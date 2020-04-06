Used INFINITI Luxury for Sale Near Me
2017 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 40021,925 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$33,995$1,031 Below Market
INFINITI of Massapequa - Massapequa / New York
KBB.com 10 Best Luxury Cars Under $35,000. Only 21,925 Miles! Scores 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This INFINITI Q50 delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*[L95] CARGO PACKAGE (L95) -inc: Cargo Net First Aid Kit Carpeted Trunk Mat, [S55] LITERATURE KIT, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER, [E10] PREMIUM PAINT, [P04] 3.0T SPORT PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats Remote Engine Start INFINITI InTouch Navigation System lane guidance and 3-D building graphics INFINITI Connection telematics system including (subscription required) navi synchronized adaptive shift control SiriusXM Traffic including real-time traffic (subscription required) information voice recognition for navigation functions including 1 shot voice destination entry Heated Steering Wheel, [N10] ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES, MAJESTIC WHITE, [B92] SPLASH GUARDS, GRAPHITE SPORT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Leather Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Keyless Start, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera* Visit Us Today *For a must-own INFINITI Q50 come see us at INFINITI Of Massapequa, 4450 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa, NY 11762. Just minutes away!
Dealer Review:
I had an exceptional experience with the purchase of my car at Infiniti of Massapequa. My sales reppresentative, Robert Chouloute is a remarkable man, he made everything happen with ease and to my specifications. I can truly say this experience was the greatest experience I have ever had with purchasing a vehicle. I absolutely love my Infiniti, it does everything I could expect in a vehicle and more. I have already recommended Infiniti of Massapequa and Robert Chouloute to all my family and friends, they will be forever thankful for my recommendation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7AR8HM870040
Stock: 9604
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,077
INFINITI of Hanover - Hanover / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM7HC505223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,392 milesDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$32,590
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PP2JM330651
Stock: 2000642211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 7,602 milesDelivery Available*
$45,990
Carvana - Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR3LM251642
Stock: 2000664549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- certified
2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE8,017 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,990
Luther INFINITI of Bloomington - Bloomington / Minnesota
: Non-Smoker vehicle, Potential factory remaining warranty of x months, x miles. See dealer for details. DVD Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Trailer Hitch, All Wheel Drive, Captains Chairs, [F01] PROASSIST PACKAGE, [L93] ALL-SEASON PACKAGE, [B92] ROOF RAIL CROSS BARS. DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for �The Works� car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US?: Luther INFINITI of Bloomington opened a brand new facility at 1500 West 81st Bloomington, MN. 55431 in September of 2016. �State of The Art� unparalleled facilities offering the very best in Service and Parts Departments. INFINITI of Bloomington�s Sales and Finance staff is dedicated to providing our guests an extraordinary buying experience, while offering the very best quality New or Pre Owned vehicles at the lowest possible price. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls @ saferc SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: $0 deductible parts and labor for any covered repair, Complimentary First Year Basic Maintainance, Available extended coverage up to 8 years/unlimited mileage, All INFINITI Certified vehicles begin with a 167-point inspection by Infiniti-trained technicians Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE9K9236644
Stock: P7340
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 6,680 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,990$2,865 Below Market
Atlantic INFINITI - Jacksonville / Florida
WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!!!!RECENT ARRIVAL!!!Amazingly Beautiful 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL with Mocha Almond PREMIUM PAINT, GRAPHITE LEATHER INTERIOR, PROASSIST PACKAGE, CARGO PACKAGE, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, FWD CVT I4 Extremely fuel efficient 23/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3PCAJ5M11LF103600
Stock: P5232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- certified
2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE10,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$38,358$1,946 Below Market
South Motors INFINITI - Palmetto Bay / Florida
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Carfax Accident Free, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Touch Screen Controls, *All Routine Maintenance Up to Date*, Local Trade, Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Phone Operating System Integration, Navigation System. 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE 20/27 City/Highway MPG Graphite Shadow INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * 167 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN4LC500143
Stock: P12660
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 28,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$39,899
Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida
!!! One Owner !!! Clean CARFAX! Third Row! Navigation! Sunroof! Leather! Heated Memory Seats! XM Radio! Bluetooth! Back Up Cam! Alloy Wheels! Automatic! Power Windows and Locks! Online Buying, Home Test Drive, and Home Delivery Available! Includes the Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville Loyalty Advantage! Complimentary car washes, loaners, pick up, and delivery on qualifying vehicles! This is a local non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF9H9645745
Stock: A239280A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- certified
2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE23,016 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,987
Austin INFINITI - Austin / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Graphite Shadow 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE ProAssist/Theater FWD 3.5L V6 3rd Row Seats, One Owner, Sunroof / MoonRoof, Navigation, Rear Entertainment, Heated Leather Seats, Leather Seats, Full Safety Inspection Check, 120V Power Outlet, Active Trace Control, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Auto Side Dimming Mirrors, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Distance Control Assist, Dual 8" Color Monitors, ECO Pedal, Essential Package, Front & Rear Sonar Sensors (2FR/2RR), Front & Rear Sonar Sensors (4FR/4RR), High Beam Assist (HBA), Illuminated Kick Plates (IKP), INFINITI InTouch w/Navigation & InTouch Services, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, ProASSIST Package, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Theater Package, Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions, Wireless Headphones (2).Recent Arrival! 20/27 City/Highway MPGINFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance
Dealer Review:
Is that I waited so long to finally make my Infiniti purchase; but what a blessing to do so through Austin Infiniti! They may have spoiled me beyond the point of ever buying a vehicle from anyone else. Absolute seamless transaction. Every question answered. Every detail explained. Friendly, courteous and genuine staff! No double speak or wheeling & dealing going on. Buying a vehicle at Austin Infiniti has been the most stress free vehicle purchase I've ever made.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN0LC501094
Stock: IP1882
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 23,779 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,740
Woodhouse Lincoln - Omaha / Nebraska
KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Only 23,779 Miles! Boasts 19 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This INFINITI QX80 boasts a Premium Unleaded V-8 5.6 L/339 engine powering this Automatic transmission. GRAPHITE, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING W/QUILTING, GRAPHITE, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATS W/STRATFORD BURL TRIM, CHAMPAGNE QUARTZ.* This INFINITI QX80 Features the Following Options *[L93] ALL SEASON PACKAGE -inc: All Season Floor Mats, Cargo Protector , [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER, [S55] LITERATURE KIT, [N92] INFINITI RADIANT ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES, [L92] CARPETED CARGO MAT/CARGO NET & FIRST AID KIT, [B92] ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Split 6-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Woodhouse Lincoln, 6503 L St, Omaha, NE 68117 to claim your INFINITI QX80!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE3J9193997
Stock: L200212A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 30,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$30,995
Weir Canyon Acura - Anaheim / California
Clean CARFAX. 3.0t Premium AWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L V6 DOHC All services completed by Weir Canyon Acura, Factory recommended oil and filter changed, Full safety inspection completed *all lights are operational*, Full detail performed inside and out, New wiper blades, Priced to market, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Moonroof, Popular Equipment Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Preferred Equipment Package, Preferred Package, Safety Package, Security Package, 13 Speakers, 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seating, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM HD Radio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Lots of standard features for the money; smooth and powerful V6 engines; very comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7ELXHM551661
Stock: 00109561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 10,922 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$39,997
Faulkner INFINITI of Willow Grove - Willow Grove / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE13 Speakers, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Essential Package, Front & Rear Sonar Sensors (2FR/2RR), Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Kick Plates (IKP), INFINITI InTouch w/Navigation & InTouch Services, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leatherette Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Bose Premium Audio System, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions, Wheels: 18" Triple 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy.For a Highly efficient experience please, Call us on the phone, send us an e-mail, or schedule an appointment for an in-person sales experience. Here at Faulkner We want you to know we're taking every precaution available for both our sales and service departments! Our goal is to create a highly efficient, stress-free purchase process. Reach out to our sales team to get the process started.
Dealer Review:
5 stars for friendly smiles and services, but 1 star for efficiency. I waited for my car to get delivered for almost 2 weeks. Did they finally deliver? NO! I had to fly to PA to get the car that I already was paying for. I've been charged smth around $900-1000 for delivery. And they refunded me only half of it. But it's not the end of the story. Wait for the best part of it. I've been driving my temp license plate for 2 months waiting for metal plate. Today the temp is expired and guess what. I still don't have the plates. I called DMV and they have no records of my car. Like NONE! Called the dealership, and nice lady told me that she received a call from a broker I was getting the car from and everything is now in process. Really? Now in process? I mean people are really nice over there and I like them, but making business takes a bit more than just being nice. It's a system issue. So again, would I do business with them again? Probably yes. But, have to be prepared to wait and get things done by myself. ***Update Response from the owner(?) came quick here. That was nice, Thank you! I've contacted the given number and spoke to a manager. The same day 12.3.18 I received an affidavit for my temporary license plate. And I've been promised to be contacted later that week. Unfortunately nobody contacted me till today 12.11.18. I had to call myself again, when I was again promised by Lisa that she will call me back in minutes as soon as she contacts someone somewhere. 2 hours nothing again. I called back, but nobody picked up the phone. I left the voicemail. No one calls back. So I try to call the office again. The rep says that she sees her at her desk, but she just never picks the phone up. Calling again and again. Finally she calls my cell and informs me that they lost some original paperwork so they will have to process everything again and it will take couple of WEEKS! Weeks? There are a lot of things what I need the license plate for which should have been done many weeks ago. I do understand that it may take some short time. I also can wait a bit more. But what I refuse to understand is lack of responsibility and the level of service where you have to call and find out possible reasons of delay and dates yourself. Moto of this dealership is "To be sure" and my questions is "Of what?" Money loss, time wasted, promises not kept, mistreat. So, dear mister Owner. I will have to ask you to involve in the process a bit more than just this Google and other reviews.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM3LC509097
Stock: LC509097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- certified
2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE6,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$53,349$430 Below Market
Bob Moore INFINITI - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE ON CARFAX, PROASSIST PACKAGE, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, NAV, BACK UP CAMERA, AROUND VIEW CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, INTELLIGENT CRUISE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, THIRD ROW SEATS, REMOTE START, POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, PARKING SENSORS, 22 WHEEL PACKAGE, LOW MILES, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BOSE AUDIO, POWER LIFTGATE, CERTIFIED PRE OWNED / CPO, 22 Wheel Package, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Blind Spot Warning, Cargo Package, First-Aid Kit, High-Density Non-Slip Rear Cargo Carpet, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Navigation system: INFINITI InTouch Navigation, Nylon-Cord Cargo Net, ProASSIST Package, Wheels: 22 x 8.0 14-Spoke Forged Aluminum-Alloy.This vehicle is equipped with: 22 Wheel Package (Wheels: 22 x 8.0 14-Spoke Forged Aluminum-Alloy), Cargo Package (First-Aid Kit, High-Density Non-Slip Rear Cargo Carpet, and Nylon-Cord Cargo Net), ProASSIST Package (Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Blind Spot Warning, and Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range)), Navigation system: INFINITI InTouch Navigation, 13 Speakers, 2.94 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: INFINITI Connection, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, INFINITI Radiant Welcome Lighting, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seats w/Stratford Burl Trim, Literature Kit, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Paint - Moonstone White, Radiant Illuminated Kick Plates, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player & MP3, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Roof Rail Cross Bars, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Odometer is 11138 miles below market average!Contact us now to find out why so many customers from across the US rely on Bob Moore, a family owned business since 1950, to meet their automotive needs! Outside of the Oklahoma CIty area? No problem, we offer reliable, affordable and fast shipping options to anywhere in the United States. Our shipping partners are licensed, bonded, fully insured & experienced with high-end vehicles. We also offer hassle free and competitive financing options! Let us leverage our relationships with leading banks & credit unions to get you the lowest rates and best terms for all credit types. Whether
Dealer Review:
I purchased an Infiniti in cash from Bob Moore in March of 2018. As of today, September 3, 2019 I have still yet to receive the title for my car. That means that I have not been able to drive my $30,000.00 car in about a year and a half. I have called the dealership dozens of times and sent dozens of emails. I usually get voicemail when I call (I’m not convinced that anyone works there) I never get a call back. My emails have gone unanswered. I have contacted an attorney who informed me that it would be a lengthy and costly process to use the courts. Meanwhile, my car sits in the garage with a dead battery from lack of ability to drive it. This has been the literal worst purchasing experience of anything, ever in my life. My hands are completely tied and all I can think to do is warn others before they go to this dealership and get the kind of abhorrent treatment that I have received.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF4K9688784
Stock: 91686
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-31-2020
- certified
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE57 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,333
Berman's INFINITI of Merrillville - Merrillville / Indiana
Recent Arrival! BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, TOUCHSCREEN, EXTRA CLEAN, DEALER SERVICED, NON SMOKER, USB PHONE PORT, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, BACKUP CAMERA, ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE HISTORY, AWD. 2020 INFINITI Q50 PURE 19/27 City/Highway MPGBerman INFINITI of Merrillville has a 4.5 DEALER RATER RATING!
Dealer Review:
Keith and the team at Berman Infiniti were friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with us while we selected our new Infiniti!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR3LM254086
Stock: M3122A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-23-2020
- 2,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$37,990
Spartanburg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Spartanburg / South Carolina
LIQUID PLATINUM, GRAPHITE, LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM, Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. This INFINITI QX60 has a powerful Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your INFINITI QX60 PURE The Envy of Your Friends *Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/playback capability, A/V USB ports x2 type A, Radio Data System (RDS), and speed-sensitive volume control, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, auxiliary A/V input jacks & 12-volts power outlet in front center console, INFINITI InTouch system w/8" color touch-screen display and voice recognition, SiriusXM radio (subscription required), SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) access to weather, fuel prices, stock prices, sports scores and movie listings, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and audio streaming, hands-free text messaging assistant and 6 USB charging ports: charge only, front center console, illuminated (2x - 1 type A & 1 type C), rear center console-mounted, illuminated (2x - 1 type A & 1 type C) non theater only, 3rd row (2x - type A), Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/FEB, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Spartanburg Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 8200 Fairforest Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29303 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 INFINITI QX60 PURE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM9LC528494
Stock: P12001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 35,644 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$48,982
Lockwood Chevrolet - Marshall / Minnesota
Equipment The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. See what's behind you with the back up camera on it. Expand the cargo capabilities of this 1/2 ton suv by using the installed roof rack. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with the vehicle. Load groceries and much more with ease into this unit thanks to the power liftgate. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this unit and drive with confidence. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. It emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. This 1/2 ton suv comes with third row seating for extra passengers. This INFINITI QX80 has a 5.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in the INFINITI QX80. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Packages [F01] PROASSIST PACKAGE: steering wheel switch for safety shield technologies; Backup Collision Intervention (BCI); Blind Spot Intervention (BSI); Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Departure Prevention (LDP); Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range); Distance Control Assist (DCA); Blind Spot Warning (BSW). [C03] 50 STATE EMISSIONS. [N10] RADIANT ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE4K9236809
Stock: 24973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 17,184 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,801
Modern Mazda - Thomaston / Connecticut
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! Theatre Package, Passed Dealership 120 Point saftey inspection check list, Blue Tooth For Phone, Back up Camera, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6, Sport-Tuned CVT, AWD, Majestic White, wheat Leather, 120V Power Outlet, 2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, 8' Dual Color Monitors, Around View Monitor w/Front Rear Sonar System, Dual Occupant Memory System, Enhanced Intelligent Key Memory, Entry Exit Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI InTouch w/Navigation, Navigation System, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/MP3 Playback Capability, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Remote Engine Start, Single In-Dash CD Player, Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player, Single USB Port, Theater Package, Voice Recognition For Navigation, Wireless Headphones (2). CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 19/26 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 13788 miles below market average! Our certified vehicles all get our 121 point inspection! Free Carfax available and free delivery to anywhere in North Carolina. We find that being priced aggressively allows our customers to save time and complete the deal process in a timely manner. The price you see is our very best price. All of our vehicles are priced below the market value. Our goal is to provide a hassle free car buying experience.
Dealer Review:
My salesman Jose Medina was very easy to work with. He made the process very easy and always had my best interest in mind. Mary D
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM2HC518624
Stock: 11P2126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 14,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,995
Gunn Honda - San Antonio / Texas
BLUETOOTH, LOW MILES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, SPORT !!, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Navigation system: INFINITI InTouch Navigation, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: INFINITI InTouch Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Gunn Honda Has Been Here for San Antonio Since 1976! Come See Us Today To Experience The Gunn Honda Difference For Yourself!Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Graphite Shadow 2019 INFINITI Q50 Sport Sport 3.0L V6 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AP3KM540081
Stock: H201332A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
