Used 1993 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me

- 157,176 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
Gresham Subaru - Gresham / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWMA63B1WE060153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,735 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,199
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Front Heated Seats. This Volkswagen Passat also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Cassette, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWUH23B7YE336973
Stock: 108584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-01-2016
- 104,317 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,201
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
ACCIDENT-FREE**WELL MAINTAINED! Looking for a nice reliable car without paying a fortune? Well, your search ends here with this 2001 Volkswagen Passat! With only 103k miles this vehicle has what you need with Cloth Heated Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Power Windows/Door Locks, Moonroof, Trip Computer, Cruise Control and much more! CERTIFIED EXCELLENT - BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND - CALL FOR DETAILS! Call or Stop in today to speak to one of our friendly sales experts _ PH: 651-464-1910
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWAH63B61P048446
Stock: 12914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 184,364 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,210
Miller Auto Plaza - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
2.8L V6 SMPI DOHC AWD Our 5 Star Promise *Non-Commissioned Sales People *Real-Time Pricing = Better Pricing *We got Your Back Warranty *Largest Indoor Showroom in the Midwest *Largest Selection of Vehicles in Central MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWTH63B91P266955
Stock: 62660A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 218,184 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$2,500
Smith Chevrolet - Idaho Falls / Idaho
Recent Arrival! 2.8L V6 SMPI DOHC, AWD, Cloth. 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion Black AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.8L V6 SMPI DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWSH63B91E215253
Stock: N201007B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 144,579 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Jim Gusweiler Chevrolet Buick GMC - Washington Court House / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. Blue 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS FWD 5-Speed 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC ---COMPLETE YOUR TRANSACTION ONLINE WITH SVG EXPRESS--- We care! At SVG Motors we are committed to providing outstanding customer service. Ask about completing your vehicle purchase online! See all of our inventory at www.svgmotors.com Extended service contracts offered on most cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWAC63B21P047843
Stock: 1P047843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 172,106 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,996
Germain Volkswagen of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
Schedule home delivery or curbside test drive and pick up. Our dealership is disinfected and we practice social distancing. We offer Extra discounts for active and retired Military, active and retired Law Enforcement, first response teams, and for recent college grads. . We Are #1 in New & CPO Volkswagen volume in our designated area, including most of Ohio and parts of Pennsylvania for the first half of 2020. All New VW vehicles come standard with Apple Car Play or Android Auto and backup camera! All pre-owned vehicles will be safety inspected and road tested. Ask for a copy of the vehicle inspection and a free Carfax vehicle report. We will also provide a complimentary market report for any vehicle in stock upon request.We can offer the best interest rates for excellent credit or challenged credit! Want to get pre-approved? Click on the link; https://www.germainvwofcolumbus.com/finance-application.htm Thank you! Black w/Leather Seat Trim, 8 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Security system, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Clean CARFAX.Reflex Silver Metallic 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS FWD 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC 5-Speed
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWPD63B32P441344
Stock: V2P441344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 177,391 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,700
Lou Fusz Chevrolet - Saint Peters / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX FWD 2.8L V6 SMPI DOHC 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.8L V6 SMPI DOHC, Leather. Recent Arrival! Lou Fusz Chevrolet is 20 minutes from anywhere in Saint Louis. Located at 5120 N. Service Road, St. Peters, MO 63376. We feature all the Top Customer Satisfaction scores around town! If you live in North County, South County, West County, Saint Charles County or Saint Louis City, you are less than 20 minutes away from the Ultimate Pre-Owned buying experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWRH63BX2P365831
Stock: C12705P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 103,884 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,949
Davidson Gebhardt Chevrolet - Loveland / Colorado
Our 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion Sedan is a refined member of the mid-size class and a classy option for you. Powered by 2.8 Liter V6 that generates 190hp while matched to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive combination supplies stability and traction plus offers near 27mpg on the open road. It provides a high-quality interior and a high-quality driving experience.Our luxurious GLX trim adds leather heated front seating with driver memory, electronic climate control, premium audio, and power accessories to an already very nicely-equipped wagon. It offers the best, highest-quality interior in the mid-size class. Volkswagen is a leader in interior design and interior quality, and it shows well in this Passat.Airbags, side door beams, and traction control are just a few of Volkswagen's safety features. Our Passat's value is the refinement and quality it offers. It's pure luxury loaded with features that help you appreciate quality and attention to detail. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!At Subaru of Loveland we pride ourselves on our exceptional customer experience and being a business that has been family owned and operated since 1960. We appreciate each and every individual that we have the pleasure of doing business with, and that's why we offer a number of discounts and deals to every customer who purchases a vehicle from Subaru of Loveland.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWTH63B22P114193
Stock: U20643B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 4,066 miles
$13,984$4,009 Below Market
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWAA7A37JC023341
Stock: 5023341A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,996
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
WARRANTY......PRICE BELOW KBB VALUE.....ASK FOR MILITARY SPECIAL.....WE BUY CARS....BRING IN YOUR CAR FOR AN APPRAISAL.........ALL POWER..........SILVER exterior and GRAY interior .Features include.........CD player ....power window power doorlock keyless entry alarm A/C Heat ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or or 540-582-8151
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWPD63B62P353775
Stock: noat18
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,977 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$3,200
Schaumburg Honda - Schaumburg / Illinois
2002 Volkswagen AWD Passat W8 4Motion Silverstone Gray Metallic 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 25795 miles below market average! With some available options like 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7J x 16" Alloy (Atlanta) Wheels, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium AM/FM CD & Cassette, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. At Schaumburg Honda Automobiles we have the perfect Honda for you. It doesnâ t matter if you are from Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Skokie, or any part of Northeastern Illinois, we have just the Honda vehicle that you are looking for. New Honda, Used, Preowned, Certified. We have cars under 10k and some under 5k.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWUK63B72P454784
Stock: 16429PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 10,630 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,949$4,501 Below Market
Car America - Laurel / Maryland
***HABLO ESPANOL***, ***** 5 STAR DEALER RATED..ONE OWNER... PERFECT CARFAX..NON SMOKER... ALLOY WHEELS, BACK CAMERA., Passat 2.0T SE, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Platinum Gray Metallic. FWD 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 23/34 City/Highway MPG Please call to check availability and to schedule a convenient appointment day, date and time to insure vehicle readiness. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Do to our large volume of pre-owned inventory with hundreds of vehicles to choose from, some vehicles are stored offsite.This Car is CERITIFIED....Every car we sell undergoes an extensive reconditioning process to meet our high standards.Every car we sell undergoes an extensive reconditioning process to meet our high standards. No major dents or dings Tires and wheels checked Deep cleaned interior No frame or flood damage........................................Internet Price Includes six hundred and fifty dollar rebate for financing through the DEALER FINANCIAL INSTITUTION'S.. ONLY..... Based on approved credit. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a four hundred and ninety nine dollar dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.............................CERTIFIED....................................................We want to make your vehicle purchase easy and hassle free. Our Automotive Group has been providing local families with exceptional value and service for over Fifty Eight Years. Our eprice does not include state taxes, state tags, motor vehicle fees, the completion of the 161 step certification process, mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning, state safety inspection and dealer processing fee of four hundred ninety nine dollars, not required by law. The eprice reflects a six hundred and fifty dollar rebate for dealer designated financial arrangement and assumes a qualifying credit score.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWSA7A31LC006719
Stock: 44591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- certified
2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line8,031 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,994$2,965 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
For Sale: Used Pure White 2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line for sale in Delray Beach. Serving Broward and Palm Beach, we are conveniently located North of Boca Raton and South of Boynton Beach. 1.8L TSI Turbocharged engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. Blind Spot Monitor with rear traffic alert. Front Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking. Composition Media 6.3" Touchscreen Display with a Rear view Camera system and Bluetooth. 6-Speaker Premium Sound System. R-Line Interior and exterior trim Including Bumpers, Grille and Intakes. R-LINE LIGHTING PACKAGE-inc: LED Tail Lights, LED Headlights w/LED Daytime Running Lights. Volkswagen Certified with a 2-year 24,000-mile warranty available. Only one previous owner. 19" Alloy wheels. Chrome Tipped Exhaust. Automatic Headlights. Multi-Function Display. Tilting and Telescoping, Multi-function Steering wheel. Climatronic Dual-Zone Climate Control. Power Remote Central Locking System with an Anti-Theft vehicle Alarm System. A very clean Vehicle that is Well Maintained and Smoke-Free with Low Miles!!! Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWDT7A38HC039291
Stock: P4395
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV19,074 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,000$3,437 Below Market
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2016 Volkswagen Passat, Appointed with the 1.8T SE Trim and is finished in Titanium Beige over Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!Rear View Camera, APP CONNECT (SMART PHONE INTEGRATION & INTERFACE!!), Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Sunroof/Moonroof, Factory Leather Interior, Alloy wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle, Clean CarFax, 1 Owner, Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Bluetooth.As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.Odometer is 30246 miles below market average!25/38 City/Highway MPG 25/38 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBT7A34GC014460
Stock: 14460V
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 23,503 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,054$3,518 Below Market
Miami Lakes Automall - Miami Lakes / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 16499 miles below market average! Titan Black w/Perforated V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. No Money and Low Money Down Programs Available! Please Call our friendly team for availability and specials! We would love to help you! Pure White 2018 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T S FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI25/36 City/Highway MPGPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Advertised used vehicle prices do not include inspection, reconditioning, and CPO Certification charges. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWAA7A39JC013880
Stock: J0T351726A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 16,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,960$4,077 Below Market
Karen Radley Volkswagen - Woodbridge / Virginia
** VW CERTIFIED **, ** PASSAT **, ** WOLFSBURG EDITION **, ** 2.0T **, ** ONE OWNER **, ** CLEAN CARFAX **, ** SAVE LOTS OF $ COMPARED TO NEW **, ** HEATED SEATS **, ** BLUETOOTH **, ** BACKUP CAMERA **, ** APP CONNECT **, ** 12 MONTH 12K BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY EXTENSION **, ** FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.59% AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT **, ** CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND EXTRA PICTURES **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWLA7A36KC003060
Stock: LC6203
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 20,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,485$3,205 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWAT7A36HC063799
Stock: 6097NYC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
