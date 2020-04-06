Used INFINITI Luxury for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 in White
    certified

    2017 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400

    21,925 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $33,995

    $1,031 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX60 in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX60

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,077

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE in White
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE

    34,392 miles
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $32,590

    Details
  • 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT in Black
    used

    2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT

    7,602 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $45,990

    Details
  • 2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE in Black
    certified

    2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE

    8,017 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $65,990

    Details
  • 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL in Dark Brown
    used

    2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL

    6,680 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,990

    $2,865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE in Gray
    certified

    2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE

    10,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $38,358

    $1,946 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    28,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $39,899

    Details
  • 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE in Gray
    certified

    2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE

    23,016 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,987

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    23,779 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $47,740

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium

    30,069 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $30,995

    Details
  • 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE in Gray
    used

    2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE

    10,922 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $39,997

    Details
  • 2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE

    6,622 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $53,349

    $430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE in Black
    certified

    2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE

    57 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,333

    Details
  • 2020 INFINITI QX60 PURE in Silver
    used

    2020 INFINITI QX60 PURE

    2,918 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $37,990

    Details
  • 2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE in Gray
    used

    2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE

    35,644 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $48,982

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX60 in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX60

    17,184 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,801

    Details
  • 2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT in Gray
    used

    2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT

    14,956 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI searches:

