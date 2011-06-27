Used 1996 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews
GLX Passat Wagon
I am quite familiar with a lot of the issues I have been reading. One thing I have noticed with this car is that proper maintenance and proper fluids such as G12 coolant, premium gasoline, and synthetic oil are necessary for longevity. I have rebuilt the engine and replaced all of the gaskets, timing chain and tensioner, water pump, and cv shaft. I am approaching about 160k miles and I am still in love! Though, my boyfriend and I are VW enthusiasts and do many of the repairs ourselves and it is definitely important to find a VW mechanic and NOT a dealership. I will say, if someone is looking into this car, be prepared for a good amount of maintenance.
Ripper in disguise!
1996 Passat B4v Wagon with 5 Speed Manual & VR6 6 Cylinder. Don't believe all these cry babies who trash a complete & awesome model car because of door handle/ lock and window regulator issues with this model..... This B4 Passat wagon is perhaps the most under car that VW ever made. This car in VR6 5 Speed form is fast ! and fun! it rips nicely and handles well too.! & The car has lots of cargo room. It looks nice!. Is very comfortable to drive. It has good AC & a nice glass two way sunroof. This car cruises nicely without effort and above 3500 rpm is a ripper! a hammer ready to throw down if need be ;) My car has excellent ABS Brakes and the front calipers and rotors are Beef SWEET!
Terrible Car!
This is my second Volkswagen Passat. My first one was a '91 Passat which I loved. I decided to upgrade for the VR6. With 176 horsepower on tap on a much heavier car it wasn't going to win any races. This car has been a dismal experience, as the O2 sensors (in engine bay and under the fuel tank) have gone out, as well as the thermostat and automatic transmission. After thousands of dollars in repairs and countless man hours of doing the work myself, I have finally gotten rid of the beast.
96 Passat GLX
A solid performer from day one. Great acceleration, braking, stability. Extremely comfortable; easy to find "perfect" driving position for any driver. Kudos: Engine, handling, ergonomics, trunk capacity & storage space. Gripes: Very expensive, easily damaged, and hard-to-locate 215/50/15 tires; exterior door handles (I've had to replace two of them). I'd happily buy it all over again.
Love VWs
This is our second VW--the first was a Jetta GLX. We love these cars for their superior engineering, design and handling. They are reliable and need little repair. Just maintain them as recomended and they will run forever. The Jetta we had was totaled in an accident and we were awarded $9000-- that was great it had 106000 miles on it and was running like a top.
