Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews

VW Passat for a Golfer Jerry Geyer , 01/17/2018 SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful One of the things about the 2018 VW Passat that sold me on the car was the size and space of the rear trunk. The trunk space on the Passat is 15.9 cu. ft. I was going to to buy a Cadillac ATS or a Mercedes C330 however on both cars I could barely get 2 sets of golf clubs in the trunk. Even though they did fit there was no room for anything else. I was able to easily put 2 sets of golf clubs in the trunk of the Passat and still have ample room for a couple of overnight suitcases, golf shoes and a few other things. I know not everyone is a golfer, but this just illustrates the roominess of the trunk. With the size of the trunk you would think that the size of the interior would be compromised and smaller. This is definitely not true. The interior, especially the rear seats, are very comfortable for adults. The icing on the cake is the exterior appearance of the car. It is very sharp and contemporary. My 16 year old granddaughter summed it up when she said it didn't look like an "old persons car". Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Passat SE w/Technology package Dan Nigro , 05/16/2018 SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful UPDATE: 05/18/2020 - 12,436 miles and my City MPG is 27.1 overall, Highway is 35.8. Still enjoy my Paasat very much UPDATE: 05/17/2019 - Still like this PASSAT very much. MPG increased with summer blend gasoline. For my driving needs, I wouldn't change any of my 5 star ratings. And with the 6 year / 72 mo. TRANSFERRABLE Warranty, it's a WINNER. UPDATE: 11/17/2018 - Gas MPG dropped because of winter grade Gasoline. Regarding my ratings, I would not change a thing. Still a 5 Star vehicle to me. UPDATE: 11/17/2019 - I do mostly CITY driving, little Highway driving. As of today, 18 months, overall MPG is 26.6. Still a 5 Star rating. I only have 614 miles on my Passat SE w/Tech so far. 1st tankful got 27.1 mpg city. Haven't taken highway trip yet. I owned a 2004 JETTA TDI for 3 years w/6 speed manual transmission. Averaged 38 mpg/Diesel city & 54 mpg/highway. Handled extremely well taking curves, shifting gears. VW German engineering hasn't changed. The past 6 years, I leased a BMW 328iX, then a 2016 Ford Fusion Titanium. When it came time to research & test drive other vehicles, Hyundai Sonata, Subaru Legacy, Honda Accord, I then turned to VW because of VW's 6 year/72,000 mile (transferable) warranty. After test driving the Passat SE w/tech, there was no doubt and I purchased the Passat. The Dealer I chose was after dealing with 3 VW Dealerships. I purchased from my 4th VW dealership because of their many 5 star Customer YELP ratings, and having purchased New & pre-owned vehicles the past 57 years, I had the most pleasant transaction with this 4th VW Dealer, also gave them a 5 Star YELP rating, in addition to the other 3 VW Dealers couldn't beat their price. I enjoy driving my 2018 Passat, and being retired, the 614 miles are all pleasure driving. I can't say anything negative about this Sedan. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Oh What a Ride Isabella Alton , 01/31/2018 R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful Beautiful car , wonderful smooth ride and awesome safety features. The technology is unmatched and the look is elegant and timeless. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great value and fun to drive B. Ford , 08/19/2018 R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful After my first 1000 miles I am convinced this was by far the best car for the money. The R-Line styling stands out and looks so much better than the competition. Pricing was incredible between incentives, a little haggling and even considering a few dealer add ons my drive out number including tax and tag was 85% of MSRP. Base tech features are great and safety-tech features are standard. The warranty 6yrs/72K can't be touched in the class. Yes, the styling is a little dated but honestly the car stands out in comparison to the competition which all look the same. Driving experience is good. Quick off the line with a little lag when accelerating around 60 but brakes are very strong. Steers flat with little lean - this may be to the credit of the standard 19" wheels. Performance Value