Used 2015 Toyota Venza Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Venza Wagon
XLE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,481*
Total Cash Price
$20,877
XLE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,029*
Total Cash Price
$28,041
Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,577*
Total Cash Price
$28,860
LE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,416*
Total Cash Price
$28,246
XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,707*
Total Cash Price
$20,468
XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,255*
Total Cash Price
$21,287
LE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,125*
Total Cash Price
$29,679
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Venza Wagon XLE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$778
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$4,013
|Maintenance
|$1,178
|$922
|$467
|$2,173
|$2,029
|$6,769
|Repairs
|$590
|$684
|$800
|$933
|$1,090
|$4,097
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,138
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,326
|Financing
|$1,123
|$903
|$668
|$418
|$152
|$3,264
|Depreciation
|$4,617
|$2,143
|$1,885
|$1,671
|$1,499
|$11,815
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,946
|$7,068
|$6,307
|$7,755
|$7,406
|$39,481
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Venza Wagon XLE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$5,390
|Maintenance
|$1,582
|$1,238
|$627
|$2,918
|$2,725
|$9,091
|Repairs
|$792
|$919
|$1,074
|$1,254
|$1,465
|$5,503
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,529
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,781
|Financing
|$1,508
|$1,212
|$897
|$562
|$204
|$4,384
|Depreciation
|$6,201
|$2,878
|$2,532
|$2,244
|$2,014
|$15,869
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$2,334
|$11,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,701
|$9,493
|$8,471
|$10,416
|$9,948
|$53,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Venza Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$5,547
|Maintenance
|$1,629
|$1,275
|$646
|$3,003
|$2,804
|$9,357
|Repairs
|$815
|$946
|$1,105
|$1,290
|$1,507
|$5,664
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,574
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,833
|Financing
|$1,552
|$1,248
|$924
|$578
|$210
|$4,512
|Depreciation
|$6,382
|$2,962
|$2,606
|$2,310
|$2,073
|$16,332
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,131
|$9,770
|$8,718
|$10,720
|$10,238
|$54,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Venza Wagon LE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$5,429
|Maintenance
|$1,594
|$1,248
|$632
|$2,939
|$2,745
|$9,158
|Repairs
|$798
|$926
|$1,082
|$1,263
|$1,475
|$5,543
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,540
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,794
|Financing
|$1,519
|$1,221
|$904
|$566
|$206
|$4,416
|Depreciation
|$6,246
|$2,899
|$2,550
|$2,260
|$2,029
|$15,985
|Fuel
|$2,089
|$2,151
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$2,352
|$11,091
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,809
|$9,562
|$8,533
|$10,492
|$10,020
|$53,416
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Venza Wagon XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$741
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$3,934
|Maintenance
|$1,155
|$904
|$458
|$2,130
|$1,989
|$6,636
|Repairs
|$578
|$671
|$784
|$915
|$1,069
|$4,017
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,116
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,300
|Financing
|$1,101
|$885
|$655
|$410
|$149
|$3,200
|Depreciation
|$4,526
|$2,101
|$1,848
|$1,638
|$1,470
|$11,583
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,731
|$6,929
|$6,183
|$7,603
|$7,261
|$38,707
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Venza Wagon XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$4,091
|Maintenance
|$1,201
|$940
|$476
|$2,215
|$2,069
|$6,901
|Repairs
|$601
|$698
|$815
|$952
|$1,112
|$4,178
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,161
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,352
|Financing
|$1,145
|$920
|$681
|$426
|$155
|$3,328
|Depreciation
|$4,707
|$2,185
|$1,922
|$1,704
|$1,529
|$12,046
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,160
|$7,206
|$6,430
|$7,907
|$7,551
|$40,255
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Venza Wagon LE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,140
|$1,175
|$1,209
|$5,704
|Maintenance
|$1,675
|$1,311
|$664
|$3,089
|$2,884
|$9,622
|Repairs
|$838
|$973
|$1,137
|$1,327
|$1,550
|$5,825
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,618
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,885
|Financing
|$1,596
|$1,283
|$950
|$595
|$216
|$4,640
|Depreciation
|$6,563
|$3,046
|$2,680
|$2,375
|$2,132
|$16,795
|Fuel
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,329
|$2,398
|$2,471
|$11,654
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,560
|$10,047
|$8,965
|$11,024
|$10,528
|$56,125
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Toyota Venza in Virginia is:not available
