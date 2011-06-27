Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Wagon Consumer Reviews

Me , 08/18/2016 S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

Our 5 speed manual sportwagen as 36,000 miles on it and is 3 years old. In that time, the transmission has needed to be replaced and one front bearing (which should not fail in 36000 miles). Comparing the driver side seat to the passenger, the driver side seat has broken down already and is no longer firm. The transmission can be difficult to shift into reverse, although it does always go. There is a vibration that starts subtly around 55 mph but is definite by 70. We have replaced all tires, including realignment and balancing, and the vibration is still there. They have never been able to address the vibration. The car does its job. The layout of the controls, the handling, and the usability of the cargo space are good and follow the traditional VW approach, but compared to our previous VW, my sense is that they have cheapened everything and the car wasn't really ready for prime time, but was shoved out the door onto the market anyway. I like to drive cars until they aren't worth fixing anymore, between 150k and over 200k so far. If the car makes it that far, I will be happy with it, but right now it doesn't feel like that will be the case, which is why several areas were given low ratings. On the highway in MD and VA, I can get 37 mpg on 87 (R+M)/2 gasoline.