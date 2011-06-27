Used 1992 Volkswagen Passat Consumer Reviews
Don't Buy One
If the timing belt snaps say goodbye to your valves / cylinder head. My Passat had chronic mechanical problems. It seems like there is a repair needed every month. The transmision operation is not smooth and sluggish to shift. It rides like a horse drawn wagon. Repairs and parts are expensive. The engine will not start when the it is hot unless you use high octane fuel only - the dealership seems inept at finding solutions to problems. They have you replace sensor after sensor at great expense and still problems persist.
Cheap Beater
Bought the car for $800 = lots of margin for repair costs. 190K mi when bought 194K miles now. Avg 39mpg, hi 42, low 23 (teaching son to drive std). Total expenses to date (purchase, tax, title, tags, fuel and repairs): $1925. Some body rust showing. Heater core went - replacement is MAJOR undertaking. Some electrical glitches (smack the dash in the right place to make things work). Sunroof issues. Headliner fabric came loose (removed it & painted the liner with textured flocking). Picked up car in sub-freezing temperatures in January, drove nonstop from eastern PA to north central IL, averaged 525 miles to 16 gallon fill-up @85mph. Would drive this car anywhere for the next 100K mi or so.
Great Road Car
I've owned my VW Passat since new, eleven years, and 253,800 miles. That should be enough said. If it wasn't fun to drive, I wouldn't have kept it that long. I kept good care of it, and it didn't let me down until it got to be 10 years old. On the road, I would get a consistent 35 MPG, and only occasionally down to 27 MPG in the city.
Never again
I drove VW cars (with good results) for 10 years prior to buying a new 1992 Passat. This car had more problems than every other car I have ever owned -- combined! One expensive repair after another. Premature failure of: power windows, sunroof, fuel pump, battery, clutch, exhaust, and head gasket. All except the sunroof was out-of-warranty (at Pentagon prices, of course). Every month it was another ($500) trip to the dealer. This car barely outlived the loan. Eventually I realized that I was paying for a new car without actually driving one, so I traded in the Passat for a non-VW car.
I would buy again
I have had this vehicle for probably over 10 years, and I just cannot seem to part with it. I love it; it has been one of my favorite cars to drive. It performs great even with the a/c on. It was very impressive driving in the mountains. I sat it up for a few years and I am in the process of getting it back into good driving condition. I had problems with the fuel system, very costly. I also had the timing belt break. I did not repair that motor, I replaced it with another engine from another passat I purchased. I changed over the a/c and it was ice cold until I let the car sit.
Sponsored cars related to the Passat
Related Used 1992 Volkswagen Passat info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack