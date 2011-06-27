Used 2018 Toyota Mirai for Sale Near Me
- $13,588Good Deal | $1,554 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota Mirai Base40,685 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
• Brand New Tires Installed! COMES w/ FREE $15,000 FUEL CARD!! *0% FINANCING TIER 3+ NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM AUDIO AND SOFTEX HEATED SEATS!! TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year/100K Warranty** Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD4HA001754
Stock: 1PN5214
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- New Listing$14,491
2017 Toyota Mirai Base22,517 milesDelivery available*
Toyota Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
Check out this 2017 Toyota Mirai . Its Automatic transmission and Electric engine will keep you going. This Toyota Mirai has the following options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Tires: P215/55R17 AS 94W, and Systems Monitor. Stop by and visit us at Toyota Sunnyvale, 898 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD6HA001996
Stock: UP17503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $13,388Good Deal | $1,346 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota Mirai Base46,145 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
COMES w/ FREE $15,000 FUEL CARD!! *0% FINANCING TIER 3+ NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM AUDIO AND SOFTEX HEATED SEATS!! TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year/100K Warranty** Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD0HA001167
Stock: 1PN5237
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $15,991Fair Deal | $321 below market
2017 Toyota Mirai Base24,459 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Crystal White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2017 Toyota Mirai we recently got in. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Toyota Mirai . With less than 24,452mi on this Toyota Mirai, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. This Toyota Mirai is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. More information about the 2017 Toyota Mirai: Prices for the Mirai start at just over $58,000, though several tax incentives are available to reduce the price. The Mirai, however, offers something pretty unique in the marketplace, which splits the difference between hybrids and pure electric vehicles. While hybrids are easy to refuel, they still pollute when they burn gasoline, and while electric vehicles do away with this pollution, they are time consuming to refuel, often taking a couple of hours. The Mirai, on the other hand, takes about five minutes to refuel, while the only waste that comes from its hydrogen drivetrain is water. This model sets itself apart with dramatic styling, zero emissions, Hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain, and premium interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD7HA001862
Stock: HA001862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $15,991Fair Deal | $329 below market
2017 Toyota Mirai Base24,409 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Blue Black; Softex Seat Trim Nautical Blue Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Cerritos is excited to offer this 2017 Toyota Mirai . This Toyota Mirai is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This 2017 Toyota Mirai has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Toyota Mirai, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. More information about the 2017 Toyota Mirai: Prices for the Mirai start at just over $58,000, though several tax incentives are available to reduce the price. The Mirai, however, offers something pretty unique in the marketplace, which splits the difference between hybrids and pure electric vehicles. While hybrids are easy to refuel, they still pollute when they burn gasoline, and while electric vehicles do away with this pollution, they are time consuming to refuel, often taking a couple of hours. The Mirai, on the other hand, takes about five minutes to refuel, while the only waste that comes from its hydrogen drivetrain is water. This model sets itself apart with dramatic styling, zero emissions, Hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain, and premium interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD3HA002068
Stock: HA002068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $15,991Fair Deal | $295 below market
2017 Toyota Mirai Base24,622 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Blue Black; Softex Seat Trim Nautical Blue Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Lexus of Cerritos's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Toyota Mirai with 24,614mi. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This 2017 Toyota Mirai has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Toyota Mirai will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. More information about the 2017 Toyota Mirai: Prices for the Mirai start at just over $58,000, though several tax incentives are available to reduce the price. The Mirai, however, offers something pretty unique in the marketplace, which splits the difference between hybrids and pure electric vehicles. While hybrids are easy to refuel, they still pollute when they burn gasoline, and while electric vehicles do away with this pollution, they are time consuming to refuel, often taking a couple of hours. The Mirai, on the other hand, takes about five minutes to refuel, while the only waste that comes from its hydrogen drivetrain is water. Interesting features of this model are dramatic styling, zero emissions, Hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain, and premium interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD2HA002126
Stock: HA002126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $13,388Good Deal | $1,163 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota Mirai Base49,225 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
COMES w/ FREE $15,000 FUEL CARD!! *0% FINANCING TIER 3+ NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM AUDIO AND SOFTEX HEATED SEATS!! TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year/100K Warranty** Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBDXHA001564
Stock: 1PN5362
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $13,491Good Deal | $2,135 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota Mirai Base35,766 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
Check out this 2017 Toyota Mirai . Its Automatic transmission and Electric engine will keep you going. This Toyota Mirai comes equipped with these options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Tires: P215/55R17 AS 94W, and Systems Monitor. Test drive this vehicle at Toyota Sunnyvale, 898 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.Check out this 2017 Toyota Mirai . Its Automatic transmission and Electric engine will keep you going. This Toyota Mirai has the following options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Tires: P215/55R17 AS 94W, and Systems Monitor. Stop by and visit us at Toyota Sunnyvale, 898 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD2HA001560
Stock: UP17418
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- New Listing$14,491
2017 Toyota Mirai Base25,478 milesDelivery available*
Toyota Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
Come see this 2017 Toyota Mirai . Its Automatic transmission and Electric engine will keep you going. This Toyota Mirai features the following options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Tires: P215/55R17 AS 94W, and Systems Monitor. Stop by and visit us at Toyota Sunnyvale, 898 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD4HA001897
Stock: UP17496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $13,788Good Deal | $1,827 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota Mirai Base35,865 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
COMES w/ FREE $15,000 FUEL CARD!! *0% FINANCING TIER 3+ NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM AUDIO AND SOFTEX HEATED SEATS!! TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year/100K Warranty** Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD9HA002401
Stock: 1PN5371
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $13,788Good Deal | $1,785 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota Mirai Base36,253 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
COMES w/ FREE $15,000 FUEL CARD!! *0% FINANCING TIER 3+ NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM AUDIO AND SOFTEX HEATED SEATS!! TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year/100K Warranty** Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD8HA001904
Stock: 1PN5363
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $13,988Good Deal | $1,641 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota Mirai Base35,740 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
COMES w/ FREE $15,000 FUEL CARD!! *0% FINANCING TIER 3+ NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM AUDIO AND SOFTEX HEATED SEATS!! TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year/100K Warranty** Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD9HA002219
Stock: 1PN5372
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- New Listing$13,991
2017 Toyota Mirai Base29,401 milesDelivery available*
Toyota Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
Come see this 2017 Toyota Mirai . Its Automatic transmission and Electric engine will keep you going. This Toyota Mirai comes equipped with these options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Tires: P215/55R17 AS 94W, and Systems Monitor. See it for yourself at Toyota Sunnyvale, 898 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD8HA001448
Stock: UP17502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $20,888
Certified 2017 Toyota Mirai Base15,224 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tustin Toyota - Tustin / California
Tustin Toyota, Giant Used Car Outlet of Orange County, serving Anaheim, Cypress, Tustin, Santa Ana, Irvine, Westminster, Orange, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Fullerton, San Juan Capistrano, Lake Forest, as well as all surrounding cities. Wide variety Used Car Department with over 100 vehicles in stock! Located at 44 Auto Center Drive, Tustin, Ca 92782 (We are in a separate building from our New car lot) with knowledgeable Product Specialists to assist with a hassle free experience and enjoyment of the vehicle you are seeking! Our Representatives will be glad to assist you, call us today (877) 360-7744 Pre-Owned / Used / Certified Near Tustin, CA 92782 Orange County Irvine Santa Ana Anaheim Cypress Buena Park Costa Mesa Fullerton Brea Yorba Linda Placentia Garden Grove Westminster Stanton Huntington Beach Midway City
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD1HA002229
Stock: P12088
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $13,788Good Deal | $1,453 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota Mirai Base39,577 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
COMES w/ FREE $15,000 FUEL CARD!! *0% FINANCING TIER 3+ NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM AUDIO AND SOFTEX HEATED SEATS!! TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year/100K Warranty** Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD8HA001739
Stock: 1PN5389
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- New Listing$13,988Fair Deal | $1,195 below market
2017 Toyota Mirai Base32,273 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
COMES w/ FREE $15,000 FUEL CARD!! *0% FINANCING TIER 3+ NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM AUDIO AND SOFTEX HEATED SEATS!! TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year/100K Warranty** Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD8HA002115
Stock: 1PN5391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $15,991Fair Deal | $395 below market
2017 Toyota Mirai Base23,993 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Blue Black; Softex Seat Trim Nautical Blue Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Cerritos is excited to offer this 2017 Toyota Mirai . Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Toyota Mirai. The Mirai is well maintained and has just 23,991mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. The Toyota Mirai has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. More information about the 2017 Toyota Mirai: Prices for the Mirai start at just over $58,000, though several tax incentives are available to reduce the price. The Mirai, however, offers something pretty unique in the marketplace, which splits the difference between hybrids and pure electric vehicles. While hybrids are easy to refuel, they still pollute when they burn gasoline, and while electric vehicles do away with this pollution, they are time consuming to refuel, often taking a couple of hours. The Mirai, on the other hand, takes about five minutes to refuel, while the only waste that comes from its hydrogen drivetrain is water. Interesting features of this model are dramatic styling, zero emissions, Hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain, and premium interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD9HA001278
Stock: HA001278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- New Listing$17,900
2017 Toyota Mirai Base21,840 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Blue Black; Softex Seat Trim Celestial Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2017 Toyota Mirai? This is it. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Toyota Mirai. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Mirai was gently driven and it shows. This Toyota Mirai is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. More information about the 2017 Toyota Mirai: Prices for the Mirai start at just over $58,000, though several tax incentives are available to reduce the price. The Mirai, however, offers something pretty unique in the marketplace, which splits the difference between hybrids and pure electric vehicles. While hybrids are easy to refuel, they still pollute when they burn gasoline, and while electric vehicles do away with this pollution, they are time consuming to refuel, often taking a couple of hours. The Mirai, on the other hand, takes about five minutes to refuel, while the only waste that comes from its hydrogen drivetrain is water. Interesting features of this model are dramatic styling, zero emissions, Hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain, and premium interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD5HA001861
Stock: HA001861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020