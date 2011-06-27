Used 1996 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews

GLX Passat Wagon Meghan M. , 10/13/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I am quite familiar with a lot of the issues I have been reading. One thing I have noticed with this car is that proper maintenance and proper fluids such as G12 coolant, premium gasoline, and synthetic oil are necessary for longevity. I have rebuilt the engine and replaced all of the gaskets, timing chain and tensioner, water pump, and cv shaft. I am approaching about 160k miles and I am still in love! Though, my boyfriend and I are VW enthusiasts and do many of the repairs ourselves and it is definitely important to find a VW mechanic and NOT a dealership. I will say, if someone is looking into this car, be prepared for a good amount of maintenance. Report Abuse

Ripper in disguise! vwlover007 , 09/15/2014 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 1996 Passat B4v Wagon with 5 Speed Manual & VR6 6 Cylinder. Don't believe all these cry babies who trash a complete & awesome model car because of door handle/ lock and window regulator issues with this model..... This B4 Passat wagon is perhaps the most under car that VW ever made. This car in VR6 5 Speed form is fast ! and fun! it rips nicely and handles well too.! & The car has lots of cargo room. It looks nice!. Is very comfortable to drive. It has good AC & a nice glass two way sunroof. This car cruises nicely without effort and above 3500 rpm is a ripper! a hammer ready to throw down if need be ;) My car has excellent ABS Brakes and the front calipers and rotors are Beef SWEET! Report Abuse

Terrible Car! Mika , 12/22/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my second Volkswagen Passat. My first one was a '91 Passat which I loved. I decided to upgrade for the VR6. With 176 horsepower on tap on a much heavier car it wasn't going to win any races. This car has been a dismal experience, as the O2 sensors (in engine bay and under the fuel tank) have gone out, as well as the thermostat and automatic transmission. After thousands of dollars in repairs and countless man hours of doing the work myself, I have finally gotten rid of the beast. Report Abuse

96 Passat GLX knoschese , 05/29/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful A solid performer from day one. Great acceleration, braking, stability. Extremely comfortable; easy to find "perfect" driving position for any driver. Kudos: Engine, handling, ergonomics, trunk capacity & storage space. Gripes: Very expensive, easily damaged, and hard-to-locate 215/50/15 tires; exterior door handles (I've had to replace two of them). I'd happily buy it all over again. Report Abuse