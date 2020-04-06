Used INFINITI Luxury for Sale Near Me

Faulkner INFINITI of Willow Grove - Willow Grove / Pennsylvania

CARFAX One-Owner. 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE13 Speakers, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Essential Package, Front & Rear Sonar Sensors (2FR/2RR), Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Kick Plates (IKP), INFINITI InTouch w/Navigation & InTouch Services, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leatherette Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Bose Premium Audio System, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions, Wheels: 18" Triple 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy.For a Highly efficient experience please, Call us on the phone, send us an e-mail, or schedule an appointment for an in-person sales experience. Here at Faulkner We want you to know we're taking every precaution available for both our sales and service departments! Our goal is to create a highly efficient, stress-free purchase process. Reach out to our sales team to get the process started.

5 stars for friendly smiles and services, but 1 star for efficiency. I waited for my car to get delivered for almost 2 weeks. Did they finally deliver? NO! I had to fly to PA to get the car that I already was paying for. I've been charged smth around $900-1000 for delivery. And they refunded me only half of it. But it's not the end of the story. Wait for the best part of it. I've been driving my temp license plate for 2 months waiting for metal plate. Today the temp is expired and guess what. I still don't have the plates. I called DMV and they have no records of my car. Like NONE! Called the dealership, and nice lady told me that she received a call from a broker I was getting the car from and everything is now in process. Really? Now in process? I mean people are really nice over there and I like them, but making business takes a bit more than just being nice. It's a system issue. So again, would I do business with them again? Probably yes. But, have to be prepared to wait and get things done by myself. ***Update Response from the owner(?) came quick here. That was nice, Thank you! I've contacted the given number and spoke to a manager. The same day 12.3.18 I received an affidavit for my temporary license plate. And I've been promised to be contacted later that week. Unfortunately nobody contacted me till today 12.11.18. I had to call myself again, when I was again promised by Lisa that she will call me back in minutes as soon as she contacts someone somewhere. 2 hours nothing again. I called back, but nobody picked up the phone. I left the voicemail. No one calls back. So I try to call the office again. The rep says that she sees her at her desk, but she just never picks the phone up. Calling again and again. Finally she calls my cell and informs me that they lost some original paperwork so they will have to process everything again and it will take couple of WEEKS! Weeks? There are a lot of things what I need the license plate for which should have been done many weeks ago. I do understand that it may take some short time. I also can wait a bit more. But what I refuse to understand is lack of responsibility and the level of service where you have to call and find out possible reasons of delay and dates yourself. Moto of this dealership is "To be sure" and my questions is "Of what?" Money loss, time wasted, promises not kept, mistreat. So, dear mister Owner. I will have to ask you to involve in the process a bit more than just this Google and other reviews.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: 5N1DL0MM3LC509097

Stock: LC509097

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020