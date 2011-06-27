Estimated values
2000 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,198
|$2,003
|$2,413
|Clean
|$1,097
|$1,833
|$2,215
|Average
|$894
|$1,494
|$1,818
|Rough
|$691
|$1,155
|$1,422
2000 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan with no options
|Outstanding
|$1,371
|$2,249
|$2,695
|Clean
|$1,255
|$2,058
|$2,473
|Average
|$1,023
|$1,677
|$2,031
|Rough
|$790
|$1,296
|$1,588