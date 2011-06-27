Used 2017 Toyota Yaris Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yaris Hatchback
L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$26,381*
Total Cash Price
$12,039
LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$26,909*
Total Cash Price
$12,280
L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$36,142*
Total Cash Price
$16,493
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$37,197*
Total Cash Price
$16,975
L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$36,406*
Total Cash Price
$16,614
LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$27,436*
Total Cash Price
$12,521
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$38,252*
Total Cash Price
$17,457
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yaris Hatchback L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$741
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$3,934
|Maintenance
|$498
|$1,534
|$1,207
|$1,733
|$1,327
|$6,299
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$674
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$838
|Financing
|$647
|$521
|$386
|$241
|$87
|$1,882
|Depreciation
|$2,998
|$971
|$854
|$757
|$680
|$6,260
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,765
|$5,176
|$4,707
|$5,117
|$4,616
|$26,381
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yaris Hatchback LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$778
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$4,013
|Maintenance
|$508
|$1,565
|$1,231
|$1,768
|$1,354
|$6,425
|Repairs
|$247
|$359
|$418
|$491
|$572
|$2,087
|Taxes & Fees
|$687
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$855
|Financing
|$660
|$531
|$394
|$246
|$89
|$1,920
|Depreciation
|$3,058
|$990
|$871
|$772
|$694
|$6,385
|Fuel
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$5,224
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,900
|$5,280
|$4,801
|$5,219
|$4,708
|$26,909
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yaris Hatchback L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$5,390
|Maintenance
|$682
|$2,102
|$1,654
|$2,374
|$1,818
|$8,630
|Repairs
|$332
|$482
|$562
|$659
|$769
|$2,803
|Taxes & Fees
|$923
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,148
|Financing
|$886
|$714
|$529
|$330
|$119
|$2,578
|Depreciation
|$4,107
|$1,330
|$1,170
|$1,037
|$932
|$8,576
|Fuel
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$7,017
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,268
|$7,091
|$6,449
|$7,010
|$6,324
|$36,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yaris Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$5,547
|Maintenance
|$702
|$2,163
|$1,702
|$2,444
|$1,871
|$8,882
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$950
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,182
|Financing
|$912
|$735
|$544
|$340
|$123
|$2,654
|Depreciation
|$4,227
|$1,369
|$1,204
|$1,067
|$959
|$8,827
|Fuel
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$7,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,539
|$7,298
|$6,637
|$7,215
|$6,509
|$37,197
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yaris Hatchback L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$5,429
|Maintenance
|$687
|$2,117
|$1,666
|$2,392
|$1,831
|$8,693
|Repairs
|$334
|$486
|$566
|$664
|$774
|$2,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$930
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,156
|Financing
|$893
|$719
|$533
|$333
|$120
|$2,597
|Depreciation
|$4,137
|$1,340
|$1,179
|$1,045
|$938
|$8,639
|Fuel
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$7,068
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,336
|$7,143
|$6,496
|$7,061
|$6,370
|$36,406
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yaris Hatchback LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$4,091
|Maintenance
|$518
|$1,595
|$1,255
|$1,802
|$1,380
|$6,551
|Repairs
|$252
|$366
|$426
|$500
|$583
|$2,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$701
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$872
|Financing
|$673
|$542
|$401
|$251
|$90
|$1,957
|Depreciation
|$3,118
|$1,010
|$888
|$787
|$707
|$6,510
|Fuel
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,036
|$5,383
|$4,895
|$5,322
|$4,801
|$27,436
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yaris Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,140
|$1,175
|$1,209
|$5,704
|Maintenance
|$722
|$2,224
|$1,750
|$2,513
|$1,924
|$9,134
|Repairs
|$351
|$510
|$595
|$697
|$813
|$2,967
|Taxes & Fees
|$977
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,215
|Financing
|$938
|$755
|$560
|$349
|$126
|$2,729
|Depreciation
|$4,347
|$1,408
|$1,238
|$1,098
|$986
|$9,077
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,575
|$7,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,809
|$7,505
|$6,825
|$7,420
|$6,693
|$38,252
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Yaris
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Toyota Yaris in Virginia is:not available
