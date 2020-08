Used INFINITI Luxury for Sale Near Me

INFINITI of Massapequa - Massapequa / New York

KBB.com 10 Best Luxury Cars Under $35,000. Only 21,925 Miles! Scores 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This INFINITI Q50 delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*[L95] CARGO PACKAGE (L95) -inc: Cargo Net First Aid Kit Carpeted Trunk Mat, [S55] LITERATURE KIT, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER, [E10] PREMIUM PAINT, [P04] 3.0T SPORT PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats Remote Engine Start INFINITI InTouch Navigation System lane guidance and 3-D building graphics INFINITI Connection telematics system including (subscription required) navi synchronized adaptive shift control SiriusXM Traffic including real-time traffic (subscription required) information voice recognition for navigation functions including 1 shot voice destination entry Heated Steering Wheel, [N10] ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES, MAJESTIC WHITE, [B92] SPLASH GUARDS, GRAPHITE SPORT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Leather Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Keyless Start, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera* Visit Us Today *For a must-own INFINITI Q50 come see us at INFINITI Of Massapequa, 4450 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa, NY 11762. Just minutes away!

I had an exceptional experience with the purchase of my car at Infiniti of Massapequa. My sales reppresentative, Robert Chouloute is a remarkable man, he made everything happen with ease and to my specifications. I can truly say this experience was the greatest experience I have ever had with purchasing a vehicle. I absolutely love my Infiniti, it does everything I could expect in a vehicle and more. I have already recommended Infiniti of Massapequa and Robert Chouloute to all my family and friends, they will be forever thankful for my recommendation.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: JN1FV7AR8HM870040

Stock: 9604

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-26-2020