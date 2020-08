Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited for Sale Near Me

Herman Cook Volkswagen - Encinitas / California

Clean CARFAX. Certified. Deep Black Pearl Metallic 20/26 City/Highway MPG FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHC 2.0T Recent Arrival! 20/26 City/Highway MPG Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles Details: * 100+ Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details * Roadside Assistance

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVGAV7AX6JK000452

Stock: 6161

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-30-2020