Used Volvo Convertible for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 73,925 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900
Mint Motors - Fort Myers / Florida
(((Clean Car Fax *** Reliable Convertible *** Low Mileage))) This Dependable and Dynamic 2003 Volvo C70 with ONLY *73,925* is a Limited Find, Equipped with Trip Computer, Easy Convertible Top, Stainless steel door sills, Stability & Traction Control, Pre-wiring for multi-CD changer, Premium Sound System, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, ICE COLD AC, and MUCH MORE!! ***IF YOU'RE INTERESTED PLEASE CALL ME THANKS 239 433 4800! WE HAVE MANY MORE VEHICLES ON SITE CHECK OUT SOME OF THEM ON OUR WEBSITE MINTMOTORS1.COM "NO HASSLE TRANSACTION" "WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC" ** All information listed herein is compiled from the Manufacturer when the vehicles were brand new. Mint Motors goes out of their way to include all keys, floor mats, and extra accessories for every vehicle. Unfortunately, due to the nature of used cars. Mint Motors does not warrant or guarantee these items for every vehicle sold.COVID-19 Update: We are open for business and more importantly, we are here to help and support you through this period. We're all in this together! The owners and management at Mint Motors is committed to the health and welfare of our employees, and you our Customer. Since early March, Mint Motors has been disinfecting, and sanitizing every vehicle to the best of our abilities. This is our most virtuous effort to protect everyone. Every vehicle and our office has been through a complete sterilization process multiple times. Then each vehicle is protected from any possible future contaminants with the industry's highest standards. These unprecedented steps are being implemented to ensure your safety. We truly apologize for any inconvenience that this causes you. We welcome any and all questions to the systems and procedures that we are painstakingly taking to PROTECT EVERYONE, and making there HEALTH our #1 priority!"GET EM SOLD REGARDLESS OF LOSS" campaign is in full force. Representatives are standing by. Please call (239) 433-4800White Glove Concierge Home Delivery Service AVAILABLE- this service will be offered to our customers that purchase a vehicle from Mint Motors. We will deliver sold vehicle to customers home within 50 miles of our location. We will deliver the car to your driveway, do all the paperwork, and finalize complete deal while practicing social distance. This service will be done by CDC guidelines. Social distancing will be strictly followed. Our employees will be wearing PPE, including but not limited to face masks, and gloves. All sanitary protections will remain in the vehicle until customer is ready to take delivery. Every vehicles will be driven by our employees and they will follow the same protocol. Our employee will show you his or her temperature prior to commencing transaction.NO VEHICLE will be driven without the use of Masks, and Gloves on at all times. This is for the protection of every one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volvo C70 HT with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1NC62D93J035533
Stock: 13763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 40,285 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,899
AutoNation Hyundai Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
Convenience Pkg Climate Pkg Blind Spot Information System (Blis) Flamenco Red Metallic Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Calcite; Sovereign Hide Leather Seating Surfaces/Umbra Interior Tempa 16" Spare This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2011 Volvo C70 is proudly offered by Autonation Hyundai Columbus This 2011 Volvo C70 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The CARFAX report for this 2011 Volvo C70 highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. The Volvo C70 is a well-built, yet compact and enjoyable ride that is unmatched by any other convertible on the road. With the ability to easily switch between having the top up or down, you'll be able to go about your weekday routine without feeling like you've sacrificed the weekend thrills. This low mileage Volvo C70 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Volvo C70 . How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. Looking for a Volvo C70 that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. More information about the 2011 Volvo C70: Simply put, a lot of the C70's value lies in its excellent retractable hardtop roof; it allows quiet highway cruising for long-distance trips as well as tight, 4-season insulation. The C70 has just enough of a luxury-car personality to be enjoyable year round, no matter the task, yet when you drop the top it feels just sporty enough to make the most of fair-weather cruising. And with all the C70's protective measures and on-board technology, including the available blind-spot system that helps with visibility especially when the top is up, safety isn't at all the worry that it might be in some convertible designs. Those who want to load their vehicle with the latest features and gadgets will love the C70's lengthy options list. On the other hand, the C70's moderate price can be rapidly driven up by opting for even a few pricy upgrades. Strengths of this model include quick, smooth convertible operation, comfortable ride, sharpened appearance inside and out, practicality relative to other convertibles, and Snug-fitting retractable hardtop All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Recently bought a 2018 Santa Fe Sport. We started at Autonation Hyundai but wanted to look around before making a final decision, to be sure we made the BEST decision. I'm glad we didn't just sign the papers on the first day. Visiting several other dealerships, looking at both new and used vehicles, it was clear that our first stop was going to be our best choice. No one compared to the pricing offered to us at AN Hyundai, the customer service could not be beat, and the experience itself was smooth and hassle-free. Our sales person, Michael Montana, made the entire process just so easy. He listened to our requests and concerns, matched us to the perfect vehicle, and was so great to work with. The sales manager, Robert, was also great and has an awesome personality. We made the perfect choice with the dealership we chose and we LOVE this vehicle!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC2BJ117530
Stock: BJ117530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 125,660 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,220$594 Below Market
Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Woodstock - Woodstock / Illinois
Cloth. Blue 2008 Volvo C70 T5 FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 2.5L 5-Cylinder DOHC Turbocharged18/26 City/Highway MPGFind out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
Dealer Review:
PSA Do NOT buy a car from Kunes Country Woodstock. Kunes Country of Woodstock I have had the worst experience of my life buying anything while trying to purchase a new car. I have been lied to on multiple occasions, ignored by Sean the Sales Manager, Phil the GM and their corporate offices, and taken advantage of. I bought the car May 1st from them without even seeing the car because they told me I had to sign the loan/finance documents and pay a deposit for them to obtain the car from another dealership. (Yes; I know that was a mistake) With constant communication and customer service issues the car has finally arrived but with scuff and scratches all over it. It took a week for them to buff out and detail the car. All while them refusing to give me any copies of the loan paperwork I signed. When I went to go see it a second time it was NOT detailed by any means and the scuff marks were still plainly visible. While waiting they told me it would take 10 min to buff out. It was over a hour I waited until I went to go to the service area to see it. There, I see Sean rubbing the same area and not letting me see what has been done. They told me it would be finished soon so I wait another 20 min. When I go take a look at their final job the scuff mark has now turned into a full blown scratch through the clear coat. Once asked about what happened he ignored me and continues to say it will be fixed when I bring it back in for the remote start to be put in. I couldn’t hold back tears from coming from the overflow of emotions from all of the stress I’ve had trying to deal with the sales team. When I gathered myself I went inside to talk to Sean and tell them that I don’t want the car and they said they don’t have a return policy. I told them it isn’t the car I paid for, it has damage to it. Sean told me I already signed everything so the car is mine there is no other option than for me to take the new car with damage home because they can’t take back the loan it is already being processed. I was not told this coming in signing the documents, I was naive and they took advantage of me. I am having a full blown panic attack in front of Sean and Phil while they sit reclined in their chairs smiling, my hands are shaking, my chest hurts and I am having a hard time breathing I can’t even look them in the face. I am lucky I was accompanied by my friend who told them we will need to take a step outside. Once I was able to collect myself, I called the finance company, Chrysler Capital, and they told me there is no finance application or paperwork under my name and they will stop any future inquiries from that dealership. I went in to tell Sean but then Phil the General Manager said he will be taking over the account. I have tried contacting Phil multiple times previously with no response. Phil told me that if the loan can’t be pushed through Chrysler Capital they will bring it to any loan company that will accept it and won’t refund my deposit on a damaged car. He said will do whatever it takes to make me take the (brand new damaged) car. I can’t believe I have been through all of this grief, of being away from my kids to go to the dealership multiple times, to be unavailable to my kids while dealing with this over phone and e-mail, all to try and support a local business and get a reliable car for my husband and I to get to work during this pandemic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67218J052417
Stock: WP0757A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 140,285 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Ultra Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo C70 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC68217J014876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,760 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999
Paul Sur Buick GMC - Valparaiso / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 2008 Volvo C70 T5 Blue FWD 2D Convertible 2.5L 5-Cylinder DOHC Turbocharged 5-Speed Automatic with Geartronic* SHOP CLICK DRIVE ----->> CUT AND PASTE URL ---->>>https://buy.gm.com/217125/11/YV1MC67208J040193,,, +++++Many new Buick's and GMC's have available options like , Adaptive Cruise Control , Forward Automatic Braking, Heavy-duty cooling system, Buick Infotainment System with Navigation and 8 diagonal color touch-screen, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Wireless charging pad, Rear Camera Mirror and Surround Vision, Keyless Start, AWD, Bluetooth,Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri, USB Ports, Aux Jacks. SiriusXM, Bose, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, 7-passenger seating, Heated Seats, Ventilated cooled seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather and Remote start. See Sales Manager for the perfect Buick For You!!! 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 Power sunroof, Third row Blu-Ray/DVD screen, Trailering equipment,Odometer is 35748 miles below market average!NEW AND USED VEHICLES FOR PORTAGE, HIGHLAND, AND MERRILLVILLE, IN BUICK AND GMC CUSTOMERS Our dealership is proud to offer a wide selection of new and used GM vehicles to its Portage, Highland, and Merrillville, IN GMC and Buick customers. Our used vehicles go through a 117-point check before being put out for sale. That's not all. They also come with a warranty and an auto-check ensured history. To make your car-buying experience hassle-free and memorable, we provide easy financing options for the purchase of new, pre-owned, and certified used vehicles as well. We are happy to serve drivers in Highland, Portage, and Merrillville, IN area and can help them get their next GMC and Buick vehicle from our dealership today!+++++For over a decade Paul Sur Buick GMC have been serving Northwest Indiana new and used car, truck and SUV shoppers from our Valparaiso Buick and GMC dealership. The Time magazine recognized our outstanding customer service with the Dealership of the Year award. Chicago, NW Indiana, Valparaiso new, certified and used cars Buicks GMC GMC Trucks. We're just minutes from Valparaiso University on US 30 serving all Northwest Indiana Buick and GMC shoppers. We also welcome all our Gary, Hobart, Crown Point, Knox, Chesterton, Plymouth, Demotte, Michigan City, Laporte, Hebron, Kouts and Portage Buick and GMC customers to our dealership.*
Dealer Review:
I bought a new truck and It went well, very please with everything.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67208J040193
Stock: 9065R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 84,883 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,991
Choice Auto Center - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
�
Dealer Review:
Got a 2017 WRX here great condition and they saved me thousands on my insurance, Good cars always serviced and detailed before you pick up the vehicle. Recommend anyone to get a vehicle here!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC6CJ131156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,047 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,388$1,000 Below Market
Lexus of Concord - Concord / California
POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER PASSANGER SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEAT, PREMIUM WHEELS, LOW MILES, ONE OWNER CARFAX. 19/28 City/Highway MPG WE WANT YOUR TRADE IN! We offer you a guaranteed value online for your valuable trade in by Kelly Blue Book Instant Cash Offer! Visit our website at lexusofconcord.com for a free guaranteed value on your vehicle. CARFAX One-Owner. TO SEE MORE QUALITY VEHICLES LIKE THIS ONE RIGHT HERE CLICK https://www.lexusofconcord.com/pre-owned-vehicles-concord-ca.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC9BJ108811
Stock: 46095A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 54,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,495$900 Below Market
Imperial Auto of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: 18 X 8 mirzam Alloy Wheels, Active Bi-Xenon Headlamps with Automatic Leveling, Climate, Premium, Sovereign Hide Premium Leather Seating Surfaces. This Volvo C70 also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Rear Fog Lamps, Parking Sensors, Side Curtain Airbags, PCM, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact IMPERIAL AUTO Sales at 540-891-6611 or info@myimperialauto.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Great overall experience. Very helpful (not pushy) sales associate made it very easy to narrow down our choice, test drive and sign paperwork. We spent more time that day at other dealers and didn't even make a purchase. Finance guy showed me all my options and was on top of his game. To top it off, after all said and done we came outside and the detailer had the car looking excellent inside and out!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67288J046677
Stock: 6677A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- 60,019 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,000
Mercedes-Benz of Austin - Austin / Texas
2012 Volvo C70 in Electric Silver Metallic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Climate Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Headlight Washers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Humidity Sensor, Illuminated entry, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rain Sensor, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 27017 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPG46 POINT INSPECTION COMPLETED and MAINTENANCE PERFORMED with ALL DOCUMENTATION. WE HAVE COMPETITIVE FINANCING TERMS AVAILABLE. WITH MORE THAN TWO DOZEN LENDING INSTITUTIONS AVAILABLE, WE CAN PROVIDE FINANCING SOLUTIONS FOR EVERY NEED, INCLUDING LOW RATES, LONG TERMS, AND LEASING. WE TAKE GREAT CARE TO KEEP OUR LISTINGS UP TO DATE AND AS ACCURATE AS POSSIBLE, HOWEVER OUR INVENTORY CHANGES DAILY. IF YOU DO NOT SEE WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US. WHILE EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION, WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS ON THESE PAGES. PLEASE VERIFY ANY INFORMATION IN QUESTION WITH MERCEDES BENZ OF AUSTIN. SALES TAX, TITLE, LICENSE FEE, REGISTRATION FEE, DEALER DOCUMENTARY FEE, FINANCE CHARGES, EMISSION TESTING FEES, AND COMPLIANCE FEES ARE ADDITIONAL TO THE ADVERTISED PRICE. www.mercedesbenzofaustin.com Proudly offering new, used, pre-owned, and certified vehicles. Mercedes Benz of Austin is a member of the Continental Auto Group operating new vehicle franchises for Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Subaru, and INFINITI. Proudly serving Proudly serving Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Leander, Liberty Hill, Lakeway, Pflugerville, Bee Cave, Buda, Kyle, San Marcos, New Braunfels, Manor, Elgin, Marble Falls, Granite Shoals.
Dealer Review:
I have been driving BMW's for 20 years and was about to purchase another one when I stopped by Mercedes Benz of Austin just to check it out with no intent to buy a car. Then I was approached by a salesman named Dustin Vutera. He is absolutely the finest salesperson I have ever done business with in the automotive industry! His attitude, knowledge and professionalism is unequaled and I soon found myself signing a sales contract. After I bought my car, he took care of everything, communicated proactively, got my car ready, even offered to deliver it to my home. It was clear to me that he was committed to making sure I was 100% satisfied with my car buying experience at Mercedes Benz of Austin...which I am! I will highly recommend Dustin Vutera to anyone looking to buy a car based on Dustin's integrity, attitude and professionalism. He...not the car...is the only reason I am now a Mercedes owner instead of continuing my brand loyalty to BMW!! Most great companies have an X factor...for Mercedes Benz of Austin, clearly Dustin Vutera is the X factor!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo C70 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC2CJ130442
Stock: ML60695A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 118,672 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
Good Cars Good People - Salem / Oregon
Come by today to see this one in person. Be the only guy in town with this sweet ride. Buy with confidence - local trade in.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo C70 T5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC68237J026642
Stock: 5549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,342 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,991
Volvo Cars West Houston - Houston / Texas
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!18" Midir Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Active Dual Xenon Headlights, Dynamic Package, Navigation System, Sport Steering Wheel w/Aluminum Inlay.CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo C70 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC0DJ139397
Stock: TDJ139397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 73,831 milesDelivery Available*
$12,990
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67269J076472
Stock: 2000646011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 34,506 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999
Darrell Waltrip Volvo Cars - Franklin / Tennessee
C70 trim. Leather Interior, CD Player, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Convertible Hardtop, Captains Chairs, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged, newCarTestDrive.com explains "Drives like a sports car.".KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Quad Bucket Seats, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System.EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains "With its retractable hardtop, attractive interior, well-mannered ride and long list of safety features, the Volvo C70 is a prime contender in the premium convertible segment.". Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $40,000*.WHO WE AREWe are one of the largest dealers in the state of Tennessee with over 2000 pre-owned vehicles available.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC9AJ092253
Stock: 8075V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 79,056 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,395$859 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
Electric Silver Metallic Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
We bought our first suv 3 years ago and now had to upgrade to a bigger one. Franco has been our go to guy for all our car buying needs. He goes above and beyond and tries to get us the best deal possible! Thank you so much!! The whole team is great to work with. Will definitely always go back here for our car buying needs!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC9BJ108386
Stock: BJ108386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 110,310 miles
$10,885
Keeler Pre-Owned - Latham / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC9BJ114513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Imperial Auto of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Climate, Magic Blue Metallic, Premium. This Volvo C70 also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, MP3, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Premium Alloy Wheels, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact IMPERIAL AUTO Sales at 540-891-6611 or info@myimperialauto.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Great overall experience. Very helpful (not pushy) sales associate made it very easy to narrow down our choice, test drive and sign paperwork. We spent more time that day at other dealers and didn't even make a purchase. Finance guy showed me all my options and was on top of his game. To top it off, after all said and done we came outside and the detailer had the car looking excellent inside and out!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67239J073920
Stock: 3920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 117,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,695
JAY AUTO SALES - Tucson / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC672X9J072473
Stock: 72473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,989
Shelor Motor Mile - Christiansburg / Virginia
Chevrolet Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram prices include current factory rebates and incentives some of which may require financing through the manufacturer and/or the customer must own/trade a certain make of vehicle. Residency restrictions apply see dealer for details and restrictions. All pricing and details are believed to be accurate but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region as will incentives and are subject to change.Very Good Conditon. C70 trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Leather Interior, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Convertible Hardtop, ELECTRIC SILVER METALLIC, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM (BLIS). CLICK NOW! SHELOR AS-IS VEHICLE For a complementary Vehicle History Report 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, with no warranty. Remainder of manufacturer warranty may apply. See Salesperson for details. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seating, Quad Bucket Seats, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES ELECTRIC SILVER METALLIC, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM (BLIS): pwr retractable mirrors. Volvo C70 with Electric Silver Metallic exterior and Calcite interior features a 5 Cylinder Engine with 227 HP at 5000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE "Stylish and comfortable." -CarAndDriver.com. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. AutoCheck One Owner OUR OFFERINGS At Shelor Motor Mile we have a price and payment to fit any budget. Our big selection means even bigger savings! Need extra spending money? Shelor wants your vehicle, and we're paying top dollar! Tax DMV Fees & $597 processing fee are not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. Vehicle information and equipment is based off standard equipment as decoded from VIN and may vary from vehicle to vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C70 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC1BJ114909
Stock: SU200713A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo searches:
Related Volvo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.