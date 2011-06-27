Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews

Audi quality at discounted price lifeisahighway , 12/14/2014 42 of 42 people found this review helpful I absolutely love my Golf TDI. I do wish VW had kept the independent rear suspension, but I honestly don't notice that much of a handling difference. The solid quality build structure I think really helps the handling. VW can get away with the inferior suspension and it still drives like a car built for the Autobahn. I love the torquey diesel, and I've been getting 38 mpg city, which is awesome. On the highway, I have gotten 55 mpg under 70 mph. If the GTD had been available I would have bought that, but this little diesel is an awesome second choice. I've wanted this car for over two years...it's been worth the wait. I'll probably never go back to a gas engine or a non European car. Report Abuse

2015 TSI SEL 4 Door Hatchback 1.8L Mick , 10/15/2015 TSI SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I wanted one of these cars for the last year. After having a 2011 Tiguan, which I loved I decided to get the Golf. It's been a disappointment! The looks of the car, and the engine are wonderful. The interior is really nicely done. I love the sunroof. Power off the line is a little slow until the turbo spools up, but after that it has plenty of power. Fuel economy is a little less than I expected for the size of the car, but I can live with it. I purchased the car about 8 months ago, and now have almost 6000 miles on it. Around 4700 miles the transmission started to shutter when shifting gears. In sports mode it shifted much better, but had a real hard downshift. Took it in for maintenance, and they replaced both front axles. I was told that VW was aware of the problem and that this would solve the issue I was having. They told me usually most customers don't start having this problem until they have around 15,000 miles on the car. When I got the car back, for the first 600 miles it shifted better, but still did not shift like it did when I first purchased it. Now it's doing the same thing again. It's bad enough in drive, but in sports mode it's terrible. It's going back in the shop tomorrow. Maybe I'll be lucky and they'll get it fixed correctly this time. Sure hope so. If it wasn't for this issue I would be very happy with the car, and probably give it a 4 plus start rating. If you decide to purchase one, before doing so, get on some of the VW forums. There are a lot of people that are having the same issue that I'm having, and VW has not stepped up after the initial repair and solved the problem. Many are die hard VW owners that have had VW vehicles for years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

LOVE this Car!!! jiteng , 09/04/2014 TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I was looking for an economy hatch (around $25K) that was extremely comfortable for long trips, quiet at hwy speeds, gave great hwy mpgs and had decent tech. The choice came down to 3 cars- Mazda3 2.5GT, Kia Forte5 and the 2015 Golf TSI SE. The Kia has the best technology and creature comforts including heated and cooled driver seat, heated steering wheel etc... But I did not enjoy how it drove and the interior felt sort of lower tier. The Mazda3 was extremely impressive in just about every area but a lack of storage around the driver and no option for a lighter blue had me look toward the Golf. When I finally test drove it I felt like I was home. Just perfect in every area. Quieter (cont..) Update 3/4/16 Now with 55k miles on it - still running flawlessly! Averaging around 31mpg over the lifetime. I've added remote start and winter tires which is a real blessing in the MN winter. Still extremely happy with my purchase!! Update 9/4/16 Completed 2 yrs last month at 71,000 miles. Purchased OBD11 from Deutsche Auto Parts for $59 which has allowed me to modify functionality like allow me to open and close windows and sunroof with car remote, turn off annoying seat belt chime, keep headlight/DRL on when turn signal is activated, change number of times the turn signal flashes when tapped, dip rear view mirrors on reverse, etc. In addition it is a great scan tool to determine whether there might be any issues. As far as driving it is concerned I get just as excited to drive it today as I did when I first got it. That 1.8 turbo has some great low end torque and allows for effortless passing at highway speeds. Fuel economy has gotten even better and I now see 34-36 mpg on each tank with mixed driving. I haven't had any issues mechanically in the 2 years/71k miles. My 2008 Rabbit is still going strong at 234,000 miles with regular oil changes and routine maintenance every 10k miles. So I expect to get good longevity from this 2015 Golf! Update 9/4/2017 Still loving this car! Original brake pads still at 7mm but I finally had to change my tires at around 86k miles. Bought an obdeleven which let's me do diagnostic checks on the engine health and other cool things like programming the key fob to lower or raise the windows, turning off the annoying seat belt chime, changing the way the blinkers light up or the number of times they flash when changing lanes and a lot more. Cost was only $60 from Deutsche Auto parts. Well worth it. But the best part of owning this car is the driving excitement.... Make no mistake this is a really fun car to drive and the mpg is still around 32 in mixed driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Reviewing the car and not the corporate lies Robert Hoffman , 01/07/2016 TDI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Lets get the emission out of the way. I traded in a later model Mustang GT in on my TDI. I was obviously losing power, but I was gaining quality. A more balanced ideal for the urban jungle. The day we bought it, I bought a mid-size chest freezer. I didn't even hesitate, I just shoved it in my car. If you can buy one, get the manual. You MPG will amaze you sometimes. My engine is still breaking in and I am seeing 57+ on the highway. The DSG/Auto get about 47mpg, and is costly to maintain in comparison, so get the manual and it will reward you. My little smog-box hugs the road, makes a unique grumble that the diesel provides and has minimal turbo lag. Interior is better than anything under $30k from the USA, and more well-rounded than anything from Japan. Maintenance will be more, but I prepaid that and extended the warranty as far as I could. It was bitter sweet handing over the keys to my Mustang, that straight axle petro guzzling neighbor waking machine, but I have no regrets. Handling is amazing, the mileage makes Prius owners look like... well Prius owners. I would buy it again, even with the dieselgate drama. It is also a ton easier to load our camping gear into it. Though I will miss the funny looks we got when unpacking our belongings from the mustang. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse