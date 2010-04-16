Used 1993 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me

4,309 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,309 listings
  • 1998 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T
    used

    1998 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T

    157,176 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2000 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion
    used

    2000 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion

    128,735 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,199

    Details
  • 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 in Silver
    used

    2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6

    104,317 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,201

    Details
  • 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion in Silver
    used

    2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion

    184,364 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,210

    Details
  • 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion in Black
    used

    2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion

    218,184 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T
    used

    2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T

    144,579 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T in Silver
    used

    2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T

    172,106 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,996

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX
    used

    2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX

    177,391 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,700

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion in Light Green
    used

    2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion

    103,884 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,949

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line

    4,066 miles

    $13,984

    $4,009 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T in Silver
    used

    2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,996

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion in Silver
    used

    2002 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion

    109,977 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $3,200

    Details
  • 2020 Volkswagen Passat SE in White
    used

    2020 Volkswagen Passat SE

    10,630 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $18,949

    $4,501 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line in White
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line

    8,031 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,994

    $2,965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV in Light Brown
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV

    19,074 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,000

    $3,437 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line

    23,503 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,054

    $3,518 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition in White
    certified

    2019 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition

    16,180 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,960

    $4,077 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Passat S in White
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Passat S

    20,921 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,485

    $3,205 Below Market
    Details

Overall Consumer Rating
4.2
17 Reviews
  • 5
    (29%)
  • 4
    (65%)
  • 3
    (6%)
It's fixed
dhyde1,04/16/2010
My passat was stalling and I found the problem. It was the MAF meter on the intake. The connectors were not making contact. I took a pen and pushed them in to the MAF and no more stalling. I was going to sell my passat but now I plan on keeping it until it dies.
Report abuse
