More about the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Overview

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is offered in the following submodels: Atlas Cross Sport SUV. Available styles include SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Premium R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and SEL R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport models are available with a 2.0 L-liter gas engine or a 3.6 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 276 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport comes with front wheel drive, and all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport ?

Edmunds Expert Reviews

What's a good price for a New 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport ?

2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,970 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $1,052 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

The average savings for the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 3.1 % below the MSRP.

2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,140 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $423 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

The average savings for the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 1.1 % below the MSRP.

2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,740 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $24 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

The average savings for the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 0.1 % below the MSRP.

2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,140 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $25 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

The average savings for the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 0.1 % below the MSRP.

2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,690 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $26 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

The average savings for the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 0.1 % below the MSRP.

2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,140 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $29 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

The average savings for the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 0.1 % below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sports are available in my area?

Can't find a new 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,591 .

Why trust Edmunds?

What is the MPG of a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport ?

2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) , 8-speed shiftable automatic , premium unleaded (recommended)

23 compined MPG,

21 city MPG/ 25 highway MPG

2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) , 8-speed shiftable automatic , premium unleaded (recommended)

22 compined MPG,

20 city MPG/ 24 highway MPG

2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) , 8-speed shiftable automatic , regular unleaded

20 compined MPG,

18 city MPG/ 24 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG 23 Transmission 8-speed shiftable automatic Drive Train front wheel drive Displacement 2.0 L Passenger Volume 152.3 cu.ft. Wheelbase 117.3 in. Length 195.5 in. Width N/A Height 67.8 in. Curb Weight 4123 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

