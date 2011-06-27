Used 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle Hatchback Consumer Reviews

CUTE! But a Dream down the hole... skuzziboi1 , 12/03/2012 26 of 27 people found this review helpful Okay so I have been a Beetle fan for as long as I can remember, I bought myself a 2005 VW BEETLE BI COLOR ED! I was so stoked, it was black and maroon, most def an eye turned. It was very fun to drive and had all the bells and whistles except for a turbo. Anywho, after hitting 90k the Tranny started to give me problems, I was determined to keep my car but sadly had to trade it in to obtain the most for its value while it still had value. It became so scary to drive, I would stall at stop signs or traffic lights, some days I would forget I had issues all together because some days it would be perfectly fine and other days it would act up. And yes this is the tranny..... Please dont buy Report Abuse

Cute retro looking car. lovebug05 , 07/11/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Ive had my 05 Beetle for about 2 years now. I got it with 116k miles and 17k miles on it with no major issues. Although Ive had to replace my battery twice within a year and & half. Major pain to take out and re install. The h1 bulbs for the headlights & fog lights burn out often. Major MAJOR pain in the a** to take the headlights out to put the new bulbs in. The interior dash scratches very easy and the car always smells like crayons in warmer weather. I had to put 1k in replacing the timing belt, water pump, belt tension er, serpentine belt, new tires, brakes just for preventive maintenance.

Fun to drive, but never again. Casey S , 11/03/2015 GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 26 of 29 people found this review helpful This was my first car, and I regret not doing enough researchow on it. Since I bought late 2014, I've had many, many problems. It's almost not worth keeping, considering the repairs have cost almost as much as I paid for it. I beg you, don't fall for the cute style and fun drive like I did. You will regret it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Volkswagen is a poor Quality Car girlie*girl , 02/15/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful let me just say that I only thought I wanted a bug :0( it was one of the worst things I have ever done in buying that car. it has noises in the cabin that is so irritating! and the cup holders are NOT convenient.. and The Transmission is a major problem !! and almost everyone that has one has problems with the transmission, volkswagen needs to fix this now!! and recall them because of the transmissions!!!!!