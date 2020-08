Used 2012 Lamborghini Aventador for Sale Near Me

Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada

This 2012 Lamborghini Aventador 2dr Vorstiner body kit features a 6.5L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Giallo Orion Pearl with a Nero Ade Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - 19 inch Premium Wheels, Leather Interior Surface - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZHWUC1ZD0CLA00999

Stock: C0999

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-14-2019