Used 2018 Toyota Yaris Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yaris Hatchback
L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$27,873*
Total Cash Price
$15,942
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$37,437*
Total Cash Price
$21,412
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$38,530*
Total Cash Price
$22,037
L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$37,710*
Total Cash Price
$21,568
L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$28,419*
Total Cash Price
$16,254
LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$27,326*
Total Cash Price
$15,629
LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$39,623*
Total Cash Price
$22,662
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yaris Hatchback L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$769
|$793
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$4,084
|Maintenance
|$631
|$516
|$1,597
|$1,261
|$1,128
|$5,134
|Repairs
|$104
|$251
|$368
|$429
|$502
|$1,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$877
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,044
|Financing
|$858
|$689
|$511
|$319
|$115
|$2,492
|Depreciation
|$3,682
|$1,288
|$1,144
|$1,028
|$937
|$8,080
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,936
|$4,623
|$5,555
|$5,028
|$4,732
|$27,873
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yaris Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$5,485
|Maintenance
|$848
|$693
|$2,145
|$1,693
|$1,515
|$6,895
|Repairs
|$140
|$337
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$2,222
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,178
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,403
|Financing
|$1,152
|$925
|$686
|$429
|$155
|$3,347
|Depreciation
|$4,946
|$1,730
|$1,537
|$1,381
|$1,259
|$10,853
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,659
|$6,209
|$7,461
|$6,753
|$6,355
|$37,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yaris Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$5,646
|Maintenance
|$873
|$713
|$2,208
|$1,743
|$1,559
|$7,097
|Repairs
|$144
|$347
|$509
|$594
|$694
|$2,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,213
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,444
|Financing
|$1,186
|$952
|$706
|$441
|$159
|$3,445
|Depreciation
|$5,090
|$1,781
|$1,582
|$1,421
|$1,296
|$11,170
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,970
|$6,390
|$7,679
|$6,950
|$6,541
|$38,530
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yaris Hatchback L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$5,526
|Maintenance
|$854
|$698
|$2,161
|$1,706
|$1,526
|$6,946
|Repairs
|$141
|$339
|$498
|$581
|$679
|$2,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,187
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,413
|Financing
|$1,161
|$931
|$691
|$432
|$156
|$3,371
|Depreciation
|$4,982
|$1,743
|$1,548
|$1,391
|$1,268
|$10,932
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,736
|$6,254
|$7,515
|$6,802
|$6,402
|$37,710
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yaris Hatchback L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$4,164
|Maintenance
|$644
|$526
|$1,629
|$1,285
|$1,150
|$5,234
|Repairs
|$106
|$256
|$375
|$438
|$512
|$1,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$894
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,065
|Financing
|$875
|$702
|$521
|$326
|$118
|$2,541
|Depreciation
|$3,754
|$1,314
|$1,167
|$1,048
|$956
|$8,239
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,091
|$4,713
|$5,664
|$5,126
|$4,825
|$28,419
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yaris Hatchback LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,004
|Maintenance
|$619
|$506
|$1,566
|$1,236
|$1,106
|$5,033
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$860
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,024
|Financing
|$841
|$675
|$501
|$313
|$113
|$2,443
|Depreciation
|$3,610
|$1,263
|$1,122
|$1,008
|$919
|$7,922
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,780
|$4,532
|$5,446
|$4,929
|$4,639
|$27,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Yaris Hatchback LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,806
|Maintenance
|$898
|$734
|$2,271
|$1,792
|$1,604
|$7,298
|Repairs
|$148
|$357
|$523
|$610
|$713
|$2,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,247
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,485
|Financing
|$1,219
|$979
|$726
|$454
|$164
|$3,542
|Depreciation
|$5,235
|$1,831
|$1,627
|$1,462
|$1,333
|$11,487
|Fuel
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,281
|$6,571
|$7,897
|$7,147
|$6,727
|$39,623
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Toyota Yaris in Virginia is:not available
