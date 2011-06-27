2019 Volkswagen Golf Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Golf Hatchback
1.4T S 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,501*
Total Cash Price
$25,221
1.4T S 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,654*
Total Cash Price
$33,875
1.4T SE 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,928*
Total Cash Price
$34,864
1.4T SE 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$31,864*
Total Cash Price
$24,726
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Golf Hatchback 1.4T S 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$789
|$817
|$846
|$875
|$4,090
|Maintenance
|$86
|$439
|$517
|$1,081
|$1,659
|$3,781
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,162
|$1,162
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,055
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,222
|Financing
|$1,357
|$1,090
|$808
|$505
|$183
|$3,942
|Depreciation
|$6,022
|$1,680
|$1,589
|$1,864
|$1,766
|$12,920
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,296
|$5,085
|$4,849
|$5,445
|$6,827
|$32,501
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Golf Hatchback 1.4T S 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,060
|$1,097
|$1,136
|$1,175
|$5,494
|Maintenance
|$115
|$589
|$695
|$1,452
|$2,228
|$5,079
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,560
|$1,560
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,417
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,641
|Financing
|$1,822
|$1,465
|$1,085
|$678
|$245
|$5,295
|Depreciation
|$8,088
|$2,256
|$2,134
|$2,503
|$2,371
|$17,354
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,829
|$6,829
|$6,513
|$7,313
|$9,169
|$43,654
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Golf Hatchback 1.4T SE 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,055
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$1,169
|$1,210
|$5,654
|Maintenance
|$118
|$606
|$715
|$1,495
|$2,293
|$5,227
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,606
|$1,606
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,458
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,689
|Financing
|$1,875
|$1,507
|$1,117
|$698
|$252
|$5,450
|Depreciation
|$8,325
|$2,322
|$2,197
|$2,576
|$2,441
|$17,860
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,233
|$7,029
|$6,703
|$7,527
|$9,437
|$44,928
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Golf Hatchback 1.4T SE 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$748
|$774
|$801
|$829
|$858
|$4,010
|Maintenance
|$84
|$430
|$507
|$1,060
|$1,626
|$3,707
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,139
|$1,139
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,034
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,198
|Financing
|$1,330
|$1,069
|$792
|$495
|$179
|$3,865
|Depreciation
|$5,904
|$1,647
|$1,558
|$1,827
|$1,731
|$12,667
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,094
|$4,985
|$4,754
|$5,338
|$6,693
|$31,864
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Volkswagen Golf in Virginia is:not available
