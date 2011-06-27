Close

Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Blue Black; Softex Seat Trim Nautical Blue Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Cerritos is excited to offer this 2017 Toyota Mirai . Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Toyota Mirai. The Mirai is well maintained and has just 23,991mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. The Toyota Mirai has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. More information about the 2017 Toyota Mirai: Prices for the Mirai start at just over $58,000, though several tax incentives are available to reduce the price. The Mirai, however, offers something pretty unique in the marketplace, which splits the difference between hybrids and pure electric vehicles. While hybrids are easy to refuel, they still pollute when they burn gasoline, and while electric vehicles do away with this pollution, they are time consuming to refuel, often taking a couple of hours. The Mirai, on the other hand, takes about five minutes to refuel, while the only waste that comes from its hydrogen drivetrain is water. Interesting features of this model are dramatic styling, zero emissions, Hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain, and premium interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

67 Combined MPG ( 67 City/ 67 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDBVRBD9HA001278

Stock: HA001278

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020