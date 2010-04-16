Used 1993 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me

Car America - Laurel / Maryland

***HABLO ESPANOL***, ***** 5 STAR DEALER RATED..ONE OWNER... PERFECT CARFAX..NON SMOKER... ALLOY WHEELS, BACK CAMERA., Passat 2.0T SE, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Platinum Gray Metallic. FWD 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 23/34 City/Highway MPG Please call to check availability and to schedule a convenient appointment day, date and time to insure vehicle readiness. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Do to our large volume of pre-owned inventory with hundreds of vehicles to choose from, some vehicles are stored offsite.This Car is CERITIFIED....Every car we sell undergoes an extensive reconditioning process to meet our high standards.Every car we sell undergoes an extensive reconditioning process to meet our high standards. No major dents or dings Tires and wheels checked Deep cleaned interior No frame or flood damage........................................Internet Price Includes six hundred and fifty dollar rebate for financing through the DEALER FINANCIAL INSTITUTION'S.. ONLY..... Based on approved credit. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a four hundred and ninety nine dollar dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.............................CERTIFIED....................................................We want to make your vehicle purchase easy and hassle free. Our Automotive Group has been providing local families with exceptional value and service for over Fifty Eight Years. Our eprice does not include state taxes, state tags, motor vehicle fees, the completion of the 161 step certification process, mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning, state safety inspection and dealer processing fee of four hundred ninety nine dollars, not required by law. The eprice reflects a six hundred and fifty dollar rebate for dealer designated financial arrangement and assumes a qualifying credit score.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1VWSA7A31LC006719

Stock: 44591

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020