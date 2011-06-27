Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews
Fun, Zippy, Great Handling Roomy Sedan
The clutch is super easy to use, the truck and back seat have all the room you could ever need. Very high quality build and materials. A fun, zippy turbo. Best bang for your buck out there.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A lot of car for the money
Edmunds’ review is lukewarm, but mine isn’t. This car has been engineered with the driver in mind. It’s German roots are everywhere; from the quick acceleration, confident braking, and on-point handling it is a joy to drive. After one year the car has had no problems and is still as fun to drive as when it was purchased.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A zippy sports sedan without a high price tag
I LOVE my new 2018 Jetta. I have the Sports model and I could not be happier with it. I have been a loyal VW driver for 18 years and this car does not disappoint.The exterior is so slick looking and eye catching. I love the way it gets looks when I am driving and the "invitation" to "race" from much more expensive cars, has me gleeful every time.. The interior is also quite sleek. The black headliner and all black interior is so sexy. The driver's seat fits me and is comfortable, unlike the seats in the 2015 Golf (my previous car). The infotainment center has undergone a huge upgrade and it is so easy to use, practical and fun. There are not a lot of bells and whistles but I don't need them. The only things I miss from my Golf are the sunshade extenders and having air/heat vents in the back seat. Why aren't there any there? I think this is a major design flaw. I also wish the stereo was heftier. The speakers are already in need of some tune up and it has only been a month. I am enjoying the more comfortable ride of the Jetta. It is smooth and responsive. It feels like it is "floating" over the road in a good way. The acceleration is quick (but not as zippy as the Golf) and the car feels heavy and safe. I am getting used to the keyless entry. I don't love that ....and I am so happy to have the ENORMOUS trunk. I adore this car. I look forward to (hopefully) many years of fun and safe driving.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fantastic
This is our third Jetta since 2014, all 5sp manual. The 2014 was very roomy, comfortable, reliable. The 2.0 engine was underpowered and poor fuel economy (26 avg), but great budget car. We then bought a new 2016 jetta S. The 1.4 turbo engine and gearing changes made this car perfect. Plenty of power and avg 36mpg. A tree fell on the car and forced another purchase. The 2017 was identical, with addition of LED daytime running lights. We get 36mpg city and 42mpg highway. The best part is we bought the last two in mid July, they were on sale for $13,000. Last year I rented a Chevrolet Malibu for a 1400 mile drive in 2 days. Mpg was 35 and very uncomfortable. I just made a 2 day 1400 mile drive in the Jetta, 42mpg and plenty comfortable. Love this car. *UPDATE* Made another 2 day 1400 mile trip. Avg speed 68-70mph. 51mpg. Car is amazing. *UPDATE 2* 21K miles. No issues. Mpg still unbelievable. Note: idling greatly cuts mpg. With no idling while parked, we consistently get 36-42mpg around town, 48-51mpg hwy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The second one was not a charm...
I just sold my 2013 Jetta SE with 124,000 mile and purchased a 2018 Jetta SE. The different between 2013 & 2018 are night and day when comes to quality, performance and ride. The 2018 has come down in all three - quality, ride and performance. When it comes to assuming things don't, I figured the 2018 Jetta would be as good or better than the 2013 and I made a big mistake for that assumption. They are not the same car and will never be, if you like a ho-hum mediocre car than the 2018 Jetta is for you. I do have to say the price was right at $19,754 and 1.9% for the 2018 Jetta SE, the warranty seems to be one of the best on the market at 60 mo/72k miles but overall I should have look further before I made the purchase.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
