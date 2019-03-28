  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Mirai
  4. 2019 Toyota Mirai
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(4)
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota Mirai
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com

2019 Toyota Mirai

What’s new

  • The Mirai is unchanged for 2019
  • Part of the first Mirai generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Long driving range bests the range of most battery electrics
  • Comfortable and quiet to drive
  • Limited production guarantees exclusivity
  • Hydrogen stations are few and far between
  • Available only in California
  • Interior quality doesn't match the car's price
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Toyota Mirai for Sale
2018
2017
2016
MSRP Starting at
$58,500
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Toyota Mirai pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Mirai does Edmunds recommend?

There's no need to fret over which version of the 2019 Toyota Mirai is right for you since it's only available in one specification. All you need to do is pick your color.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

For commuters who live in a region where the hydrogen fueling infrastructure is already built out, opting for the 2019 Toyota Mirai may make a lot of sense. For starters, it's a genuinely futuristic experience since the Mirai is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell that converts the stuff of stars into electricity and water. This electricity goes to a small battery that drives the motor while the water leaves the tailpipe as vapor.

Unlike battery electric vehicles that require lengthy charging to keep them going, the Mirai's hydrogen fuel tanks can be filled in about the same amount of time as a car's traditional gasoline tank. The process is just as easy, too — simply swipe your payment card. Toyota gives you three years' or $15,000 worth of fuel, so hook up the nozzle and let the hydrogen flow.

Beyond the futuristic powertrain, the Mirai drives a lot like any other sedan. Although there are some clicks and buzzes from the fuel cell, the Mirai is otherwise ultra-quiet, just like a battery electric vehicle. Performance-wise, it's not fast, but it is adequate for the day-to-day grind.

There aren't many hydrogen-fueled alternatives, so the Mirai is certainly one to check out along with the Honda Clarity and the new Hyundai Nexo. Pure battery-electric vehicles aren't nearly as futuristic, but the infrastructure for recharging is much further along than that for hydrogen. Our favorites include the Chevrolet Bolt EV, the Hyundai Kona EV and the Tesla Model 3. No matter what you choose, know that you're driving the wave of the future.

What's it like to live with?

To learn more about the Toyota Mirai of this generation, read about our experiences from six months of living with a 2016 Toyota Mirai. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy, especially important given the Mirai's hydrogen fuel cell powertrain. Is a fuel cell vehicle worth the expense and inconvenience? Read through our Toyota Mirai long-term test to see what we think.

2019 Toyota Mirai models

Sales of the 2019 Toyota Mirai are restricted to California because the Golden State is the only state with a hydrogen refueling infrastructure sufficient to support a reasonable driving pattern. As a hydrogen fuel cell car, the Mirai is a laboratory on wheels. Toyota is limiting the production of Mirais to a relatively small number. So all Mirais will be equipped identically, with only one trim level and no options.

It comes pretty well-equipped, with keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, a navigation system, premium audio, a heated steering wheel, and eight-way power-adjustable and heated seats. It's plenty comfortable.

The fuel cell electric powertrain develops 151 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. The EPA gives the Mirai a 66 miles per kilogram of hydrogen (mpkg) estimate. The Honda Clarity Fuel Cell rates 67 mpkg. Read more about the Mirai's real-world fuel efficiency in our Mirai long-term test.

Scorecard

Overall7.3 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.5
Interior7.0
Utility5.0

Driving

7.5
There's nothing wrong with the way the Mirai drives if you stay within the confines of its green-car mission. There's decent pickup off the line, and its electric propulsion system is as smooth as blended yogurt. Push it a little too hard, however, and the hard, skinny tires struggle to keep up.

Acceleration

7.5
There is a nice pickup off the line due to the electric drivetrain's immediate torque delivery. But it never quite feels quick, as demonstrated by its 8.8-second run from 0 to 60 mph. Chalk it up to a hefty curb weight of 4,097 pounds.

Braking

7.0
We measured a 130-foot panic stop from 60 mph due to the skinny, low-drag tires and the aforementioned weight. The result is typical for an EV. The brake pedal feel is quite intuitive in typical driving — until someone cuts you off and you must act fast, at which point the response gets jumpy.

Steering

7.0
The steering weight feels about right, neither too light nor too heavy. The Mirai generally goes where it's pointed without delay, but it lacks the feedback that lets a driver know exactly how much to turn the wheel to carve the intended path.

Handling

7.0
The Mirai feels coordinated and balanced in daily use, and it is easy to maneuver in tight places. But it begins to feel like a heavy and somewhat narrow car on not-very-grippy tires if you quicken the pace. It's better to not be in a big hurry.

Drivability

9.5
Direct-drive electric propulsion means acceleration is seamless with zero shifting. It just goes and goes. It isn't terribly quick, you understand, but it's very smooth.

Comfort

8.5
Reminiscent of a last-generation Toyota Avalon, the Mirai has comfy seats and delivers a reasonably smooth ride. Most of the time it's a quiet place to pass the miles. At times, you'll detect a few odd, and fairly unobtrusive, background noises from the fuel cell.

Seat comfort

8.0
The handsome front seats are nicely sculpted and offer eight-way power adjustments, but the backrest could stand to have more give. The comfy rear seats are individual buckets with a console armrest in between. All four seats have two-stage seat heaters.

Ride comfort

8.0
The Mirai provides a smooth but not plush ride. Drive over some rough pavement, and you'll notice busy body motion now and again. It's generally pleasing, but it could stand a little more polish.

Noise & vibration

9.0
The electric motor is very quiet, but the fuel cell and regenerative braking systems do generate occasional odd clicks and keening noises. Tire and wind noise is present in small amounts that will pass unnoticed by most.

Interior

7.0
At first, the Mirai seems as spacious as a Toyota Avalon, but it is narrower. The audio and navigation systems are fine, but the gauges and climate controls have been designed to reinforce the Mirai's futuristic image at the expense of ease of use. The fuel cell system limits trunk space, too.

Ease of use

7.0
The touchscreen navigation-audio system is easy to use because of volume and tune knobs, and it responds quickly to touch commands. But its touch-sensitive climate temperature sliders and Prius-like central gauges are questionable.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The wide-opening doors are inviting, and it isn't necessary to duck low to climb in up front. The story is much the same for the backseat passengers, but the roof does slope down a little more back there.

Roominess

7.0
You'll find ample head- and legroom in the front seats, but the cabin tends to feel a bit narrow at the hip and elbow. Rear legroom is reasonable, but headroom starts to feel tight for those taller than 6 feet, and there are only two rear seats.

Visibility

8.0
The slender roof pillars, low door glass and rear three-quarter windows make for good forward and side visibility. A high cowl makes it hard to see the front of the car, but at least front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are standard.

Quality

6.0
It's nicely put together, but the interior materials and general fit and finish look like the $32,000 car it would be if it had a gasoline engine, not the $60,000 one it is because of the fuel cell hybrid electric drivetrain.

Utility

5.0
Limited small-item storage, an average-size trunk and no pass-through in the back seat make the Mirai better suited for moving people than stuff.

Small-item storage

5.0
There is no front center console storage, so you'll need to use the modestly sized glovebox and small front door pockets to store your stuff. There is a rear console box, though.

Cargo space

5.0
The trunk is moderately sized, but the rear seats do not fold down, and there is no pass-through. What you see is all you get.

Technology

The Mirai comes with driver assist features, a JBL audio system, navigation, and Toyota's own Entune system. This system is Toyota's clunky version of smartphone integration.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Toyota Mirai.

5 star reviews: 0%
4 star reviews: 25%
3 star reviews: 50%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 25%
Average user rating: 2.8 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • spaciousness
  • safety
  • comfort
  • seats
  • fuel efficiency
  • interior
  • handling & steering
  • dashboard
  • sound system
  • appearance
  • maintenance & parts
  • value
  • doors
  • driving experience
  • technology
  • climate control
  • electrical system
  • steering wheel
  • wheels & tires

Most helpful consumer reviews

3 out of 5 stars, The mileage range per full tank keeps reducing
Granteton,
4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD)

Overall, the Mirai is a good car. One thing that's really bothering me is the total mileage range per full tank keeps reducing every time I refuel. The first refuel after I got the new car, I got about 290 per full tank (this is an estimation in the dash meter immediately after you refueled). The more I drove and refueled, the range kept decreasing. I just refueled yesterday a full tank and it gave me only 212 miles range. Toyota said this is a 310 mile range car, but I have been using this 2019 Mirai model only for 4 months. I took it the dealer and they could not find any issue with it. They kept saying it depends on my driving habit, but no, this range isn't about my driving habit; it is about how many miles per full tank of fuel right after refueling. Is anyone experiencing the same with this mileage issue?

4 out of 5 stars, Review of the 2019 Toyota Mirai.
Darren Ho,
4dr Sedan (electric DD)

We leased our 2019 Toyota Mirai in the first week of May, 2019. We had a Nissan Leaf from 2014 to 2017. What we like about the car: Car feels heavy and safe; The "Warm White" interior is nice and cozy for 4 people; The seats have high quality leather; No sunroof; The longer driving range comparing to most EVs on the market; Our full size cello in the case can fit in the trunk! What could have been better: The steeling wheel is kind of heavy, especially at low speed turns; The windows could have been darker from the factory; The climate control panel is way down in the center console causing drive distraction; The active driver assist designed in the mirrors could have been moved more inwards; The sound of turn signal could be louder; Not enough storage space or compartment inside the car; Limited trunk space/depth. Overall, we're happy with the 2019 Toyota Mirai.

1 out of 5 stars, Costly, bad handling, limited hydrogen supply
Mirai Owner,
4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD)

Why the Toyota Mirai is a horrible car: We’ve been stranded over and over due to hydrogen pumps being offline or out of fuel. The distance between hydrogen fuel outlets causes us to drive far out of our way and waste fuel to travel to inconveniently-located hydrogen filling stations. The mileage efficiency is far worse than advertised. Toyota’s incentives turn out to be a rip-off, and therefore well-intentioned “green-minded” Mirai owners pay a premium to own and operate Toyota’s hazardous waste gamble. It’s an electric car with no battery, which when one considers it, is just plain dumb. Due to the significant weight, the car handles worse than an old seventies land yacht. Want a great green car that’s a blast to drive? Purchase or lease a VW e-Golf! Or, consider the Nissan Leaf, or Tesla Model 3, or the Kia Soul or Hyundai Kona or Ionic. Any of these cars are VASTLY smarter and more efficient than contributing to Japan’s fantasy of national energy infrastructure. Install a home charger and never stop at a GAS pump again (hydrogen or gasoline or diesel!)

3 out of 5 stars, Gas leak?
Na33m,
4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD)

Has anyone experienced or had a foul odor in their Mirai? Today I went to work and parked my car in the office garage space which is a closed building. In the afternoon I went to my car and noticed a strong gas odor in and around my mirai. It was really scary. I immediately took the car to the dealership. Has anyone experienced this before?

Write a review

See all 4 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan (electric features & specs
4dr Sedan (electric
fuel cell) DD
MSRP$58,500
MPG 67 city / 67 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
See all for sale
See all 2019 Toyota Mirai features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Mirai safety features:

Pre-Collision System
Automatically applies brakes when it detects a likely collision to reduce the severity of the crash.
Lane Departure Alert
Provides visual and auditory alerts when the system detects an imminent lane departure.
Automatic High Beams
Switches the headlights' high-beam setting on and off automatically depending on circumstances.

Toyota Mirai vs. the competition

Toyota Mirai vs. Honda Clarity

The Clarity and the Mirai are currently the only two hydrogen fuel cell vehicles readily available from a dealership. They are both similar in size, but the Clarity has more cargo space and, more importantly, can seat five versus the Mirai's four. Plus, the rear-seat passengers will be more comfortable in the Clarity thanks to its roomier back seat. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Clarity.

Compare Toyota Mirai & Honda Clarity features

Toyota Mirai vs. Tesla Model 3

When equipped properly, the Model 3 features the latest in active driver assist technology and excellent range for a pure battery electric vehicle. Though the Mirai can travel farther on a tank of gas, the Model 3 can use Tesla's Supercharger network for on-the-go charging. The Model 3 is slightly smaller than the Mirai but can seat five and carry more cargo. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Tesla Model 3

Compare Toyota Mirai & Tesla Model 3 features

Toyota Mirai vs. Toyota Prius Prime

If you don't need or want to be on the bleeding edge of powertrain technology but still want an efficient vehicle, the Prius Prime Plug-In Hybrid may be ideal. Unlike the Mirai, the Prius Prime can be fueled up at any gas station. Though they both seat four, the Prius Prime is smaller but also much roomier for both passengers and cargo.

Compare Toyota Mirai & Toyota Prius Prime features

FAQ

Is the Toyota Mirai a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Mirai both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.3 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota Mirai fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Mirai gets an EPA-estimated 67 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Mirai has 12.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Mirai. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Toyota Mirai?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Mirai:

  • The Mirai is unchanged for 2019
  • Part of the first Mirai generation introduced for 2014
Learn more

Is the Toyota Mirai reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Mirai is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Mirai. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Mirai's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Toyota Mirai a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Toyota Mirai is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Mirai and gave it a 7.3 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Mirai is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Mirai?

The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Mirai is the 2019 Toyota Mirai 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $58,500.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD) which starts at $58,500
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota Mirai?

If you're interested in the Toyota Mirai, the next question is, which Mirai model is right for you? Mirai variants include 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD). For a full list of Mirai models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Toyota Mirai

2019 Toyota Mirai Overview

The 2019 Toyota Mirai is offered in the following submodels: Mirai Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD).

What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Mirai?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Mirai and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Mirai 2.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Mirai.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota Mirai and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Mirai featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Toyota Mirai?

Which 2019 Toyota Mirais are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Toyota Mirai for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Toyota Mirai.

Can't find a new 2019 Toyota Mirais you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota Mirai for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,350.

Find a new Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,169.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Toyota Mirai?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials

Related 2019 Toyota Mirai info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles