up problem, it costs around $800 to have them fix it. Hopefully with my maintenance, premium fuel usage, and Italian tune ups, I won't have the problem. I might even trade it off for a Toyota Camry before the 60,000 mile mark. That is when the warranty runs out. Come on VW, I want to love the cars you make, but the reliability needs to be there.
Features & Specs
|2.0T 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5100 rpm
|2.0T 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the Tiguan Limited models:
- Antilock Braking System
- Prevents the locking up of the wheels and tires (skidding) even when maximum brake pressure is applied.
- Electronic Stability Control
- Helps keep the Tiguan Limited in control during situations of reduced traction, such as a slide or a fishtail.
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Protects the heads and upper bodies of front and rear occupants in instances of a side collision.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Tiguan Limited vs. the competition
Volkswagen Tiguan Limited vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V has been one of the front-runners in this segment for years, and it's easy to see why. It boasts a roomy interior and an outstanding blend of comfort and performance. Fuel economy is substantially better than the Tiguan's, too. The CR-V's base engine is less powerful than the Tiguan's, but its turbocharged engine option offers comparable acceleration.
Volkswagen Tiguan Limited vs. Mazda CX-5
The Mazda CX-5 boasts engaging handling abilities that make it more fun to drive than most crossovers. But this SUV isn't all about zipping around turns — indeed, it has one of the most luxurious cabins in the class. On the downside, the CX-5 is a little slow to accelerate, it can't quite match the cushy ride quality of rivals, and there's no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity yet.
Volkswagen Tiguan Limited vs. Volkswagen Atlas
If you need true seating for six or seven, the Volkswagen Atlas is the way to go. Unlike many three-row crossover SUVs, the Atlas can easily seat a couple of adults in its third row. Cargo space is phenomenal, too. However, the Atlas is more expensive than its smaller sibling, and most Atlas trim levels are powered by a thirstier V6 engine.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Tiguan Limited a good car?
What's new in the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited:
- The Tiguan Limited is the new name for the previous-generation Tiguan
- Less standard equipment compared to last year
- Part of the first Tiguan generation introduced for 2009
Is the Volkswagen Tiguan Limited reliable?
Is the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited?
The least-expensive 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited is the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,250.
Other versions include:
- 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $22,250
- 2.0T 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,225
What are the different models of Volkswagen Tiguan Limited?
More about the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited
Introduced in 2009, the Volkswagen Tiguan has carried over largely unchanged every year while most of its major competitors went through at least one full redesign in that same period. There is a new Tiguan this year, finally. But if you're still pining for the classic version, know that VW is keeping it around. It's the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited.
The elder Tiguan Limited has some good traits. It's less expensive than the new Tiguan, for starters. You also get high-quality cabin materials and a peppy turbocharged engine. Volkswagen's latest infotainment system is an option, and it features an intuitive menu structure and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Tiguan is also a quiet and comfortable cruiser on the highway. But from the dated dashboard layout to the lack of the latest safety-oriented driver aids, you definitely get the sense that this Tiguan is getting on in its years.
Volkswagen makes it easy if you decide that you want a Tiguan Limited. There's only one trim level. It comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (200 horsepower, 207 pound-feet of torque) connected to a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. Standard equipment is pretty basic. VW doesn't even give you cruise control. For that, as well as the upgraded infotainment system and keyless ignition and entry, opt for the Premium package.
We do suggest taking a look at the new Tiguan since it is superior in most regards. But if you've decided on the Tiguan Limited, use Edmunds to help you find the perfect one.
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited Overview
The Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited is offered in the following submodels: Tiguan Limited SUV. Available styles include 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 2.0T 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 Tiguan Limited 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 Tiguan Limited.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 Tiguan Limited featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited?
Which 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limiteds are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2018 Tiguan Limiteds listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,495 and mileage as low as 28169 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited.
Can't find a new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limiteds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Tiguan Limited for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,981.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,429.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Related Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery